Tool has added another Grammy to their trophy rack. The band’s song “7empest” off Fear Inoculum won for Best Metal Performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, making it their fourth gramophone. Tool previously won Best Metal Performance in 1998 for “Ænima,” Best Metal Performance in 2002 for “Schism,” and Best Recording Package in 2007 for 10,000 Days.

Maynard James Keenan and Adam Jones were not in attendance, but Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey were both on hand to accept the gramophone.

After joking about people being able to listen to 12-minute songs (“7empest” clocks in at nearly 16 minutes), drummer Danny Carey thanked “all the gods” as well as his bandmates before paying tribute to some of his influences.

“As artists, we’re all influenced by people who come before us, and for me, it’s all the great drum gods,” he told the audience. “Namely John Bonham, Tony Williams, and recently, my good friend Neil Peart. This is for all of you guys.”

Peart, the legendary drummer for prog-rock band Rush, died at age 67 on January 7. He had been battling brain cancer for three years. Tool paid tribute to the drummer days after his death during their San Francisco concert by cover the Rush song “A Passage to Bangkok.” They also projected an image of Peart with Carey, and ended the show by walking off to “2112.”

Tool, who released Fear Inoculum, their fifth studio album, 13 years after 2006’s 10,000 Days, was also nominated for Best Rock Song. They lost to Gary Clark Jr.’s “This Land.”