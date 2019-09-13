The New Pornographers Get Biblical on New Single “One Kind of Solomon”

The New Pornographers will release their eighth studio album In The Morse Code of Brake Lights later this month. After a pair of recent singles—”Falling Down the Stairs of Your Smile” and “The Surprise Knock“—the band is back with another single from the album.

“One Kind of Solomon” is a chaotic, arena-rock number, with heavy drums immediately reminiscent of bands like U2 and Arcade Fire. Soon enough, shimmering guitars and keyboards peak through a wall-of-sound mix mostly composed of multi-tracked drums and vocals. “In terms of keyboards, this record has such a Kathryn Calder stamp,” vocalist A.C. Newman shared in a statement. “There was a point where she started playing this part on ‘Solomon’ and I feel like it just changed the record. When I heard what she did with it, I said, ‘Do this on every song.'”

In The Morse Code of Brake Lights follows the band’s 2017 album Whiteout Conditions, which included the excellent singles “High Ticket Attractions” and “This Is the World of Theatre.” In June, the band announced a 14-date fall tour that kicks off this month in Woodstock, NY, with dates in Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and other major markets to follow in the coming months. Check out their latest single “One Kind of Solomon” below.