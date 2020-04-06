The National to Share Classic Shows and Footage as Fundraiser for Touring Crew

Last Monday, The National aired footage from their 2010 show in Brooklyn as part of the rollout for the 10th-anniversary announcement of their High Violet reissue. Now, they’re going to dig a lot deeper into their vault for a good cause.

The National shared in a tweet that every Monday at 5 pm EST, they’ll be sharing content from “our vaults, classic live sets, or some unseen/rarely seen footage to pass the time at home.”

Considering in recent years they’ve released a number of rare shows for Record Store Day and rehashed footage like they did last week, it should be interesting to see what they unveil.

These “communal events,” as the band calls them, will raise money for their touring crew, which has been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The National, like so many other bands, have had to postpone tour dates and cancel their Homecoming festival due to the pandemic. You can donate to the fundraising effort by clicking here.

“Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together. If you are enjoying these concerts and would like to continue to support, you can donate here,” the group said.

Check out the details of what The National said below: