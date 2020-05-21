Lana Del Rey is coming out with new music and it’s set to drop on Sept. 5.

The Norman Fucking Rockwell! singer announced the news in an Instagram post earlier this morning (May 21). But the only catch was that you needed to actually read through a very emphatic speech to find out the information.

So what’s got Lana so riled up? Well, she vented about the criticism she has received for her lyrics that have detailed her previous “challenging relationships.”

“With all of the topics women are finally allowed to explore,” she wrote, “I just want to say over the last ten years I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”

Del Rey also pointed out that while other female artists like Ariana Grande and Beyoncé have garnered hits with tracks “about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating,” she has been accused of “glamorising [sic] abuse.”

“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent abusive relationships all over the world,” she wrote.

Despite the strong feelings about how she says she’s been treated, that didn’t stop her from plugging the new album, which is different from her spoken word record, as well as the two new poetry books she’s working on with Simon and Schuster. She ended the post with her promise to donate “proceeds of the book to my choice of Native American foundations which I’m very happy about.”

Following her written statement, she also posted photos of herself, children and a facetime call with Jack Antonoff.

Read Rey’s full statement and the other posts below.

