The New Pornographers Announce Fall Tour
The New Pornographers are heading out on tour this fall. The 14-date affair kicks off in September with a stop at Woodstock, NY’s Levon Helm Studios. The band will go on to play shows in Madison, Minneapolis, Boston, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Washington, DC before wrapping things up at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre on November 12. Lady Lamb will support on most dates.
Presale tickets for the upcoming tour are on sale tomorrow, June 26. Find the full list of dates below, via the band’s Instagram.
We’re so excited to announce that we’ll be hitting the road this fall! Our friend @ladylambjams will be opening a bunch of these shows. Presale begins tomorrow, June 26 at 10am local. Sign up on thenewpornographers.com now for the show you are interested in to receive the presale password. General onsale this Friday, June 28 at 10am local. Sep 19 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios Sep 27 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^ Sep 28 – Urbana, IL – Pygmalion Music Festival Sep 29 – Columbia, MO – Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival Oct 1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^ Oct 2 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre ^ Oct 3 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre ^ Nov 4 – Boston, MA – Royale ^ Nov 5 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club ^ Nov 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel ^ Nov 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^ Nov 10 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom ^ Nov 11 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^ Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre ^ . . ^ with Lady Lamb