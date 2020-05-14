Guns N’ Roses took aim at President Donald Trump’s trip to the Honeywell factory in Arizona last week when the 45th president of the United States walked around the vicinity without a mask on.

The band has released a special edition t-shirt with “Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45″ on it, which claps back at Trump’s maskless tour of the same factory that is producing the N95 masks for the federal government. The proceeds from shirt sales will go to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares that’s providing services and resources for musicians in need, especially during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

GNR leader Axl Rose hasn’t been shy about voicing out his opinions regarding the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic and even got into a Twitter beef with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Rose also called out California officials for opening up the beaches.

See the shirt below and find out how to purchase it here.