Grammys 2020: List of Nominees and Winners
Ahead of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night looks as if it may be dominated by the women. Lizzo leads in nominations with eight, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
Billie Eilish, SPIN’s Artist of the Year 2019, wasn’t far behind. The 18-year-old snagged six nods (as did Lil Nas X), and will be going up against Lizzo for the big four awards. Ariana Grande and H.E.R. both earned five nominations.
Alicia Keys will be hosting the event again, which airs Sunday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Refresh this page during the show to see who’ll be bringing a gramophone (or several) home.
NOMINEES
Record of the Year
- “Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
- “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
- “Hard Place,” H.E.R.
- “Talk,” Khalid
- “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Sun Flower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee
Album of the Year
- I,I, Bon Iver
- Norman F—ing Rockwell! Lana Del Rey
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
- I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
- 7, Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
- Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
- “Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- “Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- “Norman F—ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- “Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
- “Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Spirit,” Beyonce
- “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
- “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
- “You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House
- “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
- “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee
- “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Si, Andrea Bocelli
- Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Buble
- Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
- Walls, Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
- The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
- No. 5 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
- Lover, Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
- “Linked,” Bonobo
- “Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
- “Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza featuring Goodboys
- “Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol
- “Midnight Hour,” Skrillex, Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- LP5, Apparat
- No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
- Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
- Solace, Rufus du Sol
- Weather, Tycho featuring Saint Sinner
Best Rock Performance
- “Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
- “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
- “History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
- “Woman,” Karen O and Danger Mouse
- “Too Bad,” Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
- “Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi
- “Humanicide,” Death Angel
- “Bow Down,” I Prevail
- “Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
- “7empest,” Tool
Best Rock Song
- “Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
- “Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
- “Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
- “History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
- “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
- Amo, Bring Me the Horizon
- Social Cues, Cage the Elephant
- In the End, The Cranberries
- Trauma, I Prevail
- Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
- U.F.O.F., Big Thief
- Assume Form, James Blake
- I,I, Bon Iver
- Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
- Anima, Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance
- “Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy
- “Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
- “Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
- “Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
- “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- “Time Today,” BJ the Chicago Kid
- “Steady Love,” India.Arie
- “Jerome,” Lizzo
- “Real Games,” Lucky Daye
- “Built for Love,” PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
- “Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
- “Look At Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
- “No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown featuring Drake)
- “Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
- “Say So,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
- Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Saturn, Nao
- Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
- 1123, BJ the Chicago Kid
- Painted, Lucky Daye
- Ella Mai, Ella Mai
- Paul, PJ Morton
- Ventura, Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
- “Middle Child,” J. Cole
- “Suge,” DaBaby
- “Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang and Young Nudy
- “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
- “Clout,” Offset featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
- “Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
- “Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby and Gunna
- “Panini,” Lil Nas X
- “Ballin,” Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
- “The London,” Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
- “Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper)
- “Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)
- “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)
- “Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)
- “Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Rap Album
- Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
- Championships, Meek Mill
- I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
- Igor, Tyler, The Creator
- The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Best Spoken Word Album
- Beastie Boys Book, Various Artists
- Becoming, Michelle Obama
- I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
- Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
- Sekou Andrews & the String Theory, Sekou Andrews the String Theory
Best Recording Package
- Anonimas & Resilientes, Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)
- Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
- Hold That Tiger, Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
- I,I, Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)
- Intellexual, Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
- Anima, Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)
- Gold in a Brass Age, Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)
- 1963: New Directions, Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)
- The Radio Recordings 1939-1945, Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
- Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
Best Music Film
- Homecoming, Beyonce
- Remember My Name, David Crosby
- Birth of the Cool, Miles Davis
- Shangri-La, Various Artists
- Anima, Thom Yorke