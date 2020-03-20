After canceling their shows in Mexico and Texas last week, MGMT have eased things a bit for their fans by releasing a new song earlier than expected.

“Hey all you COVIDS— oops, we mean KIDS,” the band posted on Instagram. “Since we’re still bummed that we won’t be seeing any of you on tour for the time being, we thought we’d go ahead and release our new track, As You Move Through The World, a little early!”

The ambient, mainly instrumental track is available for purchase via Bandcamp now along with a limited edition t-shirt. As previously reported, Bandcamp is waiving revenue share today (March 20) as a way to support artists who are using the platform.

Listen to MGMT’s “As You Move Through The World” below:

