Slayer’s long goodbye is extending into 2019 thanks to a newly announced North American leg of what is ostensibly the metal gods’ worldwide farewell tour. The band’s swan song tour was announced in January 2018, but due to overwhelming demand, it will forge ahead into 2019. Cannibal Corpse, Lamb of God, and Amon Amarth will open.

According to Consequence of Sound, the new dates mark the band’s third North American leg and the fifth leg overall since Slayer announced that they’re calling it quits. There is also a sixth leg in the works that will kick off in Europe.

“We’ve been blown away by the response we’ve been getting here in North America,” guitarist Kerry King said in a statement released earlier this year. “We’ve heard about fans who have driven five, six hours, or flown in from other cities or countries to see us, so we want to assure our fans that we’ll be on the road through 2019 and will get to as many places around the world as possible to make it easier for everyone to come and see us one last time.”

In addition to traveling long distances, one drunk but dedicated metalhead swam through part of Lake Ontario to sneak back into a show from which he was ejected.

Slayer’s new North American leg of their farewell tour is as follows:

May 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Amphitheatre

May 3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

May 5 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP/Don Haskins Center

May 7 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

May 8 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 10 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 13 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

May 14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweasther Post Pavilion

May 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

May 17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre

May 19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center

May 20 – Youngstown, OH @ Covel Centre

May 22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

May 25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Don’t sleep on getting tickets as these are likely Slayer’s final jaunt through North America, unless they announce yet another leg.