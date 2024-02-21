Slayer Reunion Highlights Louder Than Life Lineup

Nearly five years after the completion of their farewell tour, Slayer will return to the stage as one of the headliners for the Louder Than Life festival, which will take place Sept. 26-29 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Mötley Crüe, Slipknot and Korn round out the top of the bill.

Louder Than Life will be held the weekend after the similarly massive Bourbon and Beyond festival at the same venue; both events are produced by Danny Wimmer Presents. Additional acts include Disturbed, Judas Priest, Evanescence, the Offspring, Staind, Till Lindemann, Chevelle, Dropkick Murphys, Halestorm, Gojira, Anthrax, Sum 41, Mastodon, Body Count, Eagles of Death Metal, Sponge and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Slayer will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life,” says Wimmer of Slayer, which will also perform the prior weekend at Riot Fest in Chicago. ”I was at their last show at the Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage. With over 140 bands on five stages, we’re celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet.”

“Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we’re on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans, and to be honest, we have missed that,” Slayer vocalist/bassist Tom Araya admits. “Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them,” adds guitarist Kerry King.

As always, Louder Than Life will also offer numerous whiskey- and bourbon-related activations from Jack Daniel’s, Metallica’s Blackened whiskey and Kroger. For ticket information, visit LouderThanLife.com.

On Friday (Feb. 23), Louder Than Life will host a food drive at a Kroger location in Louisville’s Houston Acres, during which fans can donate five non-perishable items in exchange for free tickets. The following evening, more passes will be given away at Taj, while on Sunday, giveaways will take place at a Bellarmine University wrestling competition at Knights Hall.