New Music \
Donald Glover Officially Unveils His Latest Childish Gambino Album 3.15.20
It was previewed last week in a continuous loops
So that’s what that was all about.
Donald Glover has officially dropped 3.15.20, his latest Childish Gambino album that showed up for a limited time on his Donald Glover Presents website.
The release is the same, but we have a few more details to share. Firstly, if you want to listen to it in a continuous way, you go to the above site. Otherwise, you can go here to access it via streamers. It’s our via Wolf + Rothstein/RCA.
As we wrote last week (sans album title), 3.15.20 contains 12 tracks with appearances by Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Khadja Bonet.
Check out the full tracklisting below:
01 0.00
02 Algorhythm
03 Time
04 12.38
05 19.10
06 24.19
07 32.22
08 35.31
09 39.28
10 42.26
11 47.48
12 53.49