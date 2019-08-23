The New Pornographers – “The Surprise Knock”

The New Pornographers have released a new single off their forthcoming album In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, entitled “The Surprise Knock.” The bubbly power-pop record carries a sunny disposition with its Beatles-esque melodies and sprightly tempo.

In a press release for the new song (via Pitchfork), Frontperson A.C. Newman described its creation, saying:

“’The Surprise Knock’ had a different feel when we first recorded it—and I wouldn’t mind releasing that version at some point. But as I was listening to it, I thought, ‘Why don’t we play this song like New Pornographers 2005?’ Then we just replayed it with that feel. I thought enough time has passed that I feel like I can play songs that sort of sound like a classic a sound and not feel like I’m repeating myself, because it’s been so long. That was definitely a part of it: just wanting to… I hate to say ‘get back,’ but just get more slightly raucous and sounding more like a band.”

“The Surprise Knock” is the second track the band has put out ahead of the band’s new album, after “Falling Down the Stairs of Your Smile,” which came out earlier in the month. In the Morse Code of Brake Lights is the follow-up to 2017’s Whiteout Conditions and is expected to arrive on September 27 via Concord Records and the band’s own imprint Collected Work Records.

The New Pornographers also announced plans for a fall tour across the US beginning next month. Listen to “The Surprise Knock” below.