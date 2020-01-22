Pearl Jam has released the first song off their highly anticipated upcoming album, Gigaton. The single, titled “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” dropped at midnight on Wednesday, January 22.

“‘Dance’ was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern,” bassist Jeff Ament said in a statement. “Did I mention Mike’s insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.”

“I can’t tell you how proud I am about this group of songs, ” he continued. “As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances.”

Just days before, the band revealed the tracklist for their eleventh album, their first release since 2013’s Grammy-winning Lightning Bolt.

Gigaton. Out March 27th.

Pearl Jam first teased on Friday, January 10, that a new album was coming, when they posted on social media the image of a heart rhythm that spelled out the band’s name. Hours later, they shared an interactive map on their website and social media accounts, seemingly offering up a scavenger hunt around the world. Located at the coordinates in various cities were giant billboards of the image of icy cliffs and waterfalls, with the same heart rhythm spelling out Gigaton.

Eddie Vedder and Co. finally confirmed the following Monday that the new album, titled Gigaton, would be released March 27. They also announced that a North American tour would be kicking off March 18.

“Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption,” lead guitarist Mike McCready said in a statement about Gigaton at the time. “Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

As Pearl Jam explained in a January 14 tweet, “A gigaton is what scientists use to measure the loss of ice from Earth’s largest ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica. This weight is equivalent to over 100 million elephants or 6 million blue whales.”

Gigaton is available for pre-order now.

