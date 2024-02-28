Slayer, Iron Maiden Bring The Thunder To Aftershock Festival

Slipknot and Mötley Crüe will also headline Oct. 10-13 event in Sacramento, Ca.

Iron Maiden, the newly reunited Slayer, Slipknot and Mötley Crüe will headline the 12th annual Aftershock Festival, which will be held Oct. 10-13 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, Ca. The event is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, which previously secured Slayer and several other Aftershock artists for appearances at its late September Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Ky.

Aftershock will also welcome Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, Judas Priest, Disturbed, Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Falling in Reverse, Till Lindemann, Rise Against, Halestorm, Seether, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, Anthrax, Architects, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Cypress Hill, Filter, Body Count, Eagles of Death Metal, and Ministry.

“This is the biggest Aftershock lineup we’ve ever curated, and the largest rock and metal festival ever put together in California. See you in October,” says Wimmer. For ticket details, click here.

The 2023 edition of Aftershock drew a sold-out crowd of 160,000 people to watch performances by Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Guns N’ Roses and Pantera.