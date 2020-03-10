News \
Coachella is Officially Postponed Till Fall 2020
All April tickets holders will be honored for the rescheduled October dates
With Ultra and SXSW’s cancellations last week, Coachella organizers have been trying to figure out a way to put on the event despite coronavirus concerns.
However, in the end, they have officially pushed the major music festival to October 9 through October 11 for the first weekend. October 16 through 18 will be the music fest’s second weekend.
“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” Goldenvoice, the festival’s organizers, said in a statement.
Stagecoach, Goldenvoice’s outdoor country music festival, will also be rescheduled to October 23 through October 25 this year.
Read Coachella’s full message below:
