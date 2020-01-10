Did Pearl Jam Just Tease a New Album?

Updated at 4:05 p.m. ET

Here’s a little something to get Pearl Jam fans’ heart rates spiking early in the day: The band posted a cryptic image to their social media accounts as the clock struck midnight on January 10.

That image? The words “Pearl Jam” spelled out in red in the middle of a cardiac rhythm on a black background. The band’s caption-less posts, which looked like it could be the cover of an album, offered no hints as to what may be forthcoming.

Fans were quick to speculate (and hope) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram that the posts meant a new record would soon be on the way.

“I hope this is a logical extension of Backspacer and Lightning Bolt I love those albums so much I named my son ‘Lightning B. Spacer,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“That the cover of the new album???” queried another.

And on Facebook, one person begged, “Oh please, for the love of all that is holy, let this be art work for the new album.”

Many others just wanted answers.

“But what does this actually mean????? Cmon guys .. I can’t actually take any more,” a fan responded on the band’s Facebook page.

“WHAT IS THIS WHAT DOES IT MEAN OMG I AM FREAKING OUT!!!!!” screamed one on Instagram.

One follower even offered up an altruistic idea: “Maybe concert(s) to raise money for Australia??” It’s not a bad suggestion, considering that many musicians have been stepping up as the massive bushfires have continued to devastate the country.

Those who were guessing that Pearl Jam’s 11th album is on the horizon may not be too far off. Guitarist Mike McCready told Rolling Stone in November that Eddie Vedder and Co. had been working on new music, and that the band had already hit the studio.

“We’re working at our own pace, and doing some music right now, and it’s cool and different and I’m excited about it,” he said in response about what the celebrated grunge band has been up to. “But we’re not finished with anything yet. So I wish I had an answer for you, but know that we are recording right now.”

A new album would mark Pearl Jam’s first LP since 2013’s Lightning Bolt. In December, the band not only released their holiday-themed tunes to streaming services, but also announced that they’d be touring Europe in June and July of 2020.

While no plans for U.S. shows were previously announced, Stateside fans now have reason to hope. At 2:30 p.m. ET, Pearl Jam gave an update by sharing another post on social media. This time, they included a video of a map of the world with various cities marked:

Look for Pearl Jam in cities around the world… https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/qEB9yLhWd2 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 10, 2020

A first glance, one might think these could be cities the band will play in. But on the band’s website, the map is interactive and offers a closer look, which reveals coordinates around the world, as well as a message: “We have something special for you. Locate the nearest marker and activate the lens once you arrive.”

Sooo … scavenger hunt? The three coordinates in the U.S. lead to a spot each in Seattle (no surprise); Venice, California; and New York City.

Not long after, fans who hit up the locations shared their images on social media, which revealed that whatever Pearl Jam are working on (new album, please!) appears to be titled “Gigaton.”

.@pearljam releasing new album / or new song called #gigaton See photo – top left corner pic.twitter.com/6PLqB6Wbvx — Andy Ravens (@andyravens) January 10, 2020

