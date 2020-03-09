Coachella could be postponed until the weekends of Oct. 9 and 16 respectively following the coronavirus outbreak, multiple people familiar with the matter tell SPIN.

On March 6, Ultra Music Festival and South-by-Southwest were canceled by the cities of Miami and Austin respectively due to health concerns.

Representatives for festival promoter Goldenvoice didn’t immediately respond to SPIN’s request for comment.

On March 8, the first case of coronavirus hit Riverside County, which is where Coachella takes place. The next day, three more people in the Coachella Valley were reported to have contracted the virus.

Over the past few days, there has been a fan petition on Change.org urging Goldenvoice to cancel the festival. “As members whoes [sic] planning on going to the Coachella 2020 events, we have every right to be alerted, to be informed and to take every precaution the festival is capable of offering to protect ourselves,” a portion of it read.

Coachella has been a staple on the festival calendar. Outside of 2000, the fest has occurred every year since 1999.

This year, Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were slated to headline.

The festival joins a number of other tours and cancellations due to the outbreak of coronavirus.