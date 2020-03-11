Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The two were in Australia as Hanks worked on the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. In the film, Hanks is playing Col. Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager.

In an Instagram post, Hanks announced the news of their diagnosis.

He said that he and Wilson are in isolation “for as long as public health and safety requires.” Hanks also described the feeling of having the virus’ symptoms.

“What to do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” Hanks finished.

The film, which is directed by Baz Luhrmann, is scheduled for a 2021 release. Austin Butler stars as Elvis. Also in the film are Olivia Munn, Rufus Sewell and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Not all is bad, however. The couple’s son, Chet assured viewers in an Instagram post that his parents were alright.

“They both are fine, they’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously,” he said

Check out Hanks’ Instagram post below: