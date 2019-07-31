Haim Release New Single “Summer Girl” With Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed Video

Haim is back with a new single and accompanying music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. “Summer Girls” is the sisters’ first new track since their sophomore outing Something To Tell You, from 2017. It’s also a song they’ve played live at recent concerts, but now the track has seen official release. Danielle Haim shared details about the track on her Twitter last night ahead of its arrival.

“This song started out as a garage band demo in my phone with just a bass line, drums, some gibberish and a doot doot doot little melody. I wrote it around the time my partner was diagnosed with cancer a couple years ago while we were making [Something To Tell You],” she wrote. “Fast forward to a couple months ago -I remembered this demo and pulled it up from my phone. I brought it to my friend rostam to see if he wanted to work on it. he wrote the sax part within the first couple minutes of working on it and it all clicked.”

The mellow, jazz groove of “Summer Girls” gets an equally lowkey video by Anderson, following the girls as they walk about the streets, casually disrobing into more summer attire. As of now, there’s been no formal announcement of a new album to come. Check out the video for “Summer Girls” and read Danielle’s tweets about the song below.

