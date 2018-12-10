News \
Slayer Add 2019 North American Dates to Farewell Tour
Slayer’s long goodbye is extending into 2019 thanks to a newly announced North American leg of what is ostensibly the metal gods’ worldwide farewell tour. The band’s swan song tour was announced in January 2018, but due to overwhelming demand, it will forge ahead into 2019. Cannibal Corpse, Lamb of God, and Amon Amarth will open.
According to Consequence of Sound, the new dates mark the band’s third North American leg and the fifth leg overall since Slayer announced that they’re calling it quits. There is also a sixth leg in the works that will kick off in Europe.
“We’ve been blown away by the response we’ve been getting here in North America,” guitarist Kerry King said in a statement released earlier this year. “We’ve heard about fans who have driven five, six hours, or flown in from other cities or countries to see us, so we want to assure our fans that we’ll be on the road through 2019 and will get to as many places around the world as possible to make it easier for everyone to come and see us one last time.”
In addition to traveling long distances, one drunk but dedicated metalhead swam through part of Lake Ontario to sneak back into a show from which he was ejected.
Slayer’s new North American leg of their farewell tour is as follows:
May 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Amphitheatre
May 3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
May 5 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP/Don Haskins Center
May 7 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
May 8 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 10 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 13 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena
May 14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweasther Post Pavilion
May 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
May 17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
May 19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center
May 20 – Youngstown, OH @ Covel Centre
May 22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
May 24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
May 25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Don’t sleep on getting tickets as these are likely Slayer’s final jaunt through North America, unless they announce yet another leg.