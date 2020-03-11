HAIM kicked off their deli tour in style.

The Los Angeles-based trio’s first stop on the intimate tour was at New York City’s Sarge’s Delicatessen in Murray Hill and they ran through a number of new songs, including “The Steps” and “Summer Girl,” and squeezed in a cover of Britney Spears’ “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” from 2001’s Britney album.

The deli tour continues with stops in Washington, D.C. and Chicago, tonight and tomorrow respectively. It will then hit Denver and Los Angeles, with dates and locations yet to be named.

HAIM’s Women in Music Pt. III will be released on April 24 via Columbia Records. It was produced by Danielle Haim, Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid.

Check out the fan-shot footage of the cover below: