The Get Up Kids’ new album Problems is now available to stream. The classic ’90s emo band announced they were putting out their first proper album since 2011’s There Are Rules back in March and have released a handful of tracks in the interim, including lead single “Satellite,” “Waking Up Alone,” and “The Problem Is Me.” The new album was produced by Peter Katis who has twiddled the knobs for the likes of The National, Kurt Vile, and Interpol. Mates of State’s Kori Gardner provides vocals on the song “Common Ground.” Problems follows the band’s 2018 EP Kicker.

There will be plenty of opportunities to see The Get Up Kids live throughout the rest of the year as the band booked extensive summer and fall tours. Cloud Nothings will join The Get Up Kids during their fall jaunt through North America.

Stream Problems below: