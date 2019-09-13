Miranda Lambert has assembled country music’s Avengers for a new take on Elvin Bishop’s 1975 hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” The track features Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack, all of whom are supporting Lambert on her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour.

While not an official single from her upcoming album Wildcard, it’s the first new track from Lambert since “Pretty Bitchin’,” which was released earlier this month. Other recent Wildcard singles include “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” “Locomotive,” “Mess with My Head,” “Bluebird,” and “Way Too Pretty for Prison” (ft. Maren Morris). The new album is due out November 1 via RCA Records Nashville, and marks her first full-length project since 2016’s The Weight of These Wing, which we named one of our best albums of that year.

Lambert also made a recent appearance on Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby, and Maren Morris’ first album as the Highwomen; the self-titled project featured guest spots from Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, and Lori McKenna, and more.

Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour kicks off tonight, September 13, at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Grab a ticket here, and hear the cover of Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” below.