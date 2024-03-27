99 Musicians Predict The Baseball Season

Faster than you can say “Shohei Otani sports betting scandal,” yet another Major League Baseball season is upon us. After two games played in South Korea last week, the schedule begins stateside in earnest tomorrow (March 29), with the Texas Rangers aiming to defend their World Series championship against the usual slate of contenders and pretenders. As always, we’ve called upon our cast of sports nut musician panelists to provide their take on how the season is going to shake out.

In 2023, we had a near first: Parker Gispert was one game off from predicting the Atlanta Braves’ regular season record. Death Cab for Cutie/Postal Service frontman Ben Gibbard remains the only respondent to accurately predict the result of a World Series (back in 2020), so we still suggest placing your bets with caution — especially if you’re using this roundup as your guide.

Will Shohei keep the Dodgers in the postseason mix even though his wallet is suddenly $4 million lighter? Will injuries derail the Yankees even before the calendar flips to summer? Will the Mets keep paying big bucks for old talent long since booted from their roster? Can the Orioles continue their Cinderella run from worst to first? Crack open a tall, cool Budweiser, grab that Hebrew National dog off the grill before it burns and survey some deep thoughts from your favorite musicians-turned-pundits below.

Ben Gibbard, Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service

Seattle Mariners

Ben Gibbard (Credit: Seattle Mariners/Ben VanHouten)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I guess baseball is always if everything breaks, right kind of game but I think the Mariners, in particular, have always been that if everything breaks, right, then they have a shot at the playoffs. The reality, as far as I see it, the rotation is among the top 3 in baseball and once you get past Bryan Woo, you have Emerson Hancock, who is borderline Major League ready and then just a bunch of scrubs. The bullpen was great last year and I think it will be great this year, but there’s already a bunch of injury concerns. It’s like a broken record but the offense every year is the issue. They upgrade at second base with Polanco and then they trade away Eugenio Suarez at third and they’re going with a platoon at third, and there’s no way that’s going to work. So you upgrade at one position and then you downgrade at another. I love Mitch Haniger and I’m glad that he’s back but you know, the guy just can’t stay healthy. The offense is probably going to be about where it was last year, maybe slightly improved. There’s zero depth.

What are your reasonable hopes?

If they can make it through April without shitting the bed, which they have almost never been able to do. I think they can bump that up a little and then maybe squeak in the playoffs. For me, it’s not that it’s not that it’s make-or-break in April, of course, but they need to get off to it, they need to play above .500 in April. They can’t do this thing they’ve done the last couple of seasons where they play like shit for the first six weeks and then have like a crazy hot streak and then squeak in at the last minute like they did two years ago.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m pleased with the Polanco trade. I think that the Mariners didn’t give up a lot and they got back up a solid, big league second baseman. I’m glad Haniger is back. I’m pleased with how they didn’t deal their starting pitching. I’m feeling better about where this team is starting off the season than I thought I would in October or November. So I mean that’s a plus as far as I’m concerned.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is 90 wins and getting into the playoffs. I mean, the ceiling is making it to the World Series. I really think with this pitching, if they have a healthy starting five, they can go toe-to-toe with any team with their bullpen. For the floor, I don’t see any world in which there are under .500 this season.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I think this year, it’s gonna be Ty France. He went to Driveline, dropped a bunch of weight, and he’s looking really good in Spring Training. I’m hoping for a return to form and maybe even an improvement this season. That’s going to be really important.

Will they make the playoffs?

As the team is currently constructed, it is not a 91-win team. Which is what you need to make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

I see them as an 85-86 win team.

What’s your World Series matchup?

We’re going to have an Astros vs. Braves World Series. Braves win in six.

Mike McCready, Pearl Jam

Seattle Mariners

(Credit: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

My feelings on the M’s have been on a bit of a roller coaster since the offseason started in November. The club kicked things off by opting not to pick up the club option on Teoscar Hernandez, then proceeded to trade fan and clubhouse favorite Geno Suarez (in what appeared to be a salary dump), who combined for 46 HR and 189 RBI in 2023. Then they signed Mitch Garver, another backup catcher with some power. And to cap off a confusing 2023, the Mariners traded SP Marco Gonzalez, LF Jarred Kelenic and one-time sure thing 1B Evan White to the Braves, in another apparent salary dump. 2024 kicked off with another head-scratcher when the club dealt SP and former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the Giants for Mitch Haniger!!?? Another salary dump? Come to find out, Mariners ownership instructed Baseball Operations VP Jerry Dipoto and GM Justin Hollander to keep payroll lower than expected, so Dipoto and Hollander’s hands were tied.

Long story short, many of the individual moves the M’s made this offseason left many fans confused and disappointed. But when Spring Training started last month, and when factoring in a few other key acquisitions like LF Luke Raley, 2B Jorge Polanco, RP’s Gregory Santos and Ryne Stanek, the makeup of the 2024 roster actually looks to be much improved over than in 2023. Credit to Dipoto and Hollander for being creative and making impact changes under critical financial restrictions.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My biggest hope is that the M’s can stay reasonably healthy all season. Some of the new guys have spent some considerable time on the IL over the past few seasons, but if they can avoid multiple guys going down at the same time, this team will make some noise.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

As I mentioned, many of the individual moves the M’s made were confusing, but I really like Polanco at 2B. The M’s have failed in finding a full-time 2B since trading Robinson Cano following the 2018 season, so hopefully Polanco can continue to be a top 5-10 player at that position. Mitch Haniger, who was a fan favorite for several years in Seattle, has had trouble staying on the field the past several seasons. If he’s able to stay healthy, I expect him to be the everyday RF and hit 25+ HRs. Mitch Garver will likely end up as the everyday DH, something the M’s haven’t had since Nelson Cruz left in 2019. Luke Raley showed signs of being a high upside everyday LF in Tampa last season but ended up on the IL for much of the season. And after trading high leverage and late-inning go-to Paul Sewald last season, the club added Santos and Stanek, both of whom are equipped to fill in those late-game, high-leverage situations. I would have liked the M’s to find a more permanent solution at 3B, but the platoon of Josh Rojas and Luis Urias could work out.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

If things click and the team can stay healthy, they could win 95 games. If things go the other way, they could dip to a .500 team. Their pitching staff is so good, I don’t think the floor will be any lower.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

When Julio Rodriguez is on your roster, he’s always one to watch. Sure, he was ROY in 2022 and was 4th in MVP voting in 2023, but he’s yet to put together a consistent season. He showed last summer the sky’s the limit after he went on an all-time hot streak by piling up 17 hits in a four-game span, breaking a 98-year-old record. If he can eliminate extended cold streaks, he could break even more records. And while Luis Castillo will deservingly be the M’s Opening Day Starter for the 2nd straight season, George Kirby might be primed to have a Cy Young-type year. I’m also keeping an eye on 1B Ty France, who did some offseason training at Driveline after having a down 2023 season. If Driveline can deliver the same impact that it had on JP Crawford last season, France could have a monster season!

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

92-70.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Mariners vs Braves.

*If the M’s can get into the playoffs, I really like their chances of getting to the World Series because their starting rotation is built for the postseason.

Patrick Carney, The Black Keys

Cleveland Guardians

(Credit: Courtesy of Patrick Carney)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m hoping for at least a season that keeps me interested through August.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I am hoping for a winning season and a hopefully some sort of presence in the postseason.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

It seemed to be a pretty quiet offseason for Cleveland but as usual I’m hoping for best. I have a lot of faith in the teams farm system but as a team with one of the lowest payrolls you need to or else you have nothing to hope for.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The Al Central is a wild division and there’s no telling how it is gonna play out.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Jose Ramirez.

Will they make the playoffs?

I hope so.

What’s your record prediction?

86-76.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs. Yankees.

Nathan Followill, Kings of Leon

Detroit Tigers

Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon (Credit: Courtesy of Nathan Followill)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

That the Tigers finish above 500.

What are your reasonable hopes?

To make some noise in the playoffs.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Getting Colt Keith signed gave me a sigh of relief. The kid is a stud.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I’m expecting between 82-87 wins.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m excited to watch the young guys get called up and do their thing and to see Tork hit some bombs.

Will they make the playoffs?

The Tigers WILL make the playoffs this year.

What’s your record prediction?

86-76 record.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers-Astros. Dodgers win 4-3.

Kim Thayil, Soundgarden

Seattle Mariners

Kim Thayil (Credit: Ross Halfin)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

For MLB in general, there is a lot of athletic young talent. These players come loaded with power and speed. There are a number of candidates for the 30/30 club that might even put up higher numbers: 35/35, 30/40, 40/40 even! The Mariners have Julio Rodriguez as their candidate, but there is a lot of comparable young talent in the league: Corbin Carroll in AZ, Elly De La Cruz in Cincinnati, Ronald Acuña in Atlanta, Bobby Witt in KC, Kyle Tucker in Houston and a number of others. I imagine most of these guys grew up watching and idolizing Ichiro, because there seems to be a lot more emphasis on and development of base path speed and decision making. I expect big stolen base numbers from teams and individual players.

There is also great news for sports broadcast journalists and producers! The Shohei Ohtani watch will continue with increased intensity as it switches teams, leagues and counties.’However, without significant geographic change; the cameras and microphones can stay mounted as they were left.

What are your reasonable hopes?



That the Mariners have another winning season.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Well, the Mariners’ offseason moves aren’t generating a ton of excitement around here. They likely improved their ability to put the ball in play and get on base, but they lost some power and potential at the plate with Suarez, Teoscar Hernandez and Kelenic. The good news is that they cut some salary, and they also brought Mitch Haniger back. The great news is that they kept their four young starting arms: Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, AND their ace, Luis Castillo!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is a 90-win season and our starting rotation will all finish with winning records.

The floor is that there are injuries to that rotation and without a strong sixth man, we hover around .500 all year.





Who’s your player to watch this year?

The obvious answer is Julio Rodriguez. He’s only 23 and is growing into his potential as a league leader and superstar.

George Kirby and Logan Gilbert are both future Cy Young contenders. I anticipate big seasons from both of them.



Will they make the playoffs?

Well… flip a coin for a Wild Card slot.



What’s your record prediction?

87-75.



What’s your World Series matchup?

L.A. Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles.

Zach Lind, Jimmy Eat World

Arizona Diamondbacks

(Credit: Arizona Diamondbacks)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

After the Dbacks magical run to the World Series in 2023 the optimism in the desert is in full swing. The expectation for me is that this team will be a strong playoff contender and if they don’t make the postseason it will be a significant letdown.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think winning 95 games is within reach for this squad.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I really like the moves Mike Hazen has made this offseason. We needed to add help for the starting rotation and at third base and he did exactly that by adding Eduardo Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez. Resigning Gurriel Jr was huge as well. He’s a great player and also great for the clubhouse. Also have high hopes for the addition of Randall Grichuck who has murdered left-handed pitching.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the ceiling is 100ish wins and I’m not even worried about the floor with this squad. The boys are ready to compete.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

For me, it’s SS Geraldo Perdomo. With Nick Ahmed no longer on the team and Jordan Lawler waiting in the wings in AAA, he’s the everyday man at shortstop. If he can be a productive force on the team and hit well against left-handers, that’s gonna be a big boost to the ball club.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes. They better.

What’s your record prediction?

96 wins.

What’s your World Series matchup?

This is an impossible guess but I hope it’s the Dbacks and the Orioles.

Hannibal Buress, Eshu Tune

Washington Nationals

Hannibal Buress (Credit: Brock Fetch)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Sky-high potential! America’s team. The Washington Nationals. It’s an election year so it’s only right that we root for them.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Improvement, rejuvenation, and causing a stir! Picture this: young talents stepping up, veterans leading with gusto, and the team uniting to defy expectations. We’re talking a season where they climb from the depths, make a statement, and ruffle some feathers in the standings!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We could’ve done more.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling? A miraculous, against-all-odds playoff push that captures the nation’s heart! The floor? Improvement from last year, with budding stars making their mark and setting the stage for future triumphs. It’s a win-win with stories of progress and surprise successes!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Keep your eyes peeled for Keibert Ruiz! This young catcher is a beacon of hope and talent. With his arm behind the plate and his bat coming alive, he’s the cornerstone for the Nationals’ resurgence. He’s got the charisma and skill to rally a team and a fanbase!

Will they make the playoffs?

In an election year, anything’s possible! Imagine the headlines: “Nationals Shock the World!” It’s a long shot, but who doesn’t love a good underdog story? Their campaign for the playoffs will be the talk of the town, defying polls and pundits alike!

What’s your record prediction?

Envision a significant leap forward, a record that screams progress and potential. Let’s ballpark it at a spirited .500 finish! 81-81 That’s right, equal wins and losses, a symbol of a team reborn and ready to challenge the status quo!

What’s your World Series matchup?

Picture this: Nationals vs. Anyone. It’s not just a series; it’s a blockbuster, a tale of resurgence, unity, and the American spirit. In this dream scenario, they’re the team that nobody saw coming, a testament to hope and hard work in the face of odds!

Benny Horowitz, Gaslight Anthem

New York Yankees

(Credit: Courtesy of Benny Horowitz)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

2023 was an anomaly of deadweight contracts and injuries crashing into a youth movement. Not a strong recipe. 82-80 with a -25 point differential. A lot of the bad deals are off the books and the trades to supplement the outfield and pitching depth look seemingly successful. I’m optimistic for a turnaround back to a 95+ win team.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Every year, same answer. The joy of being a Yankees fan is that every season, the reasonable hope is a World Series victory. As you could say for any championship run, if things break the right way, it could happen.

This question swings in a major way if Gerrit Cole’s injury becomes serious…the rotation being led by Cortes and Rodon does, potentially, have a shelf life. I think they’ll be able to survive the early injury bugs with an excellent middle-innings bullpen. Low-key, they added Gonzalez, Poteet and Ferguson on top of the very solid incumbents, starters won’t have to stretch themselves too far to protect games.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

As a longtime Juan Soto supporter and enthusiast, I’m thrilled to have him in NYC, hitting in front of Aaron Judge and drooling at the view of the short right porch. A perfect fit playing on a contract year. Should be an MVP-caliber season. In addition to Soto, replacing the misfit outfield at-bats from 2023 with Verdugo, Grisham, and an apparently slimmed-down Stanton is much more tenable.

I immediately liked the Stroman signing. a Long Island native who won’t let the previous media tomfoolery affect on-field work. Since 2017, every season he has had 20 starts. Stroman is a sub-3.95 ERA pitcher. He’s highly motivated, already a fun clubhouse guy, and a reasonable contract.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Gleyber Torres just seems like a Yankee lifer to me and I suspect with the forthcoming contract and strength of the lineup he could exceed 30 HR/90 RBI. That compact swing ages well and he’s beginning his prime power years.

Anthony Volpe, the pride of New Jersey, needs to improve upon his rookie season and avoid the sophomore slump. It’s crucial. The need for his everyday defense/speed (predicated on getting on base) are paramount to their hopes of making a jump.

Oh…and you know, Aaron Judge. Who is capable of shelling 60 HRs in any season.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yeah, baby!

What’s your record prediction?

95-67.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs. Astros.

Anthony Raneri, Bayside

New York Yankees

Anthony Raneri (Credit: Courtesy of Anthony Raneri)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think for the Yankees, if they can stay healthy, they’ll compete. They’re a few arms short still but I think they’ll get them between now and the trade deadline.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think the ALDS is at least reasonable. Maybe ALCS.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Juan Soto is a generational talent that they should pay whatever they need to keep. I think Grisham and Verdugo are solid additions too. A lot to like.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

If everyone gets hurt, they could wind up a wild card team. If they stay healthy and add the pieces that are still missing, the sky’s the limit.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I think Gleyber Torres’ spot in the lineup and on the team are dependent on his performance this year. Dying to see what Volpe and Dominguez do this year too.

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely.

What’s your record prediction?

92-70.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Yankees vs. Dodgers.

Steve Sladkowski, PUP

Toronto Blue Jays

Steve Sladkowski (Credit: Courtesy of Steve Sladkowski)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I expect the Jays to exist in a similar space for wins and losses as they did last year, but I expect them to arrive there in different ways. The hitting will likely improve on a game-by-game basis while the pitching may not fully reprise its sterling 2023.

What are your reasonable hopes?

The Jays get out of the Wild Card round for the first time since 2016.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I would rather not talk about the acquisition that did not happen or the airplane said acquisition wasn’t on. Joey Votto could be fun though!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is some wacky AL East regression for all the teams and all of a sudden the Blue Jays have won the division. The floor? They finish dead last probably? The AL East is the most deranged and terrifying division in baseball and you can barely predict anything about it. The division had a combined record of 449-361 last year!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Daulton Varsho. While Bo Bichette and Vladdy are the team’s oracles, I thought that Varsho had a really strong end to the year last year. His defense has been sterling throughout his tenure in Toronto and I’m hoping that the bat will come around to help lengthen the lineup a little bit.

Will they make the playoffs?

Oh, probably.

What’s your record prediction?

91-71.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs. Rangers.

Jim Suptic, The Get Up Kids

Kansas City Royals

(Credit: Courtesy of Jim Suptic)

What’s your prognosis for the season?



Honestly, at this point, I just hope the team stays in Kansas City. A lot of people are pissed that they want to move their new downtown stadium into an arts district. It will shut down many local businesses and disrupt a community. I think it’s a bad move, and a bad look for a team that hasn’t sniffed the playoffs in almost a decade.

What are your reasonable hopes?



My hope is they come to their senses and build the new stadium just north of the proposed site, and stop asking taxpayers to give more handouts to billionaires. I also hope they put out a watchable product this year.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?



The biggest move was signing a mammoth contract for Bobby Witt Jr. A contract like this is pretty much unheard of for the Royals. We will see if it pays off. At this point, I am skeptical of anything they do.

What’s the ceiling/floor?



Third place in the Central to last place in the Central.

Who’s your player to watch this year?



Well if they actually made it easy to watch the games I would have a stronger opinion. Cole Ragans I guess.



Will they make the playoffs?



That’s a big no.

What’s your record prediction?



70 wins.

What’s your World Series matchup?



Dodgers and Orioles. Orioles in 7.

Brandon Saller, Atreyu

Los Angeles Dodgers

Brandon Saller (Credit: Spinefarm)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Always interested in how these huge contracts actually work out. Some big trades with huge money this season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Dodgers win the World Series, hopefully with the help of one of those huge trades.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Huge acquisitions this year, super excited for them!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: World Series Champs.

Floor: Out in the first round of playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Ohtani, because we are spending a lot on him.

Will they make the playoffs?

Definitely will make the playoffs!

What’s your record prediction?

I will take the over on last year’s 100 wins.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs Orioles.

Vanessa Briscoe Hay, Pylon and Pylon Reenactment Society

Atlanta Braves

Vanessa Briscoe Hay (Credit: Courtesy of Vanessa Briscoe Hay)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It would be exciting to see the Braves win a seventh straight division title, but it all comes down to October doesn’t it. That said, I expect them to have another great season with new players for the Braves like Kelenic and Waldrep coming in. The bullpen looks in good shape. If they can avoid injuries, I think they are going to do well.



What are your reasonable hopes?

To get to the division playoffs.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Kelenic might reach his potential this year after moving over from the Mariners. Waldrep is an interesting pitching prospect. I’m interested to see how this young Florida recruit does with the help of pitching instructors like Rick Kranitz. I think the team roster is in a good place going into the 2024 season.



What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling – Win the World Series.

Floor – Get to the playoffs.



Who’s your player to watch this year?

Max Fried — it’s his last season before he goes free agent. Some say he has a good chance of getting the Cy Young award this year. I think he is going to go all in if he can avoid injuries.



Will they make the playoffs?

I hope so!



What’s your record prediction?

I believe they will break over 100 wins again. Fingers crossed.



What’s your World Series matchup?

Braves vs Astros might be a good one.

Let’s play ball this year and see where it goes!

Rhett Miller, Old 97’s

Texas Rangers

Rhett Miller of Old 97’s (Credit: Courtesy of Rhett Miller)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m thinking 97 wins and a pennant.

What are your reasonable hopes?

82 wins and a second-place finish.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

This offseason was more about subtraction than addition, with apologies to Kirby Yates. Losing Martin Perez, Aroldis Chapman, and Mitch Garver is tough.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is a repeat World Series championship. Floor is a Wild Card exit.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Corey Seager is an unmitigated stud, but I’m worried about his injury situation, so I’ll say Evan Carter. That kid is a blast to watch.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yup.

What’s your record prediction?

97-65.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Rangers vs. Mets.

Josh Klinghoffer, Pluralone/Pearl Jam

New York Yankees

Josh Klinghoffer (Credit: Courtesy of Josh Klinghoffer)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Probably more frustrating disappointment and obnoxious injury.

What are your reasonable hopes?

To not totally despise both teams in the World Series.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Did we get anyone new?

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I feel like we’ve been in a perpetual stage of simultaneously experiencing both the ceiling and the floor for over a decade.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, because the Yankees were looking to sign him. (Luckily I’m a Dodger fan too).

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, I’ve come to expect the Wild Card heartbreak.

What’s your record prediction?

In the words of Chevy Chase as Gerald Ford, “I was told there would be no math.”

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs. Astros…The Rematch.

Chris Traynor, Bush

New York Yankees

Chris Traynor (Credit: Courtesy of Chris Traynor)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

We will do better than last year, especially given the fact that last year’s Yankees had one of the worst team performances and records in the last 30 years.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’m a Yankees fan, so my hopes are always being the World Series champs. But, if I had to bet money on it I’d say we at least reach the ALCS. I wonder what the Vegas odds are on that?

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I love the signing of Juan Soto — who wouldn’t, right? I would have loved to see some better pitching acquisitions, like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but I believe that Cortes and Rodón are going to have a more positive impact on the team than they did last year.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling for the Yankees in 2024 is World Champs!

The floor I think will be a heartbreaking Wild Card race that ends in a long winter.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Juan Soto.

Why?

Soto has been one of the top hitters in Major League Baseball, and I think having him batting in between DJ LaMahieu and Aaron Judge will only increase the amount of good pitches he sees.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, most likely as a Wild Card team, fingers crossed!

What’s your record prediction?

96-66.

What’s your World Series matchup?

My manager is going to give me a hard time for saying this (he’s a hardcore SF Giants fan), but I think it’s going to be Yankees vs. Dodgers or Braves vs. Astros.

Kay Hanley, Letters to Cleo

Boston Red Sox

Kay Hanley and friends (Credit: Angie Shaw/@DJAngieC)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I don’t care what all the haters are saying about the 2024 Boston Red Sox. Things like, “Worst looking team in the AL. By far.” or “Hopeless.” or “Pitchers and catchers report 332 days! I personally believe these scrappy, base-scorching noobs of summer are gonna shock a lot of people by being solidly whatever.

What are your reasonable hopes?

No matter what happens I will continue to love my Boston Red Sox in an unhealthy way.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha…… (gasp wheeze)…. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is low. There is no floor.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

It would be nice to see Trevor Story do some damage this season. The soap opera around his 2022 acquisition, supposedly with the full support and urging of Xander Bogaerts when it was obvious to everyone that Story’s appearance on the roster meant Xander was gonna go bye bye which is exactly what happened but then it turned out that Story was low key injured and needed surgery, a situation that was known to literally everyone else in the league but Sox GM Chaim Bloom I guess? All I’m sayin’ is that this particular “story” could shut out the naysayers with a Trevor-lutionary redemption arc in 2024!

I’m wicked sorry. I’ll leave immediately.

Will they make the playoffs?

No. The AL East looks stoopid good this year.

What’s your record prediction?

Anything I say is gonna make me look foolish by September so.. /squints, aims dart/ uhhh…60-102.

What’s your World Series matchup?

The motherfucking Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jack Manley and Josh Eppard

New York Mets

Jack Manley and Josh Eppard (Credit: Courtesy of Jack Manley and Josh Eppard)

What’s your prognosis for the season?



Jack Manley: I hope they do well! Mostly because I like seeing Josh happy and honestly… I worry about him when the Mets are bad haha!

Josh Eppard: (rolls eyes), Listen, every year Mets fans have an undying optimism…. YES, optimism…. Hear me out…. It resides underneath the walls we’ve built up to shield ourselves from the inevitable dropping of the other shoe if you will, but this year is really no different than any other. Whether they have a slew of high-priced free agents or there’s nine question marks on the field… hope is the thread from year to year. Trying to diagnose a season beforehand is really a fool’s errand because…. Nobody knows.

What are your reasonable hopes for the season?

Jack: Again, I just hope they do well. Josh, is that reasonable?

Josh: An astute breakdown of the nuance of baseball if I ever hear one, my young friend. (Both laughing), My reasonable hope is to win enough games to sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card team and catch fire at the right time and ride it to glory baby!!! All of these players are worlds better at this game then we can possibly fathom. All of em. The guys in AA would show up to your local softball league and look like literal superheroes compared to us mere mortals. You mean to tell me these kids with this level of talent aren’t capable of doing something amazing day in/day out. I don’t buy that. The Mets have talent. Every day they’re capable of winning.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Jack: (turns to Josh), Do they have a lot of new players?

Josh: Clearly Jack doesn’t have a Mets tattoo on his chest like me lol. And…. NO! They don’t have a lot of NEW shiny toys. They picked up some interesting players with high upsides and kind of abandoned the “sign everyone who’s had success in the past” way of doing business as they haven’t achieved the results Steve Cohen wanted. By the way, Jack, Cohen is the owner of the Mets…

Jack: Ahhhh, wait, didn’t we know a Steve Cohen who played bass from Kingston back in the day… or was it drums…

Josh: Yup, that’s him. He went to NYC after quitting his band and made billions and bought the Mets. Why do you think I’m such a fan dude!?

Jack: WHAT!?!? SERIOUSLY????

Josh: NO DUDE!!!!! (Both laughing), Listen, I won’t bore y’all with the minutia of all this but as a fan, as a die hard lifelong Mets fan…. I’m in. Yeah, we didn’t go get every high-priced guy and sure, I was a little disappointed we didn’t land any of the high-end Japanese players but… I believe in Cohen as an owner. I believe there’s a plan in place. It just… it might be a rough year. But it might not too….

What’s the ceiling/floor?



Josh: Anybody’s guess. The ceiling is the World Series but… if they got into the playoffs and knocked off a winning round… I think ultimately we’d be stoked. The floor is the bottom of the pile. A true floor. And that could happen. This team could very well be putrid. We will see…

Jack: Nah man, I think the Mets are gonna be good. I can feel it. I know I don’t watch the games like you but I can tell…. They’re gonna be good this year.

Josh: Well, there ya have it. There’s that Mets hope!

Who’s a player to watch and why?



Jack: I like deGrom. That guy is the shit

Josh (putting his head in his hands): Jack, dude…. deGrom isn’t a Met any longer! Long story…. I’ll spare ya. Anyway, my player to watch is… I’m sure John Nolan is gonna pick one of the big guys so I’ll go with an outside pick and say Luis Severino. He’s got so much to prove and I know he has the talent to be an ace like pitcher again. Pulling for the guy…

Will they make the playoffs?



Josh: We will see…

Jack: No come on dude where is that positive energy? Where’s the hope!?!?

Josh: It was stomped out when you said deGrom was your fav Met.



What’s your record prediction?



Jack: How many games do they play?

Josh: 162.

Jack: Ok, 162-0…. NO, wait… gotta be realistic a little bit…. 160-2

Josh: Hope…and ya’ gotta believe. I’m with Jack.

Judah Akers, Judah & the Lion

Atlanta Braves

Judah Akers (Credit: Courtesy of Judah Akers)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

More of the same. Win the East and depending on injuries, World Series is absolutely on the table.

What are your reasonable hopes?

It feels a lot like the mid to late ’90s again. Every year the reasonable hope is a World Series. The talent on this team is as good as it gets.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Alex Anthopoulos is one of if not the best GMs in the game. Bringing in Chris Sale (Cy Young talent when healthy) as a No. 3 starter for the rotation is insane. Bullpen help was a big need and got bolstered. Jarred Kelenic in the outfield will be fun to watch. Young guy with a lot of potential and he is surrounded by the best lineup in baseball will really allow him to develop without all the “produce now” pressure you would get from a less talented team.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the floor is another first-round knockout but barring injuries, I just don’t think we should see anything other than improving on last year.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Take your pick! So pumped about Matzek coming back from his season-ending surgery last year. He is definitely one I will have my eye on. You of course have the returning MVP, Chris Sale if healthy can be a 15+ game winner—faced him in college and he’s an absolute machine, Strider with his new curve ball, Michael Harris II…injuries messed up his start of the season but he seems prime to have a breakout, Matt Olson leading the league in homers again, Riley could have that MVP season he has shown flashes of and do a .330, 45, 120 type year. The team is just so stacked and exciting it’s hard to select one.

Will they make the playoffs?

Umm yeah, playoffs for sure.

What’s your record prediction?

I think they win 100+ again this season.

What’s your World Series matchup?

I’d like a rematch of 2021, Braves vs the cheating Astros.

Adam Weiner, Low Cut Connie

Philadelphia Phillies

Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie (Credit: Courtesy of Adam Weiner)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It’s gonna be a tough season. Our defeat in the playoffs was shocking and still stings.

I’m in all the way, but I’d like to see the boys grow and expand their skills as a team.

What are your reasonable hopes?

That they perform with a level of focus and consistency as a team that establishes this era as a heyday and not a heart-breaking fluke.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

They’ve made some good moves but I’d like to see more.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Somehow after two seasons in a row going deep into the playoffs, we are still a major underdog.

I think there are so many unconventional, confusing, and unknown elements to this team that it’s impossible to know how they will fare this year.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I think Alec Bohm is a player to watch. He’s been slowly starting to blossom and I think this is a breakout year for him if he learns some discipline at the plate.

Will they make the playoffs?

I think they get in on the Wild Card again.

What’s your record prediction?

I think they win 80 to 90 games, drive us crazy and sneak in late in the season again.

What’s your World Series matchup?

World Series predictions at the beginning of the season are crazy talk.

There’s 162 games just to get us to the playoffs. It’s a marathon.

I think this year is kind of a jump-ball in baseball.

But I’d love to see the Phils in there again to punctuate a very fascinating couple of years in Phillies baseball.

Dave Bruzza, Greensky Bluegrass

Chicago Cubs

Dave Bruzza (Credit: Courtesy of Dave Bruzza)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think they will be above .500 this year. The offense will be strong, just some defensive tweaks and some pitching they are not looking too bad.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think they could win the Central, or get a Wild Card spot for the postseason.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I am happy with signing Bellinger. Hoping he has another season like last year.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

They can be a team above .500 building off what worked last season. The Cubs always have the special power to underperform, so anything is possible.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Christopher Morel. I think he will find his rhythm at the plate and be a strong offensive weapon for the team.

Will they make the playoffs?

I would say they could very well be a Wild Card team. With the new postseason format, it’s a strong possibility.

What’s your record prediction?

88-74.

What’s your World Series matchup?

L.A. Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles.

Brian Baker, Bad Religion

New York Mets

(Credit: Courtesy of Brian Baker)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Obviously, it’s a rebuilding year. I’d like to see .500 ball and a solid foundation for the future. Lots of new pieces in play on and off the field.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’m a Mets fan. Expectations are necessarily low, but hopes remain unrealistically high. Playoffs here we come!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m excited about Fujinami and Bader, and I sure hope Ji Man Choi makes it. He seems like a good time.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Last or first. This is baseball folks.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I think everyone is going to be watching Francisco Alvarez in 2024. Incredible talent, electric smile.

Will they make the playoffs?

Sure, why not?

What’s your record prediction?

88-74.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Orioles vs. Dodgers, Orioles in 5.

Jamie Miller, Bad Religion

Baltimore Orioles

Jamie Miller (Credit: Casey McAllister)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

With the turnaround two seasons ago and winning the American League East last season, I think the Orioles have moved to the upper echelon of baseball, and they’ll remain there for the foreseeable future. As a lifelong Orioles fan, through the good and the bad, these are exciting times!

What are your reasonable hopes?

With the new ownership group, promising to keep the core of the team together it’s not unreasonable to think another pennant, or even a World Series championship is a possibility. I know how that sounds but I think they’re that good.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We are all very excited in Baltimore with the acquisition of former Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes. I did, however, receive an angry message from my singer Greg, who is a lifelong Brewers fan.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I do not believe the team will fall below .500 and with the 101-win season last year I believe they can win 100-plus games again this year.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

The player I think everyone in baseball is watching is baseball’s No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday.

Will they make the playoffs?

They will definitely make the playoffs

What’s your record prediction?

At the very least, 100-62.

What’s your World Series matchup?

My World Series matchup would be Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Dodgers selfishly because then I can beg, borrow and steal to go to as many games as possible.

Riley Breckenridge, Thrice

Los Angeles Angels

Riley Breckenridge (Credit: Sandra Steh)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Angels were, predictably, a complete trainwreck last season. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2014, haven’t had a winning season in nine years, haven’t had a decent minor league system over a decade, and haven’t made a good trade or free agent signing in ages. I don’t see any reason to expect anything more than them being a shitshow until things fundamentally change in Anaheim.

[clears throat] I believe fandom is optional. You don’t have to cheer for a team just because you were raised to, or just because they’re the Local Sports Team, or just because your favorite players used to wear their laundry. I also believe that things that make you feel shitty are probably shitty, and you should probably not do things that make you feel shitty. Watching the Angels makes me feel shitty (and sad, and angry, and confused) so I am not really gonna do that anymore.

There just so happens to be another Local Sports Team here in SoCal that is really fun to watch, that knows how to construct a roster, that knows how draft and develop players, that isn’t afraid to spend money to create an enjoyable fan experience, that knows how to promote its organization in an exciting way. The Dodgers are a model franchise, and a joy to watch, and joy seems like a good thing. There are so many non-optional things in the world to be frustrated by and depressed about. I don’t need that from “my” baseball team. Go Dodgers.

What are your reasonable hopes?

“Where there is no vision, there is no hope.” – George Washington Carver

The Angels don’t have a plan. They’ve never had a plan. They won’t commit to a rebuild. They won’t spend like a team that wants to make a run in the postseason. They don’t invest in developing their minor league players. Under Arte Moreno’s ownership they’ve spent two decades steadfastly committed to doing absolute Poser Shit* in word and deed so they can milk money out of a loyal fanbase and make Arte money. No thanks.

*see: Changing the name to Los Angeles because they’re a “big market team” that treats the CBT as a hard cap, throwing gobs of money at questionable free agents but pinching pennies everywhere else, claiming they’re contenders every offseason, “going for it” at the deadline when their playoff odds are in single digits, saying “we tried” after failing to sign every decent free agent arm on the market, etc)

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I love Ron Washington, but he deserves better than this. He’s got a two-year deal, a lame-duck GM, one of the worst owners in professional sports calling the shots, and an organizational mess that would take several years to clean up even if there was a clear plan in place. It’s a bummer that he’s gonna be the face of the Angels’ struggles and will ultimately take the fall when things don’t work out.

Outside of that, I guess the bullpen is better than it was last year, which isn’t saying much because they’ve had one of the worst ‘pens in the league for years. Their biggest spend was on Robert Stephenson (a setup man) who arrived at Spring Training and immediately had to shut it down because of shoulder discomfort. Nice one.

They were faced with another offseason where adding a starter was a glaring need and they failed to address it AGAIN. Oh, and they lost the best player in the history of the sport and replaced him with … nobody? Does that seem like something a team that claims they want to contend for a playoff spot would do?

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is … finishing 81-81? They’ve been so bad for so long, and they always seem to find a way to underachieve even when expectations are low, that it seems foolish to expect anything more than absolute mediocrity as a Best Case Scenario.

The floor is the A’s. If they’re worse than the A’s this year the team should be dissolved, the stadium razed, and Arte should be forced to fuck off on a yacht somewhere forever.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I said Logan O’Hoppe last year, and he looked phenomenal until a shoulder injury derailed what would likely have been an impressive rookie season. He managed to get back in the lineup in September (well ahead of schedule) and looked like the real deal again. He’s my choice again this season. He’s a flat-out stud, and I’m hoping he has a clean bill of health this year so people can see exactly what he’s capable of. He’s a great receiver, a legit bat a position that traditionally lacks offensive production, and he carries himself like a leader. Seems like a pretty damn good player to build a young core around. Not that they’d ever commit to that, but a man can dream.

Will they make the playoffs?

ABSOLUTELY NOT. We’re more likely to get universal healthcare in the U.S.

What’s your record prediction?

71-91.

What’s your World Series matchup?

I’m gonna be boring and say Dodgers vs. Astros. Kinda chalk picks, but the Dodgers are stacked and the Astros just have a knack for making a deep run year after year. Baseball’s weird as hell though and the postseason is a crapshoot, so it’ll probably end up being something wild like Mariners vs. Reds or something.

NASAAN

Detroit Tigers

NASAAN (Credit: Unpaused Studios)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Detroit Tigers. World Series. 2024.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Sagittarius.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m intrigued. I’m very curious as well as excited to see how Kenta Maeda continues to exist within the Tigers’ infrastructure.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Coved/Marble.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Again Kenta Maeda, solely for the pique in my curiosity.

Will they make the playoffs?

Of course!

What’s your record prediction?

89-73.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Tigers vs Braves.

Jason Hope, Velvet Chains

Chicago Cubs

Jason Hope (Credit: Courtesy of Jason Hope)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Pretty good for a rebuilding year, I think the Cubs should be a .500 team.

What are your reasonable hopes?

With a couple of additional signings, I could see us making the playoffs

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The signing of left-handed starter Shota Imanaga and the AAA phenom, Michael Busch at first base are very encouraging prospects.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling, maybe win the division. The floor, who knows?

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Christopher Morel, if he is not traded third base is his spot. He is capable of hitting 40 home runs.

Will they make the playoffs?

The Cubs can definitely make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

With two more signings, they can win 90 games.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers and Astros.

David Cook

Kansas City Royals

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and David Cook (Credit: Bill Althaus/The Examiner)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Hopefully better than last season. I think the additions they made in free agency were solid. Is it enough for them to sniff the market playoffs? Doubtful, but not impossible. I think a more realistic goal is .500 ball.



What are your reasonable hopes?

If they finish the season within 10 wins of a .500 record, I’d be happy.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The players that the Royals brought in all feel like low-ceiling/high-floor guys. And after multiple 100-loss seasons, that’s not a bad thing. Wacha and Lugo in the rotation and Renfroe in the lineup will have to be at least a decent version of themselves for the Royals to show marked improvement, but I’m cautiously optimistic.



What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling feels like just north of an even record, and contending for what looks to be a weak AL Central crown.

The floor is probably another 100-loss season, sadly.



Who’s your player to watch this year?

The new additions aside, I’m anxious to see Bobby Witt Jr take another step, especially after his new contract. Where he goes, the future of this franchise will follow.

Will they make the playoffs?

Probably not this season. But maybe?



What’s your record prediction?

I’m gonna aim low and then be (hopefully) happily surprised. 71-91.



What’s your World Series matchup?

I’m gonna go with the Braves and the Mariners.

Pokey LaFarge

Chicago Cubs

(Credit: Courtesy of Pokey LaFarge)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Here I go, I’m not going to hold anything back.

It’s awfully early since we’re still in the Hot Stove season but as it stands I see some of the same things happening: the Dodgers and Yanks, with all their capital and superstars, will still choke until they get, I dunno, a killer instinct? Health has obviously been an issue. Ask the Braves about their pitching staff during last year’s playoff run.



What are your reasonable hopes?

Well, I wish I could refer to my unreasonable hopes, or that is unrealistic. And that would be for less advertising, less commercials. But of course they speed up the games just so they can have more advertising time. So I’m getting a little salty about the game. My reasonable hopes: After what was probably the most surprising and most boring World Series teams possibly ever I hope for some better, more exciting teams.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Lack thereof, as of Feb. 12. So I’d say about the same as last year. They’ll most likely hover around or below .500. Their division is atrocious but they still won’t make the playoffs.

What’s the ceiling/floor?



Ceiling 85 wins. Floor. 95 losses.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Eh, Pete Crow Armstrong? Thanks, Mets!



Will they make the playoffs?

Nope. I think Ricketts likes it that way. Less money to invest in the team + they still sell out every game = cash cow

What’s your record prediction?

80-82.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Braves vs Orioles.

Amy Cole, The Rural Alberta Advantage

Toronto Blue Jays

(Credit: Courtesy of Amy Cole)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m not going to lie; it’s been a rough off-season. (I’m not going to talk about the plane.) It took me a while to get up the motivation to write this, honestly. Even before the flight that shall not be named, the 2023 season ended on a pretty sour note with an uninspiring Wild Card playoff appearance and a bizarre pitching change in Game Two of that appearance that, if it didn’t alter the trajectory of the game, definitely made everyone real mad. Things were bleak! But as the regular season gets closer, and the sun has been shining, and I’ve had some time to sleep after touring for most of the spring, I’m feeling more optimistic. And so I’m excited to watch a bunch of baseball this season. Will it end better this time? What’s that fake Albert Einstein quote about the definition of insanity?

What are your reasonable hopes?

Last year in this article, I said I was worried the Jays would be less entertaining to watch with the departures of Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and all the fun The Barrio had on and off the field. And unfortunately that was the one prediction I got super right. (The Manoah comeback was less accurate, but maybe it’ll happen this time?) The 2023 Jays were way too serious for my liking, and did not back up that seriousness with improved results. To his credit, new guy and honorary Canadian Kevin Kiermaier tried his hardest to bring the energy last season and really endeared himself to the fans, but I can’t say I had a lot of fun following the 2023 team. So my big hope is that we’ll have a better time this year. And Vlad is on record saying he wants the Home Run Jacket back, so fingers crossed we can both have fun and win more.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I said I wasn’t going to talk about the plane and I meant it. But the lack of meaningful acquisitions after it all went down has been pretty deflating. I understand the front office “feels really good about the team that we have” (that’s a direct quote from GM Ross Atkins), but when most of our competition is making moves to get better and we aren’t, it’s frustrating. (No disrespect to Isiah Kiner-Falefa/Justin Turner/Daniel Vogelbach/etc., but we really truly thought we had a shot at… sorry, sorry I said I wouldn’t talk about it.)

The one bright spot is obviously the signing of beloved Canadian Joey Votto to a minor league deal. Will he make the team better? Maybe. Will the Jays sell a million Votto jerseys on Opening Day if he’s on the roster and will I be one of those million proud jersey owners? Oh, yes!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

If everyone performs to their exact potential, or better, like the front office is banking on, and nobody gets hurt, then yes, we have a great shot at a postseason run! So, um, let’s go with that? As for the floor, I think it’s realistic to expect more injuries than our charmed (on that front and that front only) last season had. Notorious ball magnet Danny Jansen has already been hit by a pitch and the season hasn’t even started yet. So… hopefully we’ll finish at least ahead of the Red Sox?

Who’s your player to watch this year?

It’s still Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for me. He’s looking awesome in Spring Training and I have high hopes he’s going to finally smash through all the impossibly high expectations the team and fanbase set for him years ago. As I mentioned, I (along with many, many other Canadian baseball fans) am rooting hard for Joey Votto to make the team for Opening Day, or at least at some point this season. It’ll be a special moment when he steps to the plate at the Dome for the first time. (In spring training he homered in his first at-bat on the first pitch! Then promptly rolled his ankle in the dugout. But still. Iconic!)

Will they make the playoffs?

I’m hoping they’ll squeak through via a Wild Card slot. (See: ‘definition of insanity’ quote)

What’s your record prediction?

I predict a 90-win season – one more than last year (the Votto effect???) and hopefully enough to get us into a playoff spot.

What’s your World Series matchup?

I’m an optimist for the most part, but objectively I understand it doesn’t make a lot of sense to pick the Jays here given the fearsomeness of the rest of our division, let alone the American League. But! On the off-off-off chance they underdog their way in and I have to live with the knowledge I didn’t pick them? I truly could not handle it. So let’s go Jays/Dodgers and make Ohtani regret playing with our poor, desperate, hopeful Canadian hearts. There, I finally said it. (If it can’t/won’t be the Jays, my money’s on fellow long-underestimated bird team the Orioles.)

Ryan Stasik, Umphrey’s McGee

Pittsburgh Pirates

(Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Stasik)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

We will falsely flash as a contender for a month or so and then downward spiral into the basement of the NL Central. We have five good players.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Hopefully, we win 80 games.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Spend money and buy some pitchers please.



What’s the ceiling/floor?

Meh.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Oneil Cruz coming off an injury last year. Dude could be a beast.

Will they make the playoffs?

No.

What’s your record prediction?

80-82.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs Astros.

Serengeti

Chicago White Sox

(Credit: Courtesy of Serengeti)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Prognosis negative.

2024 will be a long rebuilding year. Two years after being legitimate contenders, the Sox are back to not mattering. So maybe instead of threatening to move so he can get a free stadium or scapegoating Bridgeport, Jerry should do the only thing White Sox fans have ever wanted him to do.

Sell the team, Jerry.

What are your reasonable hopes?

A Luis Robert Jr. All Star appearance and Home Run Derby win. Hope for some good weather when I go to the games. Hope the new concession items are exciting.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I am hoping the Cease trade prospects work out like OF Sammy Zavala, he might be a star down the road. We got Paul DeJong on the team this year and Shrimp DeJonge is an overlooked Chicago original dish. Maybe a new concession collab? Maybe stadium shrimp can be our thing?

What’s the ceiling/floor?

This is the floor. The ceiling might only be stadium shrimp.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

My new guy is Colson Montegomery. He has a perfect baseball name plus he’s 6 ’3″ 225 lbs and somehow a shortstop. So the big man turning 6-3 double plays is my pick to click in 2024.

Will they make the playoffs?

Nope. Barring some Angels in the Outfield Christopher Lloyd/Danny Glover/Tony Danza assisted situation, I just don’t see it.

What’s your record prediction?

63 wins.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs Astros. In Game 7, Ohtani pulls a Steve Nebraska and pitches the perfect game striking out 27 batters on 81 consecutive strikes, and smacks two solo home runs in a 2-0 Dodgers World Series victory.

Jim Ward, Sparta

Detroit Tigers

(Credit: Courtesy of Jim Ward)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m hopeful.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think this season can surpass last year, reasonably 80 wins.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Let’s hope Colt delivers, big expectations (and money).

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Playoffs/73 wins.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Again with Colt Keith- someone is betting big on a player who’s never played in a MLB game- I think they know more than me.

Will they make the playoffs?

Fuck yes. (enthusiasm is contagious right?)

What’s your record prediction?

84 wins.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Orioles over Dodgers in 6 games.

Jon Snodgrass

Colorado Rockies

Jon Snodgrass (Credit: Courtesy of Jon Snodgrass)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Prognosis negative.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope to not lose 100 games.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We started the season w/o the top of our rotation and the last update I saw didn’t mend this problem. It doesn’t look a lot different from a year ago.

I hated saying it last year. I know, you know, I pride myself on staying positive. But, I had to come clean and I’m officially still on the “Sell The Team” Team. but, I still support the lads on the road.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

“Hope for the best, expect the worst,” right? 81-81 – 62-99.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Nolan Jones was super fun to watch last year!! (Google his 100-105 mph throw(s) from center field.) Brenton Doyle, Ezequiel Tovar too!

Will they make the playoffs?

If we call the whole season the playoffs, yes.

What’s your record prediction?

Again, as always. I have to say 81-81. I gotta stay positive! But, at least not losing 100. That was beyond harsh last year, I gotta admit. 103 is a Rockies Franchise Record, I’m told.

What’s your World Series matchup?

How about Miami and Tampa?! Gainesville “FEST” is OCT 25-27 this year. That’d be F-U-N for F-L-A, IMO.

P.S.- I’ll wear my gear that whole Halloweek if the ROX play 50/50 ball. Any part of the year, if they’re over .500, I’ll suit up at the gigs AND games.

I’m currently “crunchin’ the numbers” to accommodate gigs and games for Toronto, Minnesota, Ohio, Anaheim, S.D., D.C., N.Y., ATL and L.A.

Parker Gispert, The Whigs

Atlanta Braves

Parker Gispert (Credit: Courtesy of Parker Gispert)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Braves have the best team in baseball and will win the World Series in 5 games. Atlanta’s flat performance against the Phillies in consecutive postseasons will provide the necessary chip on our shoulder to rise to the occasion in the 2024 playoffs much like how the Dodgers eliminating us in the 2020 NLCS fueled our 2021 World Championship run. Ronald Acuña Jr. will win his second consecutive MVP award benefiting from Shohei Ohtani being regulated to DH this season after suffering a torn elbow ligament injury. Spencer Strider will win his first Cy Young Award.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hope is the Braves win the World Series. Expectations are high in Atlanta as they should be with our payroll currently at $70 million above the league average and a motivated clubhouse. That being said, the best team rarely wins the WS and only five teams have won multiple World Series titles in the past 25 years. Atlanta recently won in 2021 so as long as we win another championship before 2046 we’ll be in that same rarified air.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The Braves’ most impactful offseason move was extending front office wizard Alex Anthopoulos through 2031. He’s the best GM in the game and outdid himself again this year acquiring Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Aaron Bummer, and Jarred Kelenic. The veteran Sale is a former world champion and seven-time All-Star known for his edgy competitiveness the Braves hope will provide a similar X-factor to what Joc Pederson provided in 2021 and he strengthens an already formidable starting rotation of Spencer Strider, Max Fried, and Charlie Morton. Kelenic will be the only new everyday position player this year replacing the platoon scenario of Eddie Rosario/Kevin Pillar in LF. He was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft and has tremendous upside but had trouble living up to his early hype during his stint in Seattle which was cut short after he broke his foot kicking a water cooler causing him to miss most of the 2023 season. He’ll be more of an afterthought in Atlanta’s lineup being overshadowed by the superstardom of Acuña, Olson, Riley, etc. and should flourish in an environment with lower expectations.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling would be winning 106 regular season games and 90 wins would be the floor. Either way, we definitely make the postseason with the ceiling being a World Series title and the floor being another first round playoff exit.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Michael Harris II is my player to watch this year. “Money Mike” got off to a slow start in 2023 after edging out his teammate Spencer Strider for the 2022 Rookie of the Year Award but still finished last season with an impressive .293 average, 20 steals, and 18 dingers all while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense. He’s a superstar in the making and I’d like to see him come into his own this year and finish with over 25 homers and an above .300 average.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, the Braves will make the playoffs. Fangraphs currently projects Atlanta as a 98.6% chance to make the postseason which is the highest in baseball. Factoring in any potentially unforeseen devastating injuries and every possible nightmare scenario, this team is too talented and too deep to not play in October.

What’s your record prediction?

Last year I predicted the Braves to go 105-57 in the 162 game regular season and we finished 104-58 after blowing a lead in the ninth inning of our final game causing my dart to narrowly miss the bullseye. With a deeper bullpen and a stronger starting rotation, this year’s team is truly elite and will finish 106-56.

What’s your World Series matchup?

I predict Braves vs. Astros in a rematch of the 2021 World Series. Unfortunately for Houston, 2024 will end in a similar fashion to 2021 with the only difference being an Atlanta victory in 5 games as opposed to 6.

Donovan Woods

Toronto Blue Jays

(Credit: Courtesy of Donovan Woods)

What’s your prognosis for the season?



My prognosis for the upcoming Blue Jays’ season is a bit sunnier than most others I’ve been hearing. I’m hopeful that last year was an offensive nadir for this group and I think we can reasonably expect bouncebacks from players like Vlad, Springer, and Kirk. I think Daulton Varsho is a much better offensive player than what we watched last year, and maybe 39-year-old Justin Turner can add some stability to the lineup.



Of course, the flip side to this argument is that we may also expect some regression from the incredible starting pitching the Jays enjoyed in 2023. I’d bet on Gausman, Bassitt, and Berrios to stay solid if healthy, but Kikuchi and especially Manoah are wildcards right now.



And nobody can predict anything about any bullpen ever, so who knows what’s going to happen.



Oh, and Ryan Mountcastle will continue to inexplicably hammer the Jays, and no one else.

What are your reasonable hopes?



I think reasonable hope puts the Blue Jays in a fight for the second or third Wild Card spots. Reasonably speaking, Baltimore is terrifying, New York have three of the best players in baseball, and every year it seems like the Rays put a pennant contender together with AAA scraps and witchcraft, so I think the division title is out of reach, for sure.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?



Well this question seems to be salt in the wounds of traumatized Jays fans. I know people who’ve had to bring up flight tracking software and Robert Herjavec in therapy. The Ohtani thing really screwed up the Jays offseason and definitely damaged fans’ expectations. I don’t think Justin Turner, Daniel Vogelbach, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, or Eduardo Escobar have sold a single ticket this season, and those four don’t add up to even half an Ohtani. But I’m happy to wait until June to either be surprised or disappointed by these players. Until then, let’s all give them some run. But boy, Ohtani sure would’ve been nice.



What’s the ceiling/floor?



Ceiling: let’s win it all, baby! (Like, seriously, baseball makes no sense all the time, and this can absolutely happen). Probably the best they can possibly do is ride into the first Wild Card spot and get really hot in October.



Floor: It’s possible that last year was not an offensive nadir, but rather the norm for these players, and they’re all a year older and worse, and the Jays miss the playoffs entirely.



Who’s your player to watch this year?



I’ve got three:



Daulton Varsho has a lot to prove and I think, at the very least, it couldn’t get much worse, offensively, than it was last season. I think he might win over some fans this year.



Ricky Tiedemann will be fascinating to keep an eye on in Buffalo. If he stays healthy, he could be an exciting September call-up, unless he forces the club’s hand to bring him up earlier in the year. Though, if he’s with the Jays before September, something has likely gone wrong in the rotation.



And the total wild card is Yariel Rodriguez. Who knows what the hell this guy might turn into for the Jays. He might get stretched out as a starter, or he could be a valuable bullpen piece. Fingers crossed, I guess.



Will they make the playoffs?



Sure. I don’t know. Whatever. If they do, finally winning a game once there would be just swell.



What’s your record prediction?



I’m an optimistic 87-75.



What’s your World Series matchup?



I mean, Dodgers and one of the Astros or Yankees, right? Let’s say Dodgers vs. Yankees, for old-time’s sake. Boring! Kidding, I love baseball.

Dave Hause

Philadelphia Phillies

Dave Hause (Credit: Courtesy of Dave Hause)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Phillies have something to prove after last season, and Bryce Harper is not a guy to bet against.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Reasonable hopes are for sure a playoff run, and staying competitive throughout that run. I don’t want to put too much pressure on the team but they’re capable of going all the way.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I haven’t been paying close enough attention to say with any certainty.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

No ceiling. They can win the World Series. Floor would be getting in via the wild card and getting back to the NLDS.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

It’s gotta be Harper. Franchise player.

Will they make the playoffs?

Providing they’re healthy, for sure.

What’s your record prediction?

94-68.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Phillies vs Astros.

Sean Mackin, Yellowcard

Los Angeles Angels

Sean Mackin (Credit: @photosbyt.atx)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Angels will always have a place in my heart. It is one of the first dates where my wife proclaimed her love to me. I think that always carries over into my soft expectations for the MLB season. The division is tough with some powerhouse teams, so we need some young talent to step up and make it happen.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Being reasonable.. need Trout to stay healthy and lead this band of young future stars to have some fun and upset some teams along the way. Everyone loves an underdog story.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Everyone knows that rear-view mirrors say, “objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.” So we won’t look back, after moving on from the biggest star in all of baseball. So we will wait, as loyal fans to see what the team does. I’m sure they have something big they are working on.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Low floor.. sub 70? Ceiling, we will shoot for 85 Ws. Lets gooo.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Neto. He’s young and smart. Checks the box for team player and will have a breakout year. Especially on the defensive side. Gold glove conversation.

Will they make the playoffs?

Sadly, we will not make the playoffs. Again.

What’s your record prediction?

The Angels will have a record of 75-87, but we are gonna earmark the June 18th home game. I will be performing the National Anthem and it will inspire the halos to dominate that game and make a push into the second half of the season.

What’s your World Series matchup?

It will be the Astros over the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.

Roger McNamee, Moonalice

Philadelphia Phillies

Roger McNamee (Credit: Courtesy of Roger McNamee)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’d like a carbon copy of last season. The Phillies will win 90 games and reach the postseason as the first Wild Card. I will watch every game.



What are your reasonable hopes?

I think the Phillies are capable of another World Series run, but they have no depth, so staying healthy is essential.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Re-signing Aaron Nola to a long-term deal was an essential move. It allows the Phillies to return the exact team that went to the seventh game of the NLCS … but they should be better in two ways: they will have a healthy Bryce Harper for the entire season, and they will not have the disruption of the WBC.



What’s the ceiling/floor?

Floor is 80 wins. Ceiling is 96 wins.



Who’s your player to watch this year?

Nick Castellanos. If he can develop a little plate discipline, he would be far more valuable. As it is, he is a liability in odd-numbered months.



Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.



What’s your record prediction?

90-72.



What’s your World Series matchup?

Phillies vs. Yankees.

I have no idea who will win the AL, but Houston will have a new manager (for an aging team), and Texas will have almost certainly have a letdown, creating a window for the Yankees.

The real excitement will be in the NL, where the Dodgers have insane talent and the Braves remain strong. The playoff structure seems to favor teams like the Phillies, who have great starting pitching, a strong bullpen, and enough offense to carry the team for a month.

JB Brubaker, August Burns Red

Philadelphia Phillies

JB Brubaker (Credit: Courtesy of JB Brubaker)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I am excited for the Phillies season. The team has had back-to-back playoff runs and narrowly missed appearing in the World Series two years in a row. Expectations are high and it currently feels like the Phillies should be able to contend for the next few years.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hopes are for the Phillies to win a Wild Card spot and hopefully advance to the NLDS at the very least. I think winning the division is possible but the Braves are stacked and are probably the logical choice to win the NL East.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I think the Phillies did a nice job of locking up all their key contributors this offseason. They didn’t bring anyone new in that has me jumping for joy, but locking up Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler for years to come, and bringing in Whit Merrifield as a solid veteran presence will help. I think Spencer Turnbull could add some depth to either the bullpen on rotation if he’s needed there.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is winning the World Series. The floor is finishing around .500 and missing the playoffs. That would be a huge disappointment but stranger things have happened.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Trea Turner. The Phillies spent a fortune on him before the 2023 season. He really struggled for the first four months. It seemed the new environment and high expectations really took a toll on him. He was pressing and just wasn’t himself. Things did turn around after an organized standing ovation by the fans showed him that Philly was still on his side and believed in him. He had a great finish to the season and through the playoffs. I think that Turner can pick up where he left off last season and be the superstar shortstop the Phillies signed him to be. He could be a huge difference maker.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yup!

What’s your record prediction?

92-70.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Phillies versus Blue Jays. (1993 rematch, baby!)

Yesseh Furaha-Ali, SNACKTIME

Philadelphia Phillies

Yesseh Furaha-Ali of SNACKTIME (Credit: Taylor Webster)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

We’re going all the way! The past two years, we’ve been too close, time for us to capitalize this year. I strongly believe a comeback will be made!

What are your reasonable hopes?

That Bryce has his revenge year. I think after Game 7 of the NLCS, he’s hungry. He’s our captain, he’s got that dog in him, he’s the focal point of our team. I hope he stays healthy to be that anchor.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Doesn’t matter about new acquisitions or lack thereof. Topper (manager Rob Thomson) has done a great job of molding great teams over the past couple of years.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

There is no ceiling nor floor as long as there’s consistency. Philly wants to see everyone work hard.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

ALL OF EM! Again, Topper does a great job of molding teams. It’ll be exciting to see.

Come on! Next question.

What’s your record prediction?

A winning aka championship season.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Ideally, Phils vs. ‘Stros rematch. I wanna see another crack at them.

Miles Doughty, Slightly Stoopid

San Diego Padres

Miles Doughty (Credit: Courtesy of Miles Doughty)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Season is looking bright after a disappointing ’23… we have the foundation for success… we don’t need everyone to have career years, we need good consistent play from our role players and the rest will fall into place.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Well as a San Diego sports fan, we’ve had so many ups and downs, but with the roster we have there’s a lot to be excited about!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

With our owner passing it seems we pumped the brakes a little on spending and hope there’s enough pieces to the puzzle to make a playoff run. I think we missed the playoffs by two games last season because our closer Hader refused to go in early. Glad we traded him. We love the new acquisition of Dylan Cease, he is huge for our starting rotation with Musgrove and Darvish.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

This is baseball and there are 162 games, the ceiling is high with a lineup like this offensively and defensively so let’s keep it clean so the floor doesn’t drop out from under us.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Joe Musgrove…look for his leadership to push us forward.. hometown hero with first ever Padres no hitter .. he commands the dugout and game. LFG!

Will they make the playoffs?

I believe we will make the playoffs. The foundation is there for a successful season. We need to stay healthy play with fire and intensity.

What’s your record prediction?

I believe this team has the potential to win 90+ games this year.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Well, as a fan of the Padres, I would love to see a Yankees vs. Padres World Series rematch from ’98…two seasons ago we were a couple wins away from making the World Series. There’s no reason why if this team gets hot we can’t do it again and get there.

Matt Kallman, Real Estate

San Francisco Giants

Matt Kallman (Credit: Courtesy of Matt Kallman)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Well, I’m glad I put this write-up off until SPIN’s deadline day! But as an old professor of mine used to say: “If you wait until the last minute, it only takes a minute” — so let’s knock this out. The team that I love to hate (and can’t stop loving) hopped on the midnight train to the ATM just in time. At long last, it feels like this team has a little juice; there’s a feeling going into this year that’s, dare I say… “exciting”? Been a loooooong time since I’ve used that word regarding these lil sluggers.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Hope is bad. I shall not succumb to its tempt. Now is the time for action. Go out there and win 86 games. For me.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Let’s just say I’m getting the rest of Real Estate to learn this tune.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Could be 115 wins, could be 55… it’s why I love this game.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Never seen a moving image of the man, but I have to go with Landon Roupp based on everything I’ve read about him. He might not even appear in the big leagues this year! But remind yourself why you read my SPIN Magazine MLB Preview year-after-year-after-year: it’s the hot, spicy takes. Fortune favors the bold. (Fun fact: Tim Kawakami blocked me on Xwitter 12 years ago for calling his predictions too bland!)

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes. Please?

What’s your record prediction?

Sticking with my prediction from 90 seconds ago: 86-76.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Braves over Mariners in 4.

Coco, Oliver Hill

New York Mets

Coco (Credit: Haroula Spyropoulos)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think they’re gonna be a middle-of-the-pack team with lots of talent and a propensity for choking.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’m just hoping for a playoff appearance!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m encouraged that they seem to be eschewing their old strategy of buying aging superstars – an understandable pivot after sporting the biggest payroll in MLB history last year and not making the playoffs. I don’t know anything about the particular farm system pickups because I don’t follow the minor leagues but I like the seeming emphasis on young players.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The floor is a repeat of 2023 – honestly hard to imagine it getting much worse than that. I think the ceiling is pretty high! If Alonso hits another 45 homers, McNeil returns to 2022 batting champ form, Marte is able to stay healthy – it really is a good squad. I’d love to see a World Series appearance, but probably unlikely.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Edwin Diaz – in 2023 they fell apart so much in later innings (if I recall correctly they had a record-breaking number of games they lost in which they once led). If Diaz is able to bounce back from his injury and have the 9th inning be consistently lights out like 2022, I think that will give the whole squad a real confidence boost.

Will they make the playoffs?

Indeed – Wild Card.

What’s your record prediction?

86-76.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Braves vs Astros, Braves win. Can’t believe they didn’t win last year after how unfairly good their offense was in the regular season.

Julia Steiner, Ratboys

Chicago White Sox

Julia Steiner (Credit: Yuki Miyamoto)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Sox are officially starting over again with their rebuild, so tickets should be cheap, at least. Still bummed we traded Cease away, even though it was clearly going to happen.. Still can’t believe that we let Jason Benetti, one of the best announcers in the game walk to Detroit, of all places. Awful. The most exciting news out of Sox camp these days is about the potential of a new stadium so… yeah. Not the most exciting season on the horizon, as it stands right now.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope that Pedro Grifol can create some cohesion in the clubhouse and get the guys that we have excited to play together. That’s something that was sorely missing last year, it seemed like none of the players wanted to be there or liked playing together. I hope that Andrew Vaughn continues to make strides as an every day player. I also hope that Jerry Reinsdorf will pony up some bucks for a new stadium (unlikely).

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

None of them really stick out in my mind to be honest- I’m looking forward to kind of going in blind and getting to know all these new guys, especially the starting rotation, where Garrett Crochet will be the only familiar face.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is a Wild Card playoff appearance and quick exit. Floor is the last place in the AL Central.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Andrew Vaughn. His hitting has improved year over year, his role at first base has solidified, and he seems like someone who could become a leader in the clubhouse. Hopefully the positive trends will continue.

Will they make the playoffs?

I don’t think so.

What’s your record prediction?

70-92.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers over the Orioles in 5.

Sean Neumann, Ratboys

Chicago Cubs

Sean Neumann (Credit: Courtesy of Sean Neumann)

What’s your prognosis for this year?

Last year, I said I was excited for the Cubs’ future for the first time since 2016 and that remains the same this season, with a little bit higher hopes. The Cubs don’t look much different than last year’s go-around, but Cody Bellinger’s back and ready to prove himself even more after getting snubbed in free agency, the young guys like Pete Crow-Armstrong have some big league playing time under their belts, and there’s some genuine good energy immediately coming out of Shota Imanaga’s arrival. The Cubs feel like they’re one trade deadline move for a pitcher away from a Central Division title. From there? Who knows.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think they can make the playoffs, but anything beyond that is a bonus for me this year. Baseball is feeling more and more like hockey in the last few years, where you just need to make the playoffs and then it’s a whole new season from there. In 2015, the Cubs squeaked into the postseason and made a little run and this year feels a little like that – a memorable season that can build to something big and historic next year.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m beyond stoked to see Shota Imanaga pitch this season! I was a little afraid Cody Bellinger would leave in free agency, the Cubs would do nothing overall this offseason, and this next 2024 season would end up being a step backwards. Instead, Bellinger’s back and the Imanaga signing comes (seemingly) out of nowhere and suddenly it’s looking like a solid group moving forward with the young guys like Crow-Armstrong and Alcantara. Marcus Stroman’s departure puts a bit of a damper on things, making Imanaga’s arrival seem more like our pitching balanced out rather than improved, but I’m both crossing my fingers (like always for Cubs fans) and hoping it’s the right swap and that we get off to a good start and make a few clutch moves at the trade deadline.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

My ceiling for them is to reach the National League Championship Series. I do admit it feels like a big stretch, but they weren’t far out of the playoffs last year. I don’t think they’re a World Series team, so the furthest I see them going is the NLCS. The floor is making the playoffs, even if it’s a wild card. If they don’t make the playoffs, then the floor has fallen out, Bellinger’s going to walk for good, and this unexpected cracked window the Cubs suddenly find themselves in seems to start closing.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Pete Crow-Armstrong. If there’s ever a year to break out, it’s going to be this year. He’s been the Cubs’ most hyped prospect in recent years, reminding me a little bit of the time when Kris Bryant was drafted and hyped as the franchise’s future. Crow-Armstrong’s only ever gotten a small stretch of playing time in the MLB, so I’m excited to see what he puts together when he’s in it for the long haul.

What’s your record prediction?

90-72.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes (NL Central Champions).

What’s your World Series matchup?

Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Phillies win in 6).

Ryan Kaiser, Yot Club

Atlanta Braves

Ryan Kaiser of Yot Club (Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Kaiser)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I have a strong gut feeling about this year and I’m hoping it carries into the postseason.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Hopefully, the team will stay healthy through the whole season without any major injuries so they can do well in the division series.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I like RHP Tyree Thompson, I have high hopes for him. He’s like a month older than me so it’s cool seeing dudes my age out there killing it.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

World Series ceiling and I’d hope for at least the playoffs for the floor.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Acuña Jr!!

Why?

He would be the guy to watch no matter what team he played for. I see him having an even better year than last year.

Will they make the playoffs?

Of course.

What’s your record prediction?

110-52.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Braves vs. Astros.

Michael Jaworski, SAVAK

Chicago Cubs

MIchael Jaworski of SAVAK (Credit: Courtesy of Michael Jaworski)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Cubs were one win away from being a wild card team last year, and there are reasons to think they could make the playoffs this year. They signed a couple solid pitchers in Shota Imanaga and Hector Neris and I like the addition of Craig Counsell as the new manager. That said, there are too many offensive holes to fill from last year’s team that make me slightly less hopeful.

What are your reasonable hopes?

It’s a long season and anything can happen. I can see things picking up if some of their younger hitters see consistent plate appearances and we get more offensive production from Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. Any one of those three could have a breakout season and improve their playoffs hopes. If they add one more big bat, improve slightly offensively and the pitching staff stays healthy, I can see them winning 92+ games and the NL Central.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

To me, it’s mostly about the lack thereof at this point. After signing Counsell to the richest managerial contract in the history of baseball, I had high hopes we were going to make more impactful free agency moves. Since then we have yet to sign anyone to fill holes at CF, 1B and 3B. If we can somehow re-sign Cody Bellinger at CF/1B and find one more solid offensive addition I’ll feel a little more hopeful. Currently, I’d grade our offseason as a C-, but would be happy to revise the grade if we can land Bellinger and another big bat or pitcher.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I’m an optimist so the ceiling is a World Series title. I think the floor has to be 88 wins to make the playoffs and have a shot for it.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’d love to see Christopher Morel get more ABs this year. I think he could break out and be a 40 HR/100 RBI player. He also brings a ton of positive energy and enthusiasm to the team and is a lot of fun to watch.

Will they make the playoffs?

Even though I’m an optimist, I don’t see them making the playoffs unless they re-sign Bellinger and add another piece or two to their puzzle.

What’s your record prediction?

Currently, I see them finishing .500 and third in the NL East. Signing Bellinger gets us to 88-74 and a playoff spot.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Braves beat the Astros in 6.

Chase Bryant

Houston Astros

Chase Bryant (Credit: Courtesy of Chase Bryant)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Houston Astros World Series champs!

What are your reasonable hopes?

Houston Astros World Series champs! Ha!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We have a lot of strong returns this year. Hopefully, everyone stays healthy. I do wish we still had some of the pitchers we’ve given up in years past.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I’m hoping they can make the playoffs with a healthy bullpen. Not leave so many runners stranded and really work on that last half of the batting lineup!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

My player to watch is going to be Alex Bregman. Breg is strong! Always seems to be. Hoping he is a dynasty and lifelong player for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is another. He’s really grown on me.

Will they make the playoffs?

I damn sure hope they make the playoffs. I don’t see what could keep them out honestly.

What’s your record prediction?

100-62.

What’s your World Series matchup?

World Series matchup prediction is the Dodgers for me. Shohei Ohtani… Should I say more?

John Treanor, Tombstones in Their Eyes

Los Angeles Dodgers

John Treanor (Credit: Courtesy of John Treanor)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It’s going to be a fantastic, exciting season! The stadium is going to be rocking. I anticipate lots of new Japanese advertising and many new fans.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think it is reasonable to say that the Dodgers will go all the way this year.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Where do I start? Duh. Shohei Ohtani, of course. That is going to be a treat. And we’ve restocked our starting pitching with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, along with returnees Bobby Miller, Walker Buehler and others. After losing basically all of our starting pitchers by the end of last season, we should be in good shape in that area, for sure.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is World Series. I refuse to think about the floor.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

It’s gotta be Ohtani. The dude is electric, super talented and is going to bring a whole new vibe to the stadium.

Will they make the playoffs?

Hell yes.

What’s your record prediction?

100 games+.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs. Yankees and we crush them.

Drew Rapier, Felicity

Boston Red Sox

Drew Rapier (Credit: Courtesy of Drew Rapier)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Another baseball season is upon us! As a Red Sox fan things have been pretty dull and dreary. It seems like the entire baseball world is vibrant and colorful while our entire fanbase is seeing the world in black and white.

My prognosis is L.A. Dodgers are Thanos with the infinity gauntlet and we are all doomed.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Reasonable hopes are we are able to finish with a better record than the Yankees (hopefully).

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We don’t have any that are worth noting. We have basically done nothing.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling… umm maybe better than the Yankees, floor worse than the Yankees that’s the most I’m willing to comment on at this moment.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Rafael Devers, he’s our only star player at this point and I’m glad we’ve kept him.

Will they make the playoffs?

Probably not.

What’s your record prediction?

80 wins if we’re lucky.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs Astros.

Danny Eberle, Lip Critic

New York Mets

Danny Eberle (Credit: picsbypaper)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Mets are going bounce back from a failed season last year, where they ended up trading away all of their big contract veterans for prospects. Seeing the young guys play in spring training (Luisangel Acuña, Jett Williams) is exciting when you think about the future of this team, on top of the young guys who have already come up on the team (Baty, Mauricio, Alvarez).

What are your reasonable hopes?

To see the stars (Lindor, Alonso) have a better season than last year, and for the young players (Baty, Mauricio, and especially Alvarez) to break out even more. Also to possibly see some of the new prospects up in the majors by the end of the season.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

They haven’t made any big star signings, expectedly, after a season where they became sellers in the middle of the year, but I think they might have found a few hidden gems that are coming off maybe not their best years of their careers (Luis Severino).

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Especially after last season, I think determining how good a team will be is very hard, especially because of the huge expectations for the 2023 season, and how much of a failure it was. The last time the Mets went to the World Series in 2015, they weren’t exactly expected to go that far, so I’m cautious about being too pessimistic.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Francisco Alvarez. The young catcher exploded at the plate at the beginning of the season last year, and even though he struggled towards the end of the year at the plate, having a young catcher who’s comfortable behind the plate defensively, works great with the pitchers, and is a threat every time he comes to the plate to the hit, is extremely refreshing after the years of mediocrity at the position.

Will they make the playoffs?

Although it seems like we’ve been chasing Atlanta every year for as long as I can remember, I’m hopeful that the Mets can take home the division title in the near future, maybe even next year, and if not, get in through the Wild Card. Last year proved that any team that’s in it can go far in the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

90-72 – the Mets are coming off of a 75-87 season where they struggled greatly, especially after trading their best players away for prospects. I don’t expect this to happen two years in a row, and I think the Mets have the talent to bounce back and see some possibly unexpected production from the new additions (Harrison Bader, Sean Manaea, Joey Wendle)



What’s your World Series matchup?

Best scenario- Mets vs. Astros – seeing people get behind the Mets to root against the villains of the MLB would be a lot of fun, even though predicting the Mets to go all the way on any given year is tough.

Realistic Scenario- Dodgers vs. Rangers – The Rangers made the World Series unexpectedly last year and added even more this offseason, and the Dodgers just signed one of the biggest stars in the MLB in Shohei Ohtani, as well as an anticipated pitching star in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who the Mets and Yankees were both rumored to be in talks with before he signed with the Dodgers.

Andy Biersack, Black Veil Brides

Cincinnati Reds

(Credit: Courtesy of Andy Biersack)

What’s your prognosis for the season?



It’s hard to say honestly, there were a lot of flashes of excitement last year and a lot that felt like was finally starting to come together after years of disappointing seasons and diminishing returns. I think the young core of this team is excitement and worth paying attention to however I am a little jaded at this point. I think for most fans we just want to see this team win.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Kinda similarly to the last question I just think being a team that’s contending for something substantial by the final month of the season has really been the “best we can hope for” for a lot of years and that’s starting to feel like a lot less than ideal from a fan perspective. I’d love to see this team somehow someway complete this decade plus long rebuild and be consistently “in it” but for now I suppose once again I am hoping for a winning record haha.

What’s the ceiling/floor?



Ceiling is 92 wins.

Floor is 71 wins.

Who’s your player to watch this year?



Elly De La Cruz is electric and has brought a spark to the team that hasn’t been there in years.

Will they make the playoffs?



I hope.

What’s your record prediction?



I’m gonna say 91-71 because why not be hopeful?

What’s your World Series matchup?



Reds vs. Rays.

Simply because those are my two favorite teams so again, why not be hopeful hahaha.

Jesse Dayton

Houston Astros

(Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Dayton)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

There have been some cracks in our foundation, although we have won 6 straight division titles and kept our core group intact. If we can win enough games, we could take the World Series.

What are your reasonable hopes?

After winning so much over the last six years, we are in our prime as a baseball dynasty, so of course, reasonable to an old-school Astros fan is to win the World Series.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Abreu, McCormick, Tucker and Valdez all look like great additions if they can stay healthy. Not to mention we resigned our secret weapon Altuve!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is sweeping the World Series. There is no floor!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Josh Hader and of course, Altuve knockin’ ‘em outta the park.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes…after winning six division titles straight, we’re good. If our core team can stay healthy, we make it to the playoffs again.

What’s your record prediction?

Let’s win one game at time…that’s how big buildings are built in the desert my friend!

What’s your World Series matchup?

I wouldn’t mind another Texas blowout and to sweep the Rangers, but I’m good with beating whoever makes it to the big show. This is baseball…this is life!

Brian Warren, Say Anything/Weatherbox

San Diego Padres

Brian Warren (Credit: Courtesy of Brian Warren)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

We’re gonna have a bounce-back season we gotta get back in the playoffs because it was so fun in 2022.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Tatis MVP.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

High hopes for Michael MF King or if they bring any talent up from the farm ie Jackson Merrill.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling World Series. Floor no playoffs.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Tatis. He’s a year removed from PEDs and had a full Spring Training hoping for a bounceback year.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes absolutely.

What’s your record prediction?

Over 82 wins.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Padres vs. Rangers.

Jason Black, Hot Water Music

Atlanta Braves

Jason Black (Credit: Courtesy of Jason Black)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

World Series win, baby!

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think making it to the WS is very reasonable. If Sale and Kelenic perform well, it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch this team.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Literally cannot wait to see Chris Sale dealing with these new jerseys on a regular basis.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is winning the World Series. I think the floor is washing out in the Wild Card round, but I don’t see that happening as things stand right now.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Spencer Strider. He added a curve. Seriously?

Will they make the playoffs?

It will be a bad scene if they don’t.

What’s your record prediction?

100-62

What’s your World Series matchup?

My hope is for Braves vs. Orioles. That said, anytime all of the big market, infinite payroll teams get eliminated, I’m happy.

Hudson Thames

Los Angeles Dodgers

Hudson Thames (Credit: Courtesy of Hudson Thames)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Firstly, I’m a Dodgers fan so it’s been a tough last few seasons as we’ve gotten so close so often. The fact that we’ve been contenders in the playoffs the last ten seasons and only won once feels like a tragedy but I’m stoked on the offseason acquisitions. We’ve made the biggest signings and, I think it’s fair to say, the pre-season favorites to win the NL West and also the World Series. If everyone stays healthy, I think that’s very possible. I think we’ll be seeing a lot of headlines coming out of L.A., per usual – either how expected the success is or how much of a disappointment it is. Either way, I’m hoping for a great season but it only matters in the postseason. Would love a no-no or some wild new record set by Ohtani, but most importantly, hope it’s the eighth time with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think it’s fair to say Dodgers fans can have the highest hopes/expectations (which often isn’t the best in sports), but how can you not when the team spends $1 billion on this incredible duo over the next decade. My hopes would be multiple World Series in the next ten years, as long as everyone stays healthy and we get hot in October. Also, I’m an entertainer, so I think I would just love to see some exciting baseball. And there isn’t a better place to see that than Blue Heaven on Earth (Lasorda was one of my favorites).

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Obviously, all of the talk will be about Ohtani (as it very well should be) – he’s the greatest player in baseball in recent history. What he is able to do both at bat AND on the mound in a single game is unmatched. And also, how can you not appreciate him structuring his contract in a way to get his fellow countryman ace Yamamoto (who has won just about every honor possible in Japan) in Dodger Blue as well. BUT, I think I’m most excited to have Kike Hernandez back at Chavez Ravine. He’s always meant to be a Dodger, so it feels like a proper homecoming.

Also, Tyler Glasgow is a beast.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is a Cy Young, MVP, World Series. The floor is placing behind the Giants in the regular season.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Tyler Glasgow feels like an appropriate choice. With so much attention and expectation on Yamamoto, and then once Buehler and Kershaw are back in the rotation – I think there will be a space carved out for Glasnow to compete and shine. He’s a gamer, we’ve seen it before. Plus, he’s a SoCal boy and he’s coming home. I hope it’s his best season yet… also, I expect Mookie to have a massive season.

Will they make the playoffs?

They better. I want to say without a doubt, but it’s baseball. So yes, without a doubt.

What’s your record prediction?

I think this is the year for a franchise number of wins, and maybe even an all-time record (117). Let’s go with 115-47.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Great question. Dodgers vs. Yankees – because I am an entertainer and I can’t pick the Astros (for obvious reasons).

Takahiro Koga

Los Angeles Dodgers

Takahiro Koga (Credit: Courtesy of Takahiro Koga)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Dodgers World Series champions.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Dodgers World Series champions sounds reasonable as well.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Great acquisitions because of Ohtani, one of the greatest of all time, and Yamamoto, a great Japanese representative joined this season.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Shohei Ohtani!! I hope he wins the World Series and some personal records. Only a select few can win the NPB championship, WBC and World Series.

Will they make the playoffs?

By all means.

What’s your record prediction?

Ohtani’s 40+40 (home runs and steals).

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs Yankees.

Jesse Sendejas, Days N Daze/Escape From The Zoo

Houston Astros

Jesse Sendejas (Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Sendejas)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Astros return to the World Series and win it again.

What are your reasonable hopes?

The Astros return to the World Series and win it again!!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We made a big move getting Josh Hader, who could be considered baseball’s best closer. He’ll join Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu, who each could also be considered baseball’s best closer. We have enough offense and just improved our late-game pitching a lot.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

100 to 110 wins.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Kyle Tucker. He’s probably going to get a contract extension so he’s gonna prove he deserves it before and after he gets his money. An early favorite to be the World Series MVP and make up for a bad showing in last season’s playoffs.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, they’ll win the division and make the playoffs.

What’s your record prediction?

Over 110 wins.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Astros defeat the Diamondbacks (the name of my t-ball team!!) in 5 games and bring the World Series trophy home to Houston. Start planning the parade, mayor.

Ryland Heagy, Origami Angel

Philadelphia Phillies

Ryland Heagy (Credit: Courtesy of Ryland Heagy)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m a Phillies fan, so even though my team had a disappointing last few games in the NLCS, I’m still hopeful for what this squad can do this upcoming season. They have a roster that can step it up in the postseason, so all I hope for is a healthy season for the team, and hopefully a postseason run in the fall. There’s nothing like postseason baseball in Philadelphia. I’m excited for another year under the new rules which make the game more exciting!

What are your reasonable hopes?

Any hope I have related to the Phils is unreasonable, I just hope we’re healthy in the postseason and hope I can catch a game or two this year!

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Mostly all we’ve done is resigned Nola so that’s cool I guess. There hasn’t been much of a splash for us yet (as of Feb. 14th that I’m writing this) so it’s mostly bringing back a roster I’m familiar with. But they’ve gone deep in the postseason two years in a row, so I can’t be mad at bringing back the squad!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is a World Series title and the floor is third place in the NL East, all depending on health.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Watch out for Orion Kerkering. He’s gonna be a menace in the bullpen this year. Look out for a bounce-back year for Seranthony Dominguez as well.

Will they make the playoffs?

1000% they will make the postseason unless they don’t and then I never said this.

What’s your record prediction?

I think 95 wins and 67 losses is my bet.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Phillies vs. Whoever is losing.

Sam Raver, Grackles

Los Angeles Dodgers

Sam Raver (Credit: Courtesy of Sam Raver)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

With early exits in three of the last five seasons, including last year’s unfortunate elimination by Arizona, I believe the Dodgers will return with a focus and determination to allow them to become a strong contender well past the first round of the playoffs.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Although the greats like Kershaw and Buehler will remain on the injured list when the season begins, my hope is that the team’s pitching roster will come in stronger than ever with new players like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I am beyond excited about the new acquisitions! Players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez will be a driving force throughout the season.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is bringing home the Commissioner’s Trophy

Floor is another early exit in the playoffs

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Shohei Ohtani will be exciting to watch at the plate for obvious reasons. I’m also interested in seeing Kershaw return at some point for his 17th season with the team. It’s pretty rare to see a player these days, in any sport, stay with one team this long.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

108-54.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs. Astros.

Colie Hutzler, Beauty School Dropout

San Diego Padres

Colie Hutzler (Credit: Courtesy of Colie Hutzler)

What’s your prognosis for the Padres’ season?

I think the season will exceed expectations! It’s going to be different since we lost a few important players and then got some new guys during the offseason, so it’ll be interesting to see how the roles change especially with Soto leaving. Overall, I’m looking forward to this season and think the Padres will surprise some people.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hope would be to clinch one of the Wild Card spots and get into the playoffs that way. I’d love to win the NL West but it’s going to be tough with the new-look Dodgers and all their recent acquisitions.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I love some of them, like Michael King and Wandy Peralta, but I am concerned about our lack of starting outfielders after losing Soto and Grisham. Our rotation and bullpen should be solid this year, if not elite, so the offense will really be the defining factor here in my opinion.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think our ceiling would be surprising everyone and winning the NL West outright, over the Dodgers. Our floor is probably fourth place in the division and missing out on the playoffs completely.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’d say it’s still going to be Fernando Tatis Jr. He’s already an elite outfielder after one year and will only get better, and in my opinion, he’s the most exciting baseball player in the world when you combine offense, defense and personality.

Will they make the playoffs?

I’m going to say yes! Gotta be positive.

What’s your record prediction?

Let’s go with 95 wins and 67 losses, should be enough to clinch a Wild Card spot and make the playoffs.

What’s your World Series matchup?

I’m thinking it’s going to be the Dodgers versus the Yankees.

Eli Scarpati, Um, Jennifer?

New York Yankees

Eli Scarpati (Credit: Courtesy of Eli Scarpati)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It’s a bounce-back year for the Bronx Bombers.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Conservatively, I would say 28th World Series title.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Two words: Juan Motherfucking Soto.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

There is no ceiling. We’re on the roof.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Anthony Volpe. Heard he’s been eating a lot of chicken parm.

Will they make the playoffs?

Aaron Judge.

What’s your record prediction?

93-69.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Yankees vs. Dodgers. Old school.

Steve Poltz

San Diego Padres

(Credit: Courtesy of Steve Poltz)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

My Padres will finish with 71 wins and 91 losses and will finish last in the NL West.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’ve lost all hope. I have zero expectations. Expectations are just future resentments under construction.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Most of them will end up injured. The others who aren’t injured will get suspended for illegal performance-enhancement drugs. If there are any left they will be relegated back to the AA farm league.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is crappy popcorn. The floor is sticky and beer-drenched.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I will watch reruns of Tony Gwynn hitting doubles through the 5.5 hole into the gap.

Will they make the playoffs?

No. Not even close.

What’s your record prediction?

I already told you. Please don’t make me repeat it because it hurts.

What’s your World Series matchup?

I have a feeling that the Padres might just prove me wrong because I’m Jinxy the cat. I always say they’re gonna do well and I jinx them. The beisbol gods like to mess with me. So now that I’ve given up hope they may reward me. I’m like Al Pacino in The Godfather III, “Just when I thought I was out they pull me back in!”

The Padres could go all the way.

Pads beat the Yanks 4 games to 3. Revenge for 1998. Just to prove me wrong.

Michael Marcagi

Cincinnati Reds

Michael Marcagi (Credit: Courtesy of Michael Marcagi)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think for the first time in a long time, there are some reasons to be hopeful about baseball in Cincinnati. We finished with a winning record last year, being carried by mostly rookies or second-year players. Elly De La Cruz has become maybe the most exciting young player in baseball, and two other rookies finished in the top 5 of the rookie of the year voting. After so many boring years of Reds baseball, last year had some really fun moments.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hopes for the season are finishing with another winning record, and getting into the playoffs. After that, I’m not expecting a deep run in the playoffs, but hey, it is baseball and anything can happen.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The Reds have never been known for being big spenders in the offseason. We have one of the lowest payrolls in the league, so we rely on homegrown talent on cheaper rookie contracts. We added a few bullpen arms, including Cincinnati native Brent Suter. Also added infielder Jeimer Candelario. But for the Reds to be successful this year, they are going to have to rely on their young talented bats.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think being so young, the Reds’ ceiling and floor are very far apart. If the rookies regress just the slightest, which is very possible, I think the Reds don’t come close to a winning record. If the rookies progress and play even better than last year, I could see us taking the NL Central if everyone stays healthy. Obviously, that’s a wide gap, but you never know what you’re going to get out of 23-year-olds.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Elly De La Cruz! He has to be the player to watch this year in all of baseball, let alone just the Reds. He made baseball so fun last year and brought so many people to the ballpark. He is 22 and has the potential to do some crazy things on a baseball field. He had the longest home run last year, the hardest throw, and the fastest run speed. There isn’t much he can’t do, and I’m excited to see what he does this year.

Will they make the playoffs?

I think they sneak into the playoffs in a Wild Card spot but have an early exit. I think we would call that a success.

What’s your record prediction?

84-78.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Rangers vs Braves.

Matt the Electrician

San Francisco Giants

Matt the Electrician (Credit: Courtesy of Matt the Electrician)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

A lot of young players in their second year, a few big signings, I’m cautiously optimistic.

What are your reasonable hopes?

That I get to go to a few games, and that we can win more than half of the games that I get to go to.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Psyched for Soler, and Chapman, and especially excited to see Lee Jung-hoo play!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

We feel very middle of the division.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Patrick Bailey. His defense as a catcher is pretty unreal, and if his offense can catch up with that, he’s gonna have a great year.

Will they make the playoffs?

I very much hope so.

What’s your record prediction?

90-72.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Braves vs. Yankees.

Austin Williams

Chicago Cubs

Austin Williams (Credit: Courtesy of Austin Williams)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Yankees still have the best lineup in baseball, and still can’t win the World Series.

What are your reasonable hopes?

That maybe the Braves can win a World Series because the Cubs won’t.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Better than last year, not as good as 2016.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is about 86 wins. The floor is about 6 ft deep.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

That’s a loaded question, there’s a lot of guys to watch this year. I’m excited to see the shine go back to Mike Trout.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, but knowing the Cubs I’m keeping my expectations low.

What’s your record prediction?

86 wins.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Astros vs. Dodgers, it’s just another year.

Alexander Tebeleff, How???

Washington Nationals

Alexander Tebeleff (Credit: Courtesy of Alexander Tebeleff)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It’s a particularly interesting one living in L.A. with Ohtani now with the Dodgers. When I was in Japan, every person asked me what I thought about him! He’s more than just the best player of his generation, he’s an international cultural force and very, very good for baseball. I personally find Dodger Stadium to be a special place to watch a game, so I’m pumped to see him play in person. Though I do follow the Dodgers, my real team is still the Nationals. It’s been tough since our magic World Series season, and it’s definitely rebuild mode. In general, growing up as a DC sports fan, I’m used to disappointment.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I really do think the Dodgers could win it all this year. Shohei Ohtani is the clear NLMVP favorite going into the season, and he’s got a great team and organization around him. A real chance for a special season for the record books. I would be pumped if the Nats made the playoffs, but realistically it’s probably not in the cards this year.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Well, the Nats are just in rebuild mode. Not much to say there other than the ownership sticking around is a good thing. That question mark really made it hard for even a great GM like Rizzo to get what he needs. As mentioned before, the Dodgers got the biggest signing of the decade so pretty pumped about that!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is clearly the best team in the country for the Dodgers. Really anything other than at least an NL Championship series appearance would be regarded as a big disappointment, and I can say from experience most Dodgers fans would say anything but a World Series win would be a disappointment. Amazing fans, but a little spoiled because of how well-run and consistent the Dodgers have been for quite some time now. Just making the playoffs would be huge for the Nats, they could be pretty terrible this year though.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Ohtani. No one has been this important to baseball since Derek Jeter. He’s the best by far, and the best chance for baseball to increase viewership nationally and internationally. I won’t say he could be baseball’s Jordan, but in some ways, he could be even more important for his respective sport if he keeps up this level of play and stays healthy for the next few years. Baseball has had major issues since the steroid scandal years, it needed an Othani and luckily for baseball, it’s got one.

Will they make the playoffs?

Dodgers will make the playoffs, but Nats still aren’t quite there.

What’s your record prediction?

Dodgers win 105 games, Nats win 70.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers beat the Rangers in 6. Ohtani World Series MVP in a season for the record books.

Chris King, Kai Tak / Cold Showers

Los Angeles Dodgers

Chris King of Kai Tak (Credit: Courtesy of Chris King)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think they’ll have a somewhat disappointing slow start, but get hot mid-season and ride that wave up until the very end of the season, where they may cool off a bit due to pre-playoff load management. If they can stay relatively healthy, I think they can bring L.A. a title, and in a year where we can finally celebrate it properly without COVID restrictions.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Reasonable hopes would be winning the NL West and a playoff round. I would be disappointed if they don’t at least make it to the World Series, but the Braves and Phillies are both such strong teams that I don’t think it would be reasonable to “expect” to beat either of them, although I do think the Dodgers starting pitcher rotation should give them the edge.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Obviously, the Dodgers had one of the most headline-grabbing off-seasons in recent history. Adding Ohtani and Yamamoto would’ve been enough to get everyone excited, but re-signing Kershaw and adding Glasnow gives them the deepest starting rotation they’ve had in a while, even without Ohtani being able to take the mound this year. Normally, there’s always tons of things to be critical of, but I can’t really find fault in any of their off-season moves. I suppose they slightly overpaid for Jason Heyward, who almost certainly is going to regress a little after his somewhat weird resurgence last year, but Ohtani deferring so much money kind of made it a harmless deal.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is breaking the team record in wins, and putting up 112 en route to The World Series. The floor would be 90 wins, and an early playoff exit.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’ll be paying the closest attention to Yoshinobu Yamamoto. I’m not hardcore enough to have watched any of his games pitching in Japan, but just based on highlights and the word of scouts and front-office execs, he looks to be pretty special.

Teams now have so much advanced data and predictive modeling, that translating production from foreign leagues (especially Japan), is much more accurate than it was in the past, including pitch-specific data-based grades which all point to Yamamoto being a top starter. From what I’ve seen, he’s a small guy with a plus fastball and a splitter, so I’m hoping for a younger, harder-throwing version of Sonny Gray. The dude’s body seems to be made of elastic, and his Gumby-like limbs and slight frame recall a young Pedro Martinez, although they throw entirely different stuff. I’m predicting NL Rookie of the Year, and borderline Hideo Nomo-like hype.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

I’m bullish on the team this year, and am predicting a 106-win season, even after accounting for the fact that they should have the NL West wrapped up fairly early and will probably make some load management decisions down the stretch.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs Astros. What can I say, I’m a sucker for a good storyline and love a good championship grudge rematch.

Eric Owen, Black Pistol Fire

Toronto Blue Jays

(Credit: Courtesy of Eric Owen)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Dear God, please let us not be as frustrating as last season!

What are your reasonable hopes?

Reasonable would be a Wild Card spot and maybe, just maybe actually getting a few runs and winning a wild card game.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m probably not alone in discontent for this past offseason UNTIL they signed hometown boy Joey Votto! Thank goodness there was something to get excited about! Don’t get me wrong Turner is a decent pickup, but this team really struggled with hitting last year, particularly clutch hitting. I’m really happy they didn’t re-sign Chapman and couldn’t believe he was being touted as this superstar. Hey, the guy is an AMAZING fielder, but he was batting eighth or ninth most of the second half of the year and was almost always a guaranteed strike-out when you needed a hit.

Boy, did that Ohtani drama get everyone pumped up. Then there was the Bellinger talk. When all that hype fizzled out, I think the fans, were frustrated that the front office wasn’t addressing our biggest needs, while we still have a chance to win.

We have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball and top-notch defending. But that doesn’t matter if you can’t score runs, and the Jays were so inconsistent offensively last season.

Hopefully, Joey V easily makes the roster, and shows some of his old self back home. Hope he gets a hero’s welcome the first time he steps on the field at The Dome!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling – Champs

Floor – 5th in the AL East (it’s a tough division)

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Vladdy really needs to have a big year. I know he was frustrated last season and with his contracts coming up, he needs to remind everyone why he is one of the most feared batters in the game. Bo carried the team offensively last year, and if we can get both of them firing again, we might have a chance.

Will they make the playoffs?

Gonna be tough, but I think so.

What’s your record prediction?

90-72.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Jays vs. Phillies (1993 rematch!).

Kelly Ogden, The Dollyrots

Los Angeles Dodgers

Kelly Ogden (Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Ogden)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Dodgers go all the way! I mean, it’s how I always start a season but this year is looking pretty promising! I watch almost every single game whether we’re home or on tour so I know there will be ups and downs. Crossing my fingers for more ups!

What are your reasonable hopes?

I truly believe the Dodgers will make it to the World Series and can win it if we get our infield to tighten up a bit. The pitching line-up is so solid. We’ve got some great new hitters and we’ve just gotta hope everyone stays healthy. It’s a long season and things can change in an instant.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Signing Ohtani is HUGE. Our offense struggled last year so hopefully this means more hits and more momentum. The pitching line-up is looking great too with the addition of Yamamoto, and Buehler seems as strong as can be. Of course, to have Kershaw on another year is also cool… he’s struggled a bit but is a big part of the heart of the team.

As a baseball fan, I like to watch not so much for the wins and stats, but a lot of the entertainment is watching the camaraderie on the team. Having Kike back to add some silliness, Joe Kelly with the attitude, Mookie to cheer ‘em all on. And now Matt Kemp is back in an advisory role. I like when a team can stick together and grow, and think that was a big part of the Dodgers’ success in the late 2010s-early 2020s.

I can’t skip mentioning Andrew Toles being renewed for another year so he can get the healthcare he needs. He hasn’t played since 2018 but has been kept on the roster. That’s class.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ha, guess the floor is playoffs again. Which isn’t so bad. Ceiling would be winning the World Series again. And repeating.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Kyle Hurt did great last year, not sure why we didn’t see more of him. Of course, I’ll be watching Kike for new dance moves!

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely.

What’s your record prediction?

97-65.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers – Rays again would be fun since I’m a Dodger fan living in Tampa, but it will probably be a Texas team. Dodgers-Rangers would be cool to watch, and it’ll give me a chance to razz my pals in Bowling For Soup.

I became a Dodger fan when I went to my first game in Dodger Stadium on 9/18/2006 for my bandmate Luis’s birthday A bunch of us musicians “kidnapped him” and brought him to a game as a surprise. None of us followed baseball at the time but figured we would hang, have beers and let Luis live out a childhood dream. Well, the game was epic. Almost everyone had left the stadium when the Dodgers hit 4 home runs back to back in the bottom of the 9th to tie the game. They won 11-10 in the end on a walk-off home run and I was hooked. We didn’t have a tv at the time (punk life) so I would listen to Vin call all the games on our crappy little Crosley record player/radio. Baseball became my zen time and still is ’til this day.

Ellis & David Knudson, Botch/Minus the Bear

Seattle Mariners

Ellis and David Knudson (Credit: Courtesy of Ellis and David Knudson)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Missing the playoffs by one game last year was a punch in the gut, but coming off 2022’s awesome year and while still playing well last season, we have a lot to look forward to. Our starting pitching should be top-notch with Luis, George, Logan & Bryce all coming back but like every M’s season, WE NEED SOME BATS!

What are your reasonable hopes?

All of the NW is rooting for the Texas teams to take a step back and we’re very happy to see Ohtani out of the division. Seems like a division title should be in the cards for us this year. At the very least, I hope we can get a wildcard but the AL East is stacked so winning the division might be the easiest route.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Gotta admit losing Eugenio Suarez and Teoscar hurts a little bit but we’re hoping that getting Mitch Haniger back can help fill their shoes. We’ll need new guys Jorge Polanco, Luis Urius and Mitch Garver to show up and play well… Julio will be out of his sophomore slump and we’re encouraged by all of Ty France’s offseason swing work.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling is making a decent playoff run and the floor is always selling off some assets at the trade deadline… but we don’t need to talk about that 🙂 The big thing for this year is having a good strategy on the pitching side for the rotation and how to utilize the lineup well. The final thing we need is for JP to go absolutely nuts again this year too. Almost 20 home runs last year as a shortstop is insane. Let’s have the same this year too.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Julio, Julio, and Julio. If we’re gonna succeed we need to him to be consistent. I’d love to see him lay off the sliders away and become the reliable, everyday hitter we know he can be.

Will they make the playoffs?

YES! Our prediction is that the Mariners will get the second Wild Card seed and play into the Divisional Round.

What’s your record prediction?

94-78. It’s gonna be a fun year 🙂

What’s your World Series matchup?

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees…Go BRAVES!

TJ Stevenson, Soul Glo/Nine of Swords

New York Mets

TJ Stevenson (Credit: Courtesy of TJ Stevenson)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

With Senga possibly missing serious time my hopes are a bit down right now. I think we have the makings of an impressive offense if we can get back to being the team we were two years ago. Our prospects in AAA have a lot of serious potential. The bullpen is still a big question for me though. At least Diaz is back!

What are your reasonable hopes?

As a Mets fan, the concept of reasonable hopes feels almost completely alien because of the unluckiness that is just baked into this team. That being said, I don’t see any reason why they can’t expect to finish third in the NL East. The Nats and (possibly) the Marlins look like a sure shot to languish in the bottom. We could even give the Phillies a run for their money for that second-place slot. Braves will most likely continue their dominant streak, however.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

This offseason was not what a lot of us expected in terms of high-profile signings. The Yamamoto deal sort of hinted at the tone of things. Despite that I think David Stearns is making lemonade out of lemons here so I’ll let the man cook (even if he might mentally still be in Milwaukee, big market means big money, we can chase big names). I’m happy overall with the attention paid to our desperate need for fresh arms. Manaea, Severino, Fujinami, Diekman, the list goes on. A lot of potential for solid relief in what was heavily taxed bullpen last year. But many of these guys are coming off the heels of bad seasons with their previous teams so it feels a bit risky. Resigning Ottavino at a discount was solid, glad to have him back. Didn’t end up pinning down a huge DH but I’m interested to see what Ji-Man Choi can do. Harrison Bader was a great signing in my opinion if only for the immaculate vibes. Lifelong Mets fan and Pete’s teammate in Florida? Sign me up. I will add (at the request of our Mets group chat shout-out Colin and Victor) the coaching shake-up is an overlooked detail that I think will bring a positive change this year. I was admittedly skeptical of Mendoza but I think he vibes well with the team. Eric Chavez is back as the batting coach which should help shore up our offensive woes (hopefully).

What’s the ceiling/floor?

If last year proved anything the floor is in hell. Bad pitching and anemic offense could easily put the Mets in the bottom of the division and well out of the postseason. Our ceiling at this point is up to the baseball gods. If the Braves or the Phillies hit a serious slump or half the injury woes the Mets deal with annually we could have a shot at creeping into a top divisional slot. I do honestly believe the team will exceed expectations this year offensively so I won’t count us out entirely. We’re looking good in the preseason so far!

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Any of the Baby Mets but I think especially Francisco Alvarez. Scherzer apparently called him the next Yadier Molina. Those three have great chemistry and I think it’s time they mash. My dark horse candidate is Nate Lavender, who made an impressive appearance in our opening spring training game. He was averaging 14 strikeouts per 9 in the minor leagues. Dude has solid pitches and was talking about the “will of the ball”, throwing with conviction in the postgame interview. Insane sagely pitcher weirdo vibes I live for that shit. I get the sense we will be seeing more of him.

Will they make the playoffs?

I’m gonna give it a soft maybe. If they can make a strong start and get back to form offensively I think they have a real chance. Lots of big ifs in the way. I agree with many that our window will probably be the next couple ofyears. The Mets will get a ring soon. I hope it doesn’t come at the cost of wasting some of these players’ prime years though. Please resign Pete Alonso before Scott Boras fucks around and turns him into a Dodger.

What’s your record prediction?

85-77.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Orioles over the Braves in 7.

Ryan Carnes, LOVECOLOR

Chicago Cubs

Ryan Carnes (Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Carnes)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think, overall, it’s gonna be a great season for us. I’m genuinely optimistic. I think, historically, that’s been a prerequisite for remaining a Cubs fan, right? Unwavering belief. I also think there was a renewed sense of optimism that was birthed after the 2016 series. I remember being simultaneously so excited and also so disappointed — excited, because we were there (and ultimately, won), but disappointed because I barely got to watch any of it. Fortunately, I was hard at work in Mexico City. Not so fortunately, there wasn’t much television access to those games. I had people texting me real time updates while I was on set. Bittersweet for me as a lifelong Cubs fan, but obviously a monumental moment in franchise history. I say all that to say that even though there have been some down seasons since then, overall, I think it’s much easier to be a hopeful fan these days, and I’m actually really excited to watch this season unfold and see what we can pull off, with a new skipper in Craig Counsell, some exceptional talent that’s already excelling in spring training, as well as the re-signing of Bellinger, who ended the season on a really high note last year.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I think it’s very reasonable to reach the NLCS. And, perhaps a bit optimistic, because there are some really great teams that could stand in the way, but the series is only a win away from the NLCS. We have some great pieces in place, like Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner, as well as Bellinger, as I mentioned above. I predict Swanson, who I would argue is the best shortstop in the league, will win another gold glove. I think Hoerner is due for an all-star appearance, and I think Bellinger is gonna pick up where he left off offensively last season. And finally, I have hopes that Justin Steele is gonna have a great year, if he stays true to form. He was really dialed in last season, and I don’t see any reason why that wouldn’t endure, so long as he stays healthy.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Technically, I’m not sure if categorizing Cody Bellinger as a new acquisition is fair, but I guess I’ll do it anyway, since things could’ve gone down differently, and he could’ve ended up elsewhere. This re-signing is obviously a very good thing for us, and I think as long as he stays off the DL, he’s going to prove to be perhaps the most important piece to the puzzle and probably will be the team’s MVP.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Very optimistically, I think the Series is the ceiling. More realistically, the NLCS is probably the ceiling because the Dodgers will most likely be standing in the way of us making it to the series, and they’re stacked. And with the signing of Shohei Ohtani, holy smokes, watch out. I think third place in the division is the floor, but I also think that would be a pretty disappointing outcome, considering the assets we have.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

For the league, it’s Ohtani. No question. For us… I know I sound like a broken record, but it’s Cody Bellinger. I say that for a couple of reasons. One, he ended the season on a very high note, and I’m predicting that momentum will carry over, because… and this is my second reason… he has something to prove. He ended up with a short-term deal, and I think he’s going to be highly motivated to have a killer season. That increases his chances of landing a big, fat, long-term contract. Who wouldn’t want that?

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

87-75.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Hate to say it, but Dodgers vs one of two Texas teams — Rangers or Astros.

Michael Goldwasser, Easy Star All-Stars

New York Mets

Michael Goldwasser (Credit: Courtesy of Michael Goldwasser)

What’s your prognosis for this year?

Last year, my prediction for SPIN was waaaaay off. But how could I know that Scherzer and Verlander would be complete busts? Well, maybe with the luck of the Mets, I should have known. But for this year, I feel like….it can’t be as bad as last season, right? The Mets are primed for a comeback of sorts. I’m really hoping that they re-sign Pete Alonso but regardless, I think that he’s going to have a big year – at least 50 homers if he stays healthy. And I think that Francisco Alvarez is going to continue to develop all-around, and far exceed his power numbers from last season. Hell, why not – I’m going to say 40 homers for Alvarez. And let’s not forget the other Francisco – Lindor had a solid season last year and I think that he’s going to have an even better one in 2024. I’m also looking forward to seeing Edwin Diaz back in action – he could regain his position as the best closer in baseball. If the starting rotation turns out to be good (though that’s a big “if” with Kodai Senga on the shelf for a few months) then I like what the Mets have this year. On another note, when was the last time that the Mets made the World Series? 2015. That year, they had two starting pitchers with long, flowing manes under their caps – Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard. Sean Manaea fits that profile, so by my reasoning, the Mets are just one long-haired starting pitcher away from another run at the title. If they trade for one midseason or someone in the rotation lets their hair grow out then the Mets may be in business in 2024.



What are your reasonable hopes?

I think that the Wild Card is within reach, and anything can happen once you’re in the playoffs.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m disappointed that they haven’t signed someone of note to DH yet – that was often a hole in the lineup last season. But it’s all about the starting pitching. I like the new guys – Sean Manaea, Adrian Houser, even Luis Severino, though he didn’t look too good last year for the hated Yankees. I’m not expecting miracles, but I think that they can keep the Mets in most games and give them a chance to win.



What’s the ceiling/floor?

I’ve been a Mets fan for decades so I’ve been through my share of ups and downs (OK, mainly downs). To stay engaged for so long, you’ve got to believe (Ya Gotta Believe!) that the ceiling is always a championship. But you’ve also got to admit that the floor is the floor of the cellar – we almost reached that low last year.



Who’s your player to watch this year?

Pete Alonso. He’s literally the player to watch – you don’t want to miss any of his at bats because you might miss a towering home run. He’s gunning for a big contract (hopefully from the Mets) and that often brings out the best in players of his caliber. The last time the Mets had a player whose every at bat I wanted to see was the 1980s with Darryl Strawberry. I hope that history doesn’t repeat itself in terms of free agency!

What’s your record prediction?

I’m feeling optimistic – 90-72.



Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, as a Wild Card and then go on a nice run through the playoffs.



What’s your World Series matchup?

I’m going to dream big – Mets over the Yankees. With Juan Soto leaving the Yankees and signing with the Mets!

Brad Edwards, Fire Sale

Texas Rangers

Brad Edwards (Credit: Matt Morris)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Well, considering we won it all last season and haven’t lost a lot of key players I think it’s safe to think we’ll be back in the World Series again this season. It’s going to be a tough first half of the year though because of injuries to deGrom and Scherzer. Hopefully, their timeline brings them back before the All-Star break. If not, it’s going to be a tough road. But we didn’t have either of them prior to the break last season so that’s a nice silver lining. Our offense is going to be insane but there is a pretty decent chance that our pitching is going to get rocked as well, at least early on. Look for a lot of high-scoring games on both sides of the scoreboard during Ranger games this season.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I’m really hoping to get our starting rotation throwing well right out of the gate. As mentioned before, our 1 and 2 are both out for likely half the season, so I’m hoping whoever steps in for them in the meantime will be in starting form early on.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We haven’t made a whole lot of moves in the off-season, but I’m okay with that. We did resign Adolis Garcia which was huge for his bat and his leadership. He’s also a fan favorite and makes every single game fun to watch. It’s extremely disappointing that as of this writing we haven’t resigned Jordan Montgomery, and it appears that it’s because ownership doesn’t want to shell out that kind of cash due to the Bally television fiasco that is happening right now. They (and many other teams) depend on cash from TV rights to help pay salaries and with Bally going through bankruptcy and skipping out on their financial commitments it makes it tough for ownership to proceed with acquisitions as large as what his deal will need to be. I think Jordan wants to be here, but it’s rumored that he may land in L.A. with the Dodgers, which would make that team even more scary.



What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the ceiling really is winning the World Series again. This team is every bit as good as it was last year offensively, if not better. Scoring is not going to be a problem. There is a wide scope though on how this season could end up and it is totally dependent on how we do while waiting on our pitching rotation to get healthy. If they bomb the first half of the season it’s going to be an uphill battle in the second half. If this team does manage to hang around enough to make the playoffs though, they are going to be hard to beat with a healthy roster.



Who’s your player to watch this year?

This one is easy, and it’s not just one player, but two. We have a two-headed monster of young guys in Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter. Carter came up last season just before the playoffs and was just absolutely on fire. He is incredible on both offense and defense. Langford is a young gun who is making a name for himself in Spring Training and can absolutely crush a baseball. I admittedly haven’t seen a lot of the Cactus League games, but I believe he may settle in as a DH initially and potentially end up in left field and then move Carter over to center. Our outfield depth is very strong right now so we should be able to keep those guys rested when needed and hopefully, that leads to a healthy season.



Will they make the playoffs?

This one is kind of funny, because it’s all dependent on the first half of the season and how the rotation holds it down while deGrom and Scherzer recover. They’ll either flop and miss the playoffs completely or get to the World Series. Nothing in between. If they hang around and make it to the playoffs, watch out.



What’s your record prediction?

95-67.



What’s your World Series matchup?

Rangers vs. Dodgers. Rangers in 6.

Ryan Kenter, The Vaughns

New York Mets

Ryan Kenter (Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Kenter)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Mets always seem to get my hopes up to stink it up at the end of the year, but I’ll let the trend continue. This is a playoff year.

What are your reasonable hopes?

None of the starting pitchers get hurt and the Mets make it through the season maintaining second place to the Braves in the division and clinching a Wild Card spot.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Severino, Manaea and Houser should round out the rotation, and if Acuna is anywhere as good as his brother, we will be stoked.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I don’t want to talk about the floor – we see it far too often. The ceiling is playoffs or better.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Alvarez is already solid but can he take the next step to be great?

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, but it will be close.

What’s your record prediction?

85-77.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs. Astros.

Kim West, mega cat

Seattle Mariners

Kim West (Credit: Courtesy of Kim West)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The M’s starting pitchers look to be amazing, which is really exciting. Julio could have an MVP season and Mitch could have an amazing comeback season! I’m here for it.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Playoffs or bust, baby! Ty and Cal have huge seasons at the plate, Julio plays MVP baseball, and Mitch is Mitch.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Suarez at third is definitely a loss, but Mitch, Stanek and Polanco are great pickups.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

T-Mobile has no ceiling and neither do the Mariners! The floor is anywhere behind the Oakland A’s

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I can pick four right? Julio and Mitch and Kirby and Ty!

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely! If we don’t have hope before the season starts, when will we?

What’s your record prediction

90 wins. Starting pitching could be a huge reason why.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Mariners vs Dodgers.

Neil Rubenstein, Sons of Abraham

New York Mets

Neil Rubenstein (Credit: Courtesy of Neil Rubenstein)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Oof. This could go either way, honestly. If the huge gambles David Stearns made this offseason pay off, Mets are a playoff team. If they don’t, we’ll be lucky to tread water.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I have faith. The offense can offense. And the defense can defense.

So it’s really up to the pitching.

And If the kids click.

And if Marte is healthy…

And McNeil reruns to form?

So maybe not just up to the pitching….

But I keep that PMA (Positive Mets Attitude)

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Love it. Love it. Love it. We spent three years talking about how cool it would be to have baseball’s best mind, David Stearns, leading the front office. And we finally got him. So let’s let him work. I have 100% trust in him and his decisions.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is World Series contention. The floor is battling The Nationals for the least of the East. I do think they are gonna exceed a lot of folks’ expectations. But I’ve been wrong about things like this in the past.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

So many.

Can Petey hit 60 in a walk year?

Lindor repeat 30/30?

Will Marte stay healthy and be the beast he was in 2022?

Frankie Jr be more consistent?

Jett & Gilbert make their MLB Debut?

Vientos produce with regular reps?

Baty fulfill his promise?

Severino return to form?

Senga keep shoving?

Houser rewards Stearns for his years of believing in him?

Diaz be the best closer again?

Nimmo finally get dropped down in the order and be the run producer he’s meant to be?

And I cannot – CANNOT – wait for Nate Lavender to make his debut and carve up the league.

Will they make the playoffs?

You’re asking me? Yes. But I say it every year.

What’s your record prediction?

Gah. 86-76 or 78-84.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Mets in six over the Orioles.

Mike Scoville, One King Down

New York Yankees

Mike Scoville (Credit: Courtesy of Mike Scoville)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The 2023 season was an anomaly for the Yankees. They’re in a tough division, but I just don’t see them sh*tting the bed two years in a row. It’s just not in their DNA. The Orioles over-achieved and will come back down to Earth. The Blue Jays and Rays will be irritatingly good, but not great, per usual. Neither team made any significant acquisitions this off-season. And the moribund Red Sox will continue their slow descent into irrelevance. A once proud franchise, now an unrecognizable husk of its former self. And as a Yankee fan who has lived in Boston for the past 17 years, this brings me immeasurable joy.

What are your reasonable hopes?

That everyone on the team stays healthy enough to repeatedly bludgeon and humiliate the competition all summer. Then they ride into October hotter than a tornado and it’s smooth sailing to a parade down the Canyon of Heroes for ring No. 28. I also need at least five epic Aaron Boone meltdowns/ejections.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I know the term “generational talent” sounds hyperbolic, but that is exactly what Juan Soto is. You have to be excited to see him and Judge batting back-to-back every day. Even if we only have him for one year, it’s gonna be a summer-long ding-dong party, so just sit back and enjoy the spectacle. And you never know, maybe the ghost of George Steinbrenner will come to Yankee ownership in their dreams and tell them to sign him to a long-term contract or he will haunt them for the rest of their days.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling would be triple-digit wins and I don’t even want to think about what the floor would look like.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Going with a non-Yankee strictly for fantasy baseball purposes: DL Hall, LHP for the Brewers. He’s a lanky sonofabitch with a left arm like a rattlesnake and he’s been taking up a roster spot on my dynasty team for the past two years. I need him to break out and start racking up the Ks this year!

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely. 100%.

What’s your record prediction?

101-61.

What’s your World Series matchup?

The TV networks get the matchup they’ve fantasized about: Yankees vs. Dodgers. Yanks in seven!

Ben Jorgensen, Armor For Sleep

New York Yankees

Ben Jorgensen (Credit: Courtesy of Ben Jorgensen)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The best part about the upcoming season for the Yankees is that practically anything will be better and less hair-pulling to watch than last year. That was a pretty rough year, and I would appreciate not having to yell at my TV as much.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I just hope the Yankees clearly show that last year was indeed a fluke and that they as a whole remember how to make their bats come into contact with the baseball. Based on their offensive upgrades (namely Soto), and assuming a reasonable return to health for pitchers like Rodon and Cortez, they could have a pretty sick year. But honestly, last year was a huge bummer and I’m still kind of scarred by it.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The addition of Soto is, I think, hard to comprehend for all of us Yankees fans until we get to see him in action. Having Soto hitting back-to-back with Judge is going to be potentially kind of ridiculous. Even though they didn’t land a big-name starter like Snell, if need be they could trade for a pitcher before the deadline. But someone like Stroman pitching well could surprise everyone, and if Rodon and Cortez are rolling alongside Cole, we might not need to grab another starter.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I could see the Yankees having a great season, but I think it’s completely injury-dependent. I hate to say it, but there is no guarantee that some of their aging players will return to form (Stanton, Rizzo, DJ, Cortez)… Also, I think the starting rotation does look particularly thin at this point. If someone at the top like Cole needs some time to recuperate from an injury the team could be in trouble fast.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

DJ LeMahieu is so reliable when he’s right and he just brings an almost automatic man on base when he is his usual self. I think it was devastating for the team last year to have him be off. I would love to see him find it again.

Will they make the playoffs?

If they don’t make the playoffs I will lose my mind.

What’s your record prediction?

I’ll say they get 94 wins.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs. Yankees LFG. And hopefully, we can make Yamamoto regret dissing New York.

Andy Bar, The Children’s Hour

Cleveland Guardians

Andy Bar (Credit: Courtesy of Andy Bar)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

It’s going to be interesting to see what the Guardians will be like without Terry Francona calling the shots. When Francona was coaching you knew he could always right the ship no matter how bad the Guardians might be playing at the time. I’m feeling positive about this season but a little worried that if the Guardians get in a slump, they will stay in a slump because they won’t have that Francona magic to lead them out of it.

What are your reasonable hopes?

I would be happy if the Guardians stayed above average this season. Terry Francona was hope personified and without him I’m not as hopeful, it’s as simple as that. I hope to be surprised though.

What do you think of the team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Small market teams with small payrolls, like the Guardians, tend to not have as exciting offseasons as say the Yankees. All I can hope for is that there is some “Moneyball” guru behind the scenes making all the right trades and acquisitions.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is above average and the floor is last place. I hope they prove me wrong and win it all.

Will they make the playoffs?

If the other teams in our division stink, and they are all capable of stinking really bad as we’ve seen in the past then we might be able to sneak into the playoffs. Plus you never know how immaculate our pitching can be and how far through the playoffs our pitching staff can carry us through.

What’s your record prediction?

The Guardians will win 80 games this year.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. I definitely do not want to see the Astros in the World Series, that would be boring.

Gustaf

Boston Red Sox

Gustaf (Credit: Erika Snyder)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Another year towards the bottom in a competitive AL East.

What are your reasonable hopes?

That the Red Sox are a.500 team.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

More of the same. FSG priorities are no longer solely focused on the Red Sox. They are more interested in building their portfolio than improving the team. They are banking on past success and the Fenway experience instead of spending money on the team.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling: 84 wins just missing the Wild Card.

Floor: another last-place finish.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Triston Casas. A young talent who started to put things together towards the end of the year. I expect him to build on that and have a breakout year.

Will they make the playoffs?

Not likely.

What’s your record prediction?

75-87.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Orioles vs. Braves.

Linwood Regensburg, Mama Zu

Atlanta Braves

Linwood Regensburg (Credit: Courtesy of Linwood Regensburg)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The saga of the see-thru pants will eventually fade away, but I am predicting at least a few occurrences of players getting cited (not sure if this would merit a fine or not?) for removing and sewing the newer, differing belt loops onto the 2023 model pant in a move of stealth aesthetic protest.

What are your reasonable hopes?

The Braves are basically running it back with the same crew that had one of the greatest offensive seasons of all time (like, modern-day “murderers row” level greatness.) That being said, they proceeded to go ice-cold against the Phillies when it mattered most. I doubt either of these extremes will play out to that extent again but, regardless, the Braves are easily one of the most talented teams in the league and are proven perennial contenders. (8 allstars in 2023….just saying) Its also worth noting that I could be living in denial of how dominant the Dodgers might also be this year, and the fact that Max Fried may very well end up there after the season is pretty disconcerting. Perfect timing to get a title in ’24 though.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions?

If Chris Sale stays healthy and returns even close to previous form, the Braves have arguably the best starting rotation in the MLB. Much like everyone else, I’m also really curious to see how Jarred Kelenic develops. This is kind of a low-pressure role to fill, probably hitting in the back of lineup. Hopefully, the perfect spot for a fresh start.

Who is your player to watch this year?

Outside of Atlanta, it’s Shohei Ohtani. It’s not ridiculous to think he goes for 6 home runs and makes the path for Acuna to repeat as MVP a little tougher. Also, can’t wait to see Elly De La Cruz in his first full season. Part Barry Larkin-part Eric Davis (this really dates me…) Reds fans actually have something to be excited about it going forward.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The floor is a Wild Card berth, the ceiling is a World Series crown. Of course, the same can be said for the Phillies.

Will they make the playoffs?

Absolutely.



What is your record prediction?

97-65 (ish???)

What is your World Series matchup?

Some iteration of Braves/Phillies vs. Yankees/Astros.

Kevin Naquin, Urban Heat

Texas Rangers

Kevin Naquin (Credit: Courtesy of Kevin Naquin)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think it’ll be an up-and-down season for the Rangers, similar to last year. They’ll be without some key players at the start of the year so it could be rough until everyone’s healthy but ultimately when it matters most, Aug-Sept, Bruce Bochy will have them winning and roll into the playoffs with momentum.

What are your reasonable hopes?

A deep playoff run and another ALCS showdown with the Astros. Living in Austin, I can tell you the Houston/Dallas animosity is deep-seated. I think MLB finally got what they were hoping for when they moved the Astros to the American League West 10 years ago. It felt like the in-state/divisional rivalry got really real last year.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Not messing too much with the roster and chemistry of this squad was the best offseason move.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling is 100+ wins and another World Series title. The floor would be getting knocked of out the playoffs in the first round.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Excited to see what Evan Carter does in his first full season in the majors. His call-up last year was clutch and historical, I mean he set a World Series record and he’s only 21 years old. There’s also another prospect named Wyatt Langford who everyone’s high on.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes.

What’s your record prediction?

92-70.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Rangers over Dodgers in 5.

(Betts, Freeman and Ohtani combine for 5 hits the whole series. Seager beats the team that let him go and wins back-to-back WS MVPs.)

Tom Kanach, Kanak

New York Yankees

Tom Kanach (Credit: Stephanie Kanach)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I have a strong gut feeling that the Yanks will have an exceptional offensive season, leading them to the World Series against the Dodgers.

What are your reasonable hopes?

The AL East appears to be a battle between the Yankees and Orioles, given the losses in talent for the Rays and Blue Jays, and the Red Sox in rebuilding mode. The Orioles’ extraordinary performance last season seems unlikely to repeat, while the Yankees, with a mix of young talent and experienced players bouncing back from a tough year, are poised to take the AL East. The new hitting coach and reduced emphasis on launch angles should boost on-base percentages.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m a fan of the Juan Soto trade, giving the Yanks two of the best hitters in baseball. The additions of Trent Grisham and Alex Verdugo significantly strengthen the Yankees’ outfield defense. However, the starting pitching rotation feels incomplete, and I’m eager to see who else they sign. Hoping for bounce-back performances from Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon. The offense will carry the team at times this summer.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I believe the Yankees will win 96 games.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Carlos Rodon is the player to watch. If he returns to his career averages after a subpar performance last year, the Yankees will be in good shape. However, if Rodon struggles like he did in his first season in N.Y., it could be a challenging year.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, they will win the AL East.

What’s your record prediction?

96-66.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Yankees versus Dodgers.

Chris Berardo

New York Yankees

Chris Berardo (Credit: Courtesy of Chris Berardo)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

The Yankees’ season last year turned into a disappointment on almost every level and made my predictions look like the mad ramblings of a fool, so I feel like this HAS TO be a bounceback year…they’ve made some big additions and addressed some important needs so I gotta think they will right the ship…New York Yankees.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Well, first, to avoid another degrading debacle … but, they have every chance to win the AL East and be set up for a strong playoff run …

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

There’s no arguing with the trade for Juan Soto … he’s young, left-handed and along with Aaron Judge will probably constitute the two best hitters in baseball batting back to back in the lineup … he may only be in NY for one season, which is a big reason that they need to throw all in right now …

What’s the ceiling/floor?

For so many years now, they’ve had a ridiculous amount of injuries … if they stay healthy they could absolutely win 100 games and have as good a shot as anyone at going deep into the playoffs … if key guys keep getting hurt, they could lose the division again to the young Orioles team and send Yankee fans everywhere into a spiral of deep despair

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Carlos Rodon … he was brought in last year to be a second ace alongside Gerrit Cole and was terrible … if he gets back close to what he’s supposed to be that could make the biggest difference on this roster …

Will they make the playoffs?

Missing the postseason last year was a bad shock and in some circles, people are still weeping and licking their wounds … they desperately need to get back to being a playoff team and the smart money still says that they will …

What’s your record prediction?

I’m going to say that it all falls into place, they go 97-65 and order is restored in the universe …

What’s your World Series matchup?

Yankees vs. Dodgers … a classic!

Isaac Daniel, Stax Music Academy

St. Louis Cardinals

Isaac Daniel (Credit: Courtesy of Isaac Daniel)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’d like to see the Cardinals in the World Series. The Dodgers may take it all because they made big offseason acquisitions and have a solid team. They also have one of the best in the league Shohei Ohtani!

What are your reasonable hopes?

I hope the Cardinals win the division and the Wild Card.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Crawford! Brandon Crawford was a great pickup and Keynan Middleton was a quality acquisition.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Win the division and get to the World Series.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Aside from Crawford, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani for the Dodgers. They are superstars that have to come together and compete for a championship.

Will they make the playoffs?

St. Louis is a young team learning to make it in this league. With Crawford and his all-star experience, they have a chance.

What’s your record prediction?

80-93 wins.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Cardinals vs Yankees.

Bryce Fox

St. Louis Cardinals

Bryce Fox (Credit: Rachel Dwyer)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Literally, we have nowhere to go but up from last season’s shit show. If I’m being optimistic, yet realistic, I’d say we have a chance of snagging a Wild Card spot to potentially get us into a series match-up.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hopes are that we can put together a somewhat comprehendable six-starter pitching rotation. Our pitching depth hurt us early last season and we could never overcome it. So hopefully with the addition of Sonny Gray and some others, we’re at least adding some decent inning experience. For whatever shortcomings our rotation and bullpen might bring, I’m hoping our bats can make up for the rest.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I wish we were more aggressive with a few younger pitchers. We have a lot of older arms on the roster which can be valuable but at the same time a risk. I heard we have the oldest starting rotation in baseball, which makes me feel pretty indifferent. I think Sonny Gray is an awesome addition.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think our ceiling could be that we win a first-round series. And I think our floor could be the absolute bottom of the NL, which we were one spot away from last season. Our payroll cut this year being larger than it was during COVID is a major concern…

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I really think Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar are the players to watch this year. I think if we can get hot, these young guys might give us the energy to sustain some valuable runs.

Will they make the playoffs?

I’m going to say YES. Last year we had high expectations and dropped off the face of the earth. BUT, I think with our personnel changes and getting Yadi on the coaching staff we’ll have that much more greatness around the club to course correct.

What’s your record prediction?

89-73.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Orioles vs. Cardinals, baby bring on the battle of the birds!

Angel Mariscal, Los Saints

San Diego Padres

Angel Mariscal (Credit: Spencer Sease)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Being born and raised in sunny San Diego, I’m loyal to the Padres. 2023 was hopeful, and although there’s a lot of reasons to call last year a letdown, there’s a lot more reasons for me to be beyond hopeful and confident for 2024.

What are your reasonable hopes?

With Schlitt’s leadership presence, the Padres will make the playoffs. Side note, bad luck, please befriend someone else, we don’t want you.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Strong with a capital S. The Padres have a couple of young and hungry players on their roster this year. I.e, Jackson Merrill, nuff said.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

It is wild. Lesko has the highest ceiling of the pitchers, and Thorpe has the highest floor. Lesko’s curveballs will curve…ball-it sounded better in my head.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

With MVP votes just two years ago, Mr. Dylan Cease has to start us off strong…every…single…time. Pitchers were very much needed for my team, and we finally got ’em.

Will they make the playoffs?

They have to. Last year seemed promising, promises were broken. This year, with our team’s new leadership and strong roster, promises will be kept. This year feels like a double pinky promise.

What’s your record prediction?

With bad luck parting ways, an injury-free season and 90+ wins this year, or 100. Yeah, 100 is more like it.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Padres vs. Yankees, thank you.

John Crist

Atlanta Braves

John Crist (Credit: Courtesy of John Crist)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

As a diehard Braves fan, I’ve never had higher hopes for a season. We got all the pieces back…and Spencer Strider has added a few pitches to his arsenal. I love our chances. I mean, if you’re asking me my prognosis for the season, we’ll be playing in October…if we can stay healthy…and Ozuna can stay out of jail.

What are your reasonable hopes?

In terms of hopes, I hope for no wins and no happiness for the Phillies. just kidding. But not really. I really hate them so, so much. (Am I still mad they knocked us out of the playoffs last year? possibly…)

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We added Chris Sale which I think will be huge. We lost a veteran in the bullpen in Collin McHugh. He came out of Providence Christian Academy, which also produced pitcher Will Cantrell…just an elite group of talent coming out of that school, so that’s gonna be a tough loss for us.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Our ceiling, for sure World Series? Our floor? Let’s see, any headline involving the Atlanta Braves and Magic City…that could derail us.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Watch for my guy Austin Riley, Atlanta’s best third baseman since Chipper.

Will they make the playoffs?

They will of course make the playoffs. And then the wildcard team will be on a hot streak and because the MLB can’t figure out to reward teams who win games during the regular season, we will have a tough round one, as usual. But we ready!

What’s your record prediction?

Last year we went 104-58. If we won 100 games again this year I’d be stoked

What’s your World Series matchup?

Gimme the freaking Atlanta Braves against the Rangers in the world series and I’ll see you in Texas doing the tomahawk chop loud and proud in October!

Matthew Wood, One King Down / Local Little League President

New York Yankees

Matthew Wood (Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Wood)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Yankees go to, and win, the World Series. Anything less is failure.

What are your reasonable hopes?

As a Yankees fan, it is reasonable to expect they will make the playoffs. Last year was a complete disaster. Yes, there were plenty of injuries, but the guys who weren’t injured were more than capable of winning at least 95 wins and yet, completely tanked. This year, we should expect at least 95 wins. Anything less is failure.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I’m extremely excited to have Stroman. That’s a huge addition to the Pitching staff. My family was extremely saddened that we didn’t land Yoshinobu, but hey, you can’t win them all. I hated Verdugo as a Red Sox player, but mostly because he was good, and I hated that he didn’t play for us. Now that he’s here, I’m hoping for big things. I may be most excited for Juan Soto, however. When he went to the Padres, I was distraught. No lie. The text messages from West Coast friends didn’t help. I love what he’s doing already in Spring Training, so this year should be fun.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Again, 95 wins is a MUST. Anything less with the players we have in this lineup is a complete failure.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’ll be keeping a very close eye on our AA prospect, Spencer Jones. He’s built like Judge but hits from the opposite side. My family and I got to see him smash a homerun against a Red Sox affiliate in Maine back in August. He’s been doing the same in Spring Training. I don’t expect to see him in any MLB games this year, but hey, if injuries come into play like they did last season, he just might see a game or two! Stanton slimmed down quite a bit in the offseason, so I’m looking to see a little more hustle to first.

Will they make the playoffs?

I think playoffs are guaranteed this year.

What’s your record prediction?

100-62.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Yankees vs. Braves. Yankees in 6.

Alexandre Hirlinger, Coastal Club

Cincinnati Reds

Alexandre Hirlinger (Credit: Courtesy of Alexandre Hirlinger)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I’m excited, but let’s go with cautious optimism. We finished over .500 last year and did it with a core of good young talent, so the hope is that you build on that and take that next step to a playoff birth. On the flip side, it’s hard to know what to expect from young players year to year and Cincinnati is accustomed to a certain amount of heartbreak, so I’ll stick with cautious optimism.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Finish ahead of the Cardinals again? Realistically, if the young talent keeps making strides and we’re firmly in the division race or at least the playoff hunt all year, that’s probably a solid season.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

Well first things first, just to touch on a departure – Joey Votto, we love you, thanks for an amazing 17 years as a great player and just the weirdest person in the best possible way. I’m excited that we added some pitching. Hopefully, Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez can stabilize our pitching a little bit so we’re not towards the bottom of the league again.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

For the ceiling – 95 wins, a division title, and win a postseason series. The floor is probably the bottom of the division with bad injury luck and regression from the young guys. Let’s say 95 losses as a floor for some nice symmetry. Unfortunately, with how young our core is, both are probably in play.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

The right answer is probably Elly De La Cruz. He got a ton of national attention last year and he’s unbelievably talented, but he actually wasn’t nearly as good as Matt McClain or some other young guys. If Elly can get more consistent and play more toward his ceiling than his floor, that will be huge.

Will they make the playoffs?

I’ll hedge my bets and say they get in on a Wild Card birth.

What’s your record prediction?

88-74.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Orioles vs Phillies, Phillies get the win.

Amy Jack

Texas Rangers

Amy Jack (Credit: Courtesy of Amy Jack)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

Reigning World Series champion. The Texas Rangers are highly talented – great draft selections will come on with returns from injuries, Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Repeat World Champions.



What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof?)

Wish they could’ve added another starting pitcher!

What’s the ceiling/floor?

Ceiling – 100 wins, World Championship.

Floor – 80 wins.



Who’s your player to watch this year?

Wyatt Langford, he flabbergasted onlookers, dinger home run hitter. He’s a top Rangers pick in the 2023 draft.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes!

What’s your record prediction?

94-68.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves.

Donice Morace

Houston Astros

Donice Morace (Credit: Courtesy of Donice Morace)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

If the Astros pitching staff can stay healthy, they are built to win the championship.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Hoping they win the American League West and have a bye week to begin the playoffs and have home field advantage.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

I absolutely love adding Josh Hader as the closer. I’m a little worried about first base production though.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

I think the ceiling is World Champions… the floor could find us as a Wild Card team. Either way, they are playoff-bound.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

I’m watching Alex Bregman at third base this year. He had a down year last season (for him) and I think it was an anomaly. It’ll be interesting to watch him bounce back.

Will they make the playoffs?

I really think so.

What’s your record prediction?

I think 90+ wins is possible.

What’s your World Series matchup?

Astros vs. Dodgers.

Chance McKinney

Seattle Mariners

Chance McKinney (Credit: Courtesy of Chance McKinney)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

I think the Dodgers and the Braves are the most stacked teams in baseball right now. Big market teams like LA, ATL and HOU (NY teams “should” be in there, but they’re imploding) have such an advantage over the A’s or even my Mariners.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Hopes? I’d like to see a couple of underdog teams come out of nowhere and pound the favorites during a magical playoff run. But… that’s just cause I kinda like the underdog.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

The Mariners seemed to give up more than they gained this year. Although, some would say we’ve got the best starting pitching rotation in the entire league. But, 162-game seasons are long and tough on pitchers. You gotta have some bats in the lineup for nights when the pitching just ain’t on top of their game. Hoping we have some guys that’ll come out of the woodwork.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The “floor” is the floor. And there’s always a basement you can find a way into. However, the “ceiling” seems to be these late-season rallies the M’s have been putting on after the All-Star breaks in July. I’d love it if we were so far ahead we had our playoff spot locked up, but our M.O. seems to be the Wild Card spot. Oh, let’s see if we can grab a Wild Card and then hit a hot streak and scare a few of the bigger market teams.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Julio Rodriguez. If you’re an M’s fan… then he’s the spark that makes things burn. I know one guy can’t carry a team, but Julio can sure catch fire and take a lot of guys with him. I’d also say the entire pitching staff. Being a former pitcher, I love it when pitching dominates.

Will they make the playoffs?

Like I said… Wild Card.

What’s your record prediction?

Whatever it takes to get one of those Wild Card spots. You gotta get at least 85 wins to even be in the hunt. So, let’s say 86-76 and hope for 90+.

What’s your World Series matchup?

I’m gonna say BALTIMORE ORIOLES (AL) and CINCINNATI REDS (NL). If I pick the MARINERS, it’ll never happen. So, I’ll take my favorite childhood teams for now and hope the M’s shock the world.

Ian McGuinness, Side Saddle

Texas Rangers

Ian McGuinness (Credit: Courtesy of Ian McGuinness)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

This is the Rangers title defending season. After barely making the playoffs, they won road game after road game and delivered a World Series to a city who have been desperately longing for this since the heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco Giants in 2010. The die-hard, lifer Rangers fans I talked to were in disbelief that the Rangers were in the World Series, let alone winning their division. Just getting to the World Series was almost enough, but once we were there, they wanted that win more than anything. Some people think last year was a Cinderella story, but I think they can do it again. My prognosis is that they will have an easier road this year than last and I think, albeit bold, the Rangers can, should, and will keep the trophy.

What are your reasonable hopes?

Truthfully, another World Series. Beating the Astros is going to be our biggest challenge in 2024.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions?

I think the Rangers organization is dialed in right now. We have some exciting rookies who could have a major impact this season. Wyatt Langford, who has had one of the best Spring Trainings IN HISTORY is one to watch.

What’s the ceiling/Floor?

The floor has to be 90 and ceiling is another World Series championship.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

Adolis Garcia 100%. He was so electric in the postseason and continuously met the moment when it mattered. He handled the pressures and although it’s debatable given the cheap shot “hit” during the ALCS, he kept his cool.

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes, I think they’ll have an easier time making the playoffs this year.

What’s your record prediction?

91-71.

Who’s your World Series matchup?

Dodgers vs Rangers, and Rangers in 6.

Caldwell

Miami Marlins

Caldwell (Credit: Courtesy of Caldwell)

What’s your prognosis for the season?

This year I think you’re gonna see the Dodgers, you know towards the end of the season. Probably the Rangers again, maybe the Diamondbacks. But I think it’s the Dodgers to lose and the Braves but they are, they always put on a good little postseason series but I don’t think anyone’s gonna contend with the Dodgers.

What are your reasonable hopes?

My reasonable hopes? I hope the Marlins re-sign Luis Arraez. I hope we re-sign Jake Berger, extend his contract and I hope Jack Chisholm can stay healthy for a season. And I hope Sandy Alcantara, pitcher for the Marlins can bring home a signing.

What do you think of your team’s new acquisitions (or lack thereof)?

We brought in Tim Anderson. I know we kept Josh Bell, we brought in Trey Mancini. I don’t know. We will see how that goes. I’m hoping Tim has a bounce back here. I think it adds depth, at least bringing a pitch hitter whatever. I think we really have a young roster. So we just really kind of need to focus on re-signing our guys that are young and studs.

What’s the ceiling/floor?

The ceiling for the Marlins is playoffs, maybe making a run in the playoffs, hopefully. If the pitching staff steps up and our guys can stay healthy, I think we can make a little run. But we are in the toughest division in my opinion with the Braves and Phillies. And then, the floor is Chisholm’s hurt, Alcantatra’s hurt, Arraez is hurt and we end up under .500 and don’t make the playoffs, it’s down bad.

Who’s your player to watch this year?

My player to watch is Jesus Luzardo. He is a pitcher for the Marlins, a lefty. The reason is he is still a young dude and he went 10-10 last year and kind of subpar Miami offense which is pretty decent but really not because he had 10 losses. So if we can get that win-loss a little better. but he struck out over 200 batters last year. He’s a lefty, so I think this year he’s got a chance to really make some noise.

Will they make the playoffs?

The Marlins? Mmhmm! Yeah, I think we will. If I were to make a prediction, yeah I think the Marlins are going to make the playoffs at least Wild Card for sure.

What’s your record prediction?

Last year, oh, 84-78 last year. I did see us going like 90-72. I can see us having a 90-win season.

What’s your World Series matchup?

My ideal world series matchup? Marlins, Blue Jays, but what I think it’s going to be is Dodgers. I say Dodgers, vs.Twins is what I think it’s going to be.