Coachella is Officially Postponed Till Fall 2020

With Ultra and SXSW’s cancellations last week, Coachella organizers have been trying to figure out a way to put on the event despite coronavirus concerns.

However, in the end, they have officially pushed the major music festival to October 9 through October 11 for the first weekend. October 16 through 18 will be the music fest’s second weekend.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” Goldenvoice, the festival’s organizers, said in a statement.

Stagecoach, Goldenvoice’s outdoor country music festival, will also be rescheduled to October 23 through October 25 this year.

Read Coachella’s full message below: