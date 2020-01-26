And that’s how it’s done! Aerosmith returned to the Grammys stage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. The performance came nearly three decades after their debut at the 1991 ceremony.

Aerosmith, who were honored with MusiCares Person of the Year Award for their philanthropy the day before, performed a two-song set that kicked off with their 1993 hit “Livin’ on the Edge,” the tune that earned them the Best Rock Performance by a Group award that same year.

They then launched into “Walk This Way,” which was first released in 1975. Partway through the song, Run-DMC–who covered the tune in 1986–busted through a faux brick wall to join the band for the hit. During the performance, one of the performers held up Kobe Bryant’s Lakers jersey in honor of the NBA superstar, who died earlier in the day in a helicopter crash. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter and seven other people were also killed in the crash in the Los Angeles area.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler shared a video of himself hitching a ride to the event on an In-N-Out semi truck.

The MusicCares Person of the Year award is given by the Recording Academy to artists who give back. Tyler launched his own non-profit, Janie’s Fund, in 2015 to support children who have faced neglect and abuse.