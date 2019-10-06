Taylor Swift was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where she played two songs from her latest album Lover. Swift gave a stunning acoustic rendition of the album’s title track on solo piano, as well as a moodier performance of “False God” surrounded by glowing Edison bulbs and accompanied by a saxophonist, keyboardists, drummer, and group of backing vocalists.

This isn’t the first time Swift has performed on SNL. She made two appearances on the show in 2009, supporting her sophomore album Fearless, as well as a third appearance in 2017 as both the show’s musical guest and host. The performance followed the release her sixth studio album Reputation, which dropped in November 2017.

Lover was released on August 23, 2019 featuring the singles “Me!,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “The Archer,” and the title track. The album included guest contributions from St. Vincent, Jack Antonoff, and the Dixie Chicks, who appeared on the song “Soon You’ll Get Better.” Check out her SNL performance below and revisit our feature on how Swift’s adherence to an older rulebook on pop-stardom colored the rollout of her latest album Lover here.