Lana Del Rey Defends Herself For Defending ‘Controversial Post’ About Women of Color

Lana Del Rey isn’t done explaining herself after getting blasted for a “controversial post” earlier this week.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating, etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever i want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising [sic] abuse???????” she wrote originally.

Though clapping back at those who say she glamorizes abuse, she received backlash for seemingly marginalizing women of color.

“Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers,” Lana wrote, defending herself. “I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favorite fucking people. And this is the problem with society today, not everything is about whatever you want it to be. It’s exactly the point of my post—there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don’t know what it has to do with. I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bullshit.”

Now, she’s defending herself for defending her initial comments in a lengthy Instagram post.

“A couple of final notes on my ‘controversial post’ that’s not controversial at all,” she began. “Despite the feedback I’ve heard from several people that I mentioned in a complementary way, whether it be Ariana or Doja Cat — I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing about was the importance of self advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality, and that there does have to be room for that type in what will inevitably become a new wave/3rd wave of feminism that is rapidly approaching. Watch!”

She then explained that the second book of poetry she’s releasing next March is called behind the iron gates — insights from an institution, and admitted mentioning that from the beginning might have given more context. Then she took a swing at those who made it a race issue. “But in truth making it about race says so much more about you than it does about me — you want the drama, you don’t want to believe that a woman could be beautiful, strong, and fragile at the same time, loving and all inclusive by making personal reparations simply for the joy of doing it,” she wrote. Nothing new here in your reaction. Same as ten years ago when a million think pieces came out about me feigning emotional fragility or lying about coming from no money when that was the truth.”

The singer ended her statement with a word to the women she mentioned in her initial post. “If the women I mention don’t wanna be associated with me that’s absolutely fine by me,” she wrote.

See Del Rey’s full message below.

Though she’s been making headlines for all the wrong reasons this week, the point of Del Rey’s initial post was actually to announce she’s coming out with new music, and it’s set to drop on Sept. 5.