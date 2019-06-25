The New Pornographers Announce Fall Tour

The New Pornographers are heading out on tour this fall. The 14-date affair kicks off in September with a stop at Woodstock, NY’s Levon Helm Studios. The band will go on to play shows in Madison, Minneapolis, Boston, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Washington, DC before wrapping things up at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre on November 12. Lady Lamb will support on most dates.

Presale tickets for the upcoming tour are on sale tomorrow, June 26. Find the full list of dates below, via the band’s Instagram.