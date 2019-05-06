The Get Up Kids Announce Fall Tour with Cloud Nothings

The Get Up Kids are plotting a fall tour with Cloud Nothings opening. The new tour dates follow the band’s previously announced North American summer dates.

In addition to tour news, The Get Up Kids have a new album, Problems, dropping on Friday, May 10. The full-length follows the ’90s emo darlings’ 2018 Kicker EP . Problems is the band’s first proper album since 2011’s There Are Rules.

“A big part of the reason why we started writing new songs in the first place is that we have things we want to say about this moment in time,” singer/guitarist Matt Pryor said in a statement. “We’re still so connected to our past and where this all came from—it’s definitely a celebration of the fact that we still get to do this.”

The Get Up Kids’ tour dates for 2019 are as follows. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale this Friday.

05/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle #

05/08 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo #

05/09 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa #

05/10 – Leipzig, Germany @ Conne Island #

05/11 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage #

05/13 – Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv #

05/14 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali #

05/16 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz #

05/18 – Madrid, Spain @ Independance Club #

05/20 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie #

05/21 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof #

05/22 – Berlin, Germany @ SO36 #

05/23 – Cologne, Germany @ Luxor #

05/25 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival North

05/26 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival South

07/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi $

07/11 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom $

07/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn $

07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl $

07/14 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive $

07/16 – Miami, FL @ The Ground $

07/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey $

07/19 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern $

07/20 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle $

07/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle $

07/23 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry $

07/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar $

07/25 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg $

07/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents $

07/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom %

08/31 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park %

09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater %

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall %

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall %

09/10 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater %

09/12 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow %

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall %

09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater %

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts %

09/19 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium %

10/04 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Brightside

10/05 – Sydney, Australia @ Crowbar

10/06 – Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

10/09 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo O-West

10/10 – Osaka, Japan @ Club Quattro

% w/ Cloud Nothings, The Whiffs

# w/ Muncie Girls

$ w/ Great Grandpa