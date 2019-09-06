the-highwomen-self-titled-debut-album-stream

Country supergroup the Highwomen have finally released their self-titled debut album in full. The group, which is made up of Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby, have continued to release singles for the project since mid-July, when they unveiled the video for their debut single “Redesigning Women.” Since then, they’ve followed the release with two more recent singles titled “Crowded Table” and “Highwomen.”

The collaboration grew out of an attempt to level the playing field in country radio, which continues to be overwhelmingly dominated by men. “Inequality prevents merit-based success,” Carlile told Rolling Stone in the buildup to Girls Just Wanna Weekend, the all-female festival lineup she curated last year. “Until equality exists, then the people who are getting excluded from the spots don’t get a chance to earn those merits.”

In addition to songwriting and performance duties from the group’s four member, the album includes numerous contributions from some of the biggest names in country such as Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Miranda Lambert, Lori McKenna, Tim and Phil Hanseroth, and more across its 12 tracks. The group made their live debut at this year’s Newport Folk Festival, where they also performed a surprise set with country legend Dolly Parton. They later brought their performance to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they played “Redesigning Women” for the show’s studio audience.

Check out their new self-titled debut album below.