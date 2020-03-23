HAIM have postponed the release of their upcoming Women in Music Pt. III album.

The new release will be bumped to this summer. The band issued a statement on their social media channels:

Before the outbreak, HAIM were playing delis in select cities to promote the album and worked in a Britney Spears cover.

The album was produced by Danielle Haim along with the trio’s frequent collaborators Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid. So far, a video for “The Steps” was shared and last year, “Summer Girl” and “Hallelujah” were released.