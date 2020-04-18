On Friday, members of The Wonders — the fictional band in That Thing You Do! — reunited on Zoom to provide commentary during a special watch party of the 1996 film. Actors Tom Everett Scott (drummer Guy Patterson), Johnathon Schaech (singer Jimmy), Steve Zahn (guitarist Lenny) and Ethan Embry (bass player T.B. Player) called in from their respective homes to join fans during a YouTube livestream of the movie. It was their first reunion in 24 years.

Unfortunately, The Wonders’ manager and film’s director Tom Hanks wasn’t able to join the party, but his son Colin (who had a brief role in the movie) sat in for the majority of the event. Liv Tyler also wasn’t able to partake, due to the time difference in the U.K., where she’s currently hunkering down.

Giovanni Ribisi, who played the One-ders’ original drummer, also made a cameo, and Kevin Pollak, who played DJ Boss Vic Koss, Zoomed in during his scene.

Watch the full livestream below.

The watch party raised money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, and the idea arose after Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the film’s iconic theme song, died due to complications from the virus earlier this month.

“He had to make a song that sounded like it was a hit song from the Sixties,” Scott told Rolling Stone about Schlesinger’s song prior to the livestream. “It had to have the words ‘that thing you do,’ because that came first. I remember them saying 300 songs had been submitted. But that was the one.”