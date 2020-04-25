Ever since sharing their COVID-19 diagnosis last month, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been a twinkle of hope during these dark times. While in quarantine, Wilson gave us the “Hip Hop Hooray” remix we didn’t know we needed, and Hanks hosted Saturday Night Live’s first ever “At Home” episode.

The couple has since fully recovered from the disease, and now carry the antibodies essential to help develop a vaccine. During a recent episode of NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! (via MSN), the actor revealed how he and his wife were willing to help when approached by scientists.

“We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?” he explained. “And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine.”

Leave it to America’s Dad to help save the world.

The road to recovery, however, was not an easy one for Wilson. “She had a much-higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell,” he said about his wife’s battle with the virus. “She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks. She was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities. It lasted a while.”