M.I.A.’s debut album Arular came out 15 years ago today (March 22), and to celebrate its anniversary she’s shared a new song, titled “OHMNI202091.”

The track is her first since 2017’s “P.O.W.A.”

“OHMNI202091″ is available on M.I.A.’s Patreon. “Free music to get you the fuck up outta bed! Here’s the beginning,” she tweeted.

https://t.co/e5tWBmKT89 Free music to get you the fuck up outta bed! Here's the beginning. New M.I.A. M.I.A W2020 4 COV19 — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 22, 2020

Earlier this year, the singer launched a two-tiered Patreon account. For $5 or $10, fans gain access to “short films, clips and video diaries,” as well as unreleased footage from her MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A documentary, livestreams, Q&As and new music.

“I’m doing a Patreon, because I make so much stuff and record so many things that aren’t music and don’t fit on other platforms,” M.I.A. explained. “I’m still making music, putting out the 6th album which is nearly finished, on a normal label, same as the others.”

Though patrons are asked to pay for her Patreon access, M.I.A. released “OHMNI202091″ in front of the paywall so anyone can listen to it for free. She also shared the new song’s lyrics in an Instagram post.

M.I.A. isn’t the only artist to surprise-release new music amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Childish Gambino properly released his new album 3.15.20; MGMT dropped an ambient new track, “As You Move Through The World,” earlier than expected, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard wrote a song about his time in isolation, aptly titled “Life in Quarantine.”