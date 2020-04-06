When Rita Wilson posted her cover of Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” a few weeks ago, she probably didn’t imagine it would not only go viral but also reach the ears of the hip-hop group. And now they’ve combined their forces to release “Hip Hop Hooray Remix.”

“When Naughty By Nature commented about it, I couldn’t believe it,” Wilson said in a statement. “What a joy to be doing this remix with legends of the Hip-Hop world. I’m forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

The track sounds like a seamless blend of the two acts and will make you think of the day that we may actually see NBN and Wilson perform it live after the world goes back to “normal.”

“We are honored to have Rita Wilson recite our song,” Naughty By Nature said in a statement. “We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well. We were aware she contracted COVID-19, and was quarantined along with her husband Tom. The next thing we know, everyone began to inbox us her Instagram. We are honored to be part of the remix of our classic song to raise awareness and help fight the coronavirus. Thanks again to Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks for embracing us, and for helping us take the unexpected viral moment further for such a great cause.”

Net proceeds from the track will go to the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund, which you can find more information about here.

Listen to Naughty By Nature and Rita Wilson’s “Hip Hop Hooray Remix” below: