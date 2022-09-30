Instagram Facebook Twitter
Feid Is Making a Mark With Medellín-Made Reggaeton
Nandi Bushell Makes Beautiful Noise
For Sunny Day Real Estate, Time Is Once Again Poetry

M.I.A. Gets Back to the Dance Floor With ‘Beep’

New album ‘MATA’ will be released Oct. 14
M.I.A.
Emman Montalvan

M.I.A. continues to preview her upcoming album MATA with the release today (Sept. 30) of the made-for-the-dancefloor track “Beep.” The artist raps about her ascent from a rough-and-tumble upbringing to “the top 10” while also reminding, “I’m not a politician and not U.N.”

 

Recorded in London, Los Angeles, Italy, Bali, and Jakarta, MATA is the follow-up to 2016’s AIM. “Beep” is the second single, on the heels of “The One,” which was released in May. M.I.A. previously contributed to Travis Scott’s “Franchise,” which also features Young Thug and was released in September 2020.

MATA will be released Oct. 14 on Island Records.

M.I.A.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

