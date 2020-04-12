Chris Martin Performs Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter From the Storm’ on SNL

There were a bunch of surprises on Saturday Night Live’s “At Home” episode on Saturday night. Some good. Some not so much.

Tom Hanks hosted the episode from afar, looking like he’s on the mend after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin beamed in remotely to the sketch comedy show unannounced and performed Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm” from 1974’s Blood on the Tracks. The performance was just over three minutes, shot in black-and-white and was all acoustic (just like the original).

As for Dylan, he popped up a few weeks with the release of his first new song in eight years. “Murder Most Foul” ended up being his first-ever Billboard No. 1 song and was praised by Nick Cave for it as well.

Check out Martin’s cover of the song below: