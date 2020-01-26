Grammys 2020: List of Nominees and Winners

Ahead of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night looks as if it may be dominated by the women. Lizzo leads in nominations with eight, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Billie Eilish, SPIN’s Artist of the Year 2019, wasn’t far behind. The 18-year-old snagged six nods (as did Lil Nas X), and will be going up against Lizzo for the big four awards. Ariana Grande and H.E.R. both earned five nominations.

Alicia Keys will be hosting the event again, which airs Sunday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Refresh this page during the show to see who’ll be bringing a gramophone (or several) home.

NOMINEES

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sun Flower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the Year

I,I, Bon Iver

Norman F—ing Rockwell! Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyonce

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Buble

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 5 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“Linked,” Bonobo

“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza featuring Goodboys

“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol

“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex, Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rufus du Sol

Weather, Tycho featuring Saint Sinner

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O and Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

“7empest,” Tool

Best Rock Song

“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

Amo, Bring Me the Horizon

Social Cues, Cage the Elephant

In the End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I,I, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today,” BJ the Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Jerome,” Lizzo

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for Love,” PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, Nao

Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123, BJ the Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang and Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby and Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)

“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Spoken Word Album

Beastie Boys Book, Various Artists

Becoming, Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters

Sekou Andrews & the String Theory, Sekou Andrews the String Theory

Best Recording Package

Anonimas & Resilientes, Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Hold That Tiger, Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

I,I, Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)

Intellexual, Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Anima, Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)

Gold in a Brass Age, Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)

1963: New Directions, Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)

The Radio Recordings 1939-1945, Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

Best Music Film