Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have been self-quarantining in Australia after being diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago. As the couple holes up in a rented house, the actress is understandably going a little stir crazy. So how’s she spending her time? From the looks of a new Instagram video, she’s reading Ender’s Game…and learning all the words to Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.”

“Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it” the 63-year-old captioned a clip where she flawlessly raps the entire song. It’s honestly epic and and exactly what the world needs right now. Thank you Rita for your service.

Watch the impressive performance below.

Wilson and Hanks let fans know they had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11 while the actor was filming an Elvis Presley biopic in Australia.

“Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote on Instagram at the time. “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

