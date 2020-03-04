Ultra Music Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Ultra Music Festival has been postponed, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

Ultra was supposed to take place from March 20-22 at Miami’s Bayfront Park. The capacity for the event is 55,000 attendees per day.

According to the Herald, on Wednesday morning, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Commissioner Joe Carollo, City Manager Art Noriega met with festival officials to discuss postponing the event. The report also says that it may be pushed back until 2021. In a video, Carollo said that “We’re not saying ‘canceling.’ We’re saying ‘suspending to a later date when we have a better idea where we’re heading with the coronavirus.’”

A rep for the fest didn’t immediately respond to SPIN’s request for comment.

Following the meeting, Suarez and Carollo said to area reporters that they reached a resolution with Ultra, but that nothing official would be announced until Friday.

Founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes, Ultra is named after the 1997 Depeche Mode album, Ultra. Over the years, it has become one of the most renowned electronic music events and has expanded with festivals worldwide.