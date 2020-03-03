A day after the announcement of their latest album, Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM have shared the first single from that in the form of “The Steps.”

In the clip, which was co-directed by singer Danielle Haim and, once again, Paul Thomas Anderson, we see each Haim member as they prepare to start their days along with some swimming and some heavy drum action.

“The Steps” was written by the band along with longtime collaborators Ariel Rechsthaid and Rostam Batmanglij, who also produced HAIM’s last album, 2017’s Something to Tell You. The single, as well as the new album, was produced by Danielle, Rechsthaid, and Batmanglij.

“The name came to me in a dream and I woke up laughing so I told my sisters,” Danielle said in a statement.

“I liked it because we are literally women in music and we always get written about that way, so it seemed cool to make it our own and control the narrative. It made me think about some of our experiences more,” Alana added.

“I just thought it was funny, plus the initials are WIMP3. Wimp is a hilarious word,” Este continued.

Women in Music, Part III will be released on April 24 via Columbia Records.