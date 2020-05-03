Axl Rose Slams California Officials for Not Enforcing Beach Closures

While most people are being mindful of California’s Shelter in Place order as the coronavirus continues to spread, hoards of protestors have been flooding Orange County beaches, demanding Gov. Gavin Newsom reopen the state after he announced it was too soon to reopen beaches on Thursday.

Aside from protestors, the cities of Dana Point and Huntington Beach filed lawsuits and the Orange County Sheriff said he would not enforce the order. Over the weekend, Guns N’Roses singer Axl Rose took to Twitter to voice his opinion about officials’ lack of enforcement (spoiler: he’s not happy about it).

“Q: If the Sheriffs can choose not to enforce the beach closures can the hospitals “choose” not to admit any possible Covid-19 suspected beach goers? Just askin’…” he wrote.

Q: If the Sheriffs can choose not to enforce the beach closures can the hospitals “choose” not to admit any possible Covid-19 suspected beach goers? Just askin’…🤔 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 2, 2020

While Gov. Newson is sticking with his Shelter in Place order, Missouri governor Mike Parson plans to reopen the state on Monday — concert venues and all.

Meanwhile, Axl’s Guns N’ Roses bandmate Duff McKagan (who has been staying at home in Seattle) and his wife Susan donated 1,000 masks to UW Medicines’ Child Care Center on Friday and plan to donate 1,000 more next week. While they’re doing their part to flatten the curve, Duff’s excited for the post-coronavirus future.

“The other side’s gonna be epic,” the rock legend proclaimed.