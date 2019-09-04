The Get Up Kids Announce Fall Tour

The Get Up Kids have added new dates ahead of the current world tour they’re on. The power-punk mainstays will travel across the U.S. for the extended run beginning November 13 in Denver. There will be additional stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Buffalo, and more before the band closes things out in Detroit on December 15.

The group just released their latest album Problems back in May via Polyvinyl, their first proper outing since 2011’s There Are Rules. In the run-up to its arrival, they put out the singles “Satellite,” “Waking Up Alone,” and “The Problem Is Me.” Check out the new tour dates below.

Get Up Kids Tour Dates:

11/13 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater %

11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge %

11/15 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder %

11/16 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge %

11/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile %

11/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall %

11/20 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s %

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex %

11/22 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction %

11/23 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar %

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom %

12/04 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

12/05 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

12/06 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

12/07 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

12/08 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

12/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

12/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Southgate House

12/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

12/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

12/15 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch