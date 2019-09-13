Slayer have released the trailer to their forthcoming narrative film/concert movie hybrid The Repentless Killology, which is great news for anyone who has ever wanted to see The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone get impaled through his mouth. We’re not kidding: The trailer is as violent and gory as you’d expect from a band who wrote songs like “Dead Skin Mask,” “Raining Blood,” and “Necrophobic.”

The film features three videos that filmmaker BJ McDonnell wrote and directed for the songs “Pride in Prejudice,” “You and Against You,” and the title track for the band’s 2015 album Repentless. The bloody feature is paired with a live concert film of Slayer’s August 5, 2017 performance at the Los Angeles Forum. The narrative portion also stars Orange Is the New Black’s Jessica Pimental, Richard Speight, Derek Mears, and everyone’s favorite go-to tough guy, Danny Trejo.

“When we set out to do these initial three videos, we had the intention of continuing the next adventures of Slayer and Wyatt on a following album,” McDonnell said in a statement. “But Slayer announced that Repentless was the final album and tour, so this story, the videos, and finally a full live concert at the end is a perfect wrap up of the ‘Repentless’ final tour. This is the finale of Slayer. This is the end of the monsters.”

The movie will be released November 8 on VOD and Blu-Ray. The soundtrack comes out the same day and will be available on CD or vinyl. The final leg of Slayer’s seemingly interminable farewell tour begins on November 2 in Asheville, North Carolina.