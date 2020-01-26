Chris Cornell Wins Posthumous Grammy Award for Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell sadly passed away in May 2017, but the Soundgarden and Audioslave vocalist lives on tonight (Sunday, January 26) at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The Chris Cornell boxset was awarded the Grammy for Best Recording Package, with graphic designers Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, and Joe Spix taking home the award.

“Chris would be so proud!” a Vicky Cornell wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for your incredible work, dedication, & loud love.”

For Barry Ament, the achievement marks his second Grammy nomination following his work on Pearl Jam’s 1998 album Yield. Jeff Ament is, of course, Pearl Jam’s longtime bassist, and the two collaborated on the album artwork for Chris Cornell with Joe Spix, Universal Music’s creative director.

“More than anything, it was about spending time with my brother,” Barry Ament recently told the Seattle Times. “I started drawing because of him. I got my first drawing pens when I was 9 and they were from him.”

Released in November 2018, the boxset includes a 17-track album and 64-track boxset featuring 11 completely new songs. In December, Vicky Cornell sued Soundgarden over royalties allegedly owed to the Cornell Estate. Check out her Grammy statement below and revisit our review of the boxset here.