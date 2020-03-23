News \
HAIM Postpone Women in Music Pt. III Release Date to Summer
"Please stay safe out there, we love you very much"
HAIM have postponed the release of their upcoming Women in Music Pt. III album.
The new release will be bumped to this summer. The band issued a statement on their social media channels:
Before the outbreak, HAIM were playing delis in select cities to promote the album and worked in a Britney Spears cover.
The album was produced by Danielle Haim along with the trio’s frequent collaborators Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid. So far, a video for “The Steps” was shared and last year, “Summer Girl” and “Hallelujah” were released.