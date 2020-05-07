Axl Rose and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Are Fighting on Twitter

Raise your hand if you ever thought Axl Rose and Treasury Secretary (and former film producer) Steven Mnuchin would ever have a spat, nevertheless on Twitter?

Well, it happened.

On Wednesday, Rose lit into Mnuchin (though it’s unclear why) in a tweet. “It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole,” Rose, an infrequent Twitter until recently, said.

An hour later, Mnuchin hit back asking Rose: “What have you done for the country lately?” However, instead of an American flag at the end of the tweet, it was Liberia’s.

Mnuchin fixed the tweet, but not before he was roasted for it and Rose noticed it.

“My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic,” the Guns N’ Roses singer said.

What seemed to tick Rose off was a Mnuchin interview on Monday with Fox Business Network regarding international travel. Mnuchin told host Maria Bartiromo that it is “too hard to tell” if traveling abroad resume this year and suggested that Americans should consider taking trips at home.

Over the weekend, Rose tweeted about officials’ lack of enforcement of beach closures in California.

“Q: If the Sheriffs can choose not to enforce the beach closures can the hospitals “choose” not to admit any possible Covid-19 suspected beach goers? Just askin’…” he wrote.

Check out the exchange below:

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020