Miranda Lambert Announces New Album Wildcard, Releases “Bluebird”

Country star Miranda Lambert has announced a new album, titled Wildcard, scheduled to drop in the fall. The singer-songwriter has also released a new song, “Bluebird.”

“When people listen to this record, I want them to know that I see them and hear them,” Lambert said in a statement. “I feel you, because I’m just a girl from East Texas, writing about all the things that go on in my world and in the worlds of people around me. I want people to get along, you know, just be who you are, own it and move on from the moments you couldn’t live in.”

Wildcard is Lambert’s first collaboration with producer Jay Joyce, who has worked with the likes of Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood.

Lambert co-wrote the irresistibly catchy “Bluebird” with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby of the newly formed country supergroup the Highwomen. In July, the Grammy-winner released two new songs “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” and “Locomotive,” both of which will appear on the forthcoming album. Earlier this month, Lambert dropped the more rock-leaning single “Mess with My Head.”

Wildcard is Lambert’s first proper album since releasing her epic 24-track 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings.

Listen to “Bluebird” below. Wildcard drops on November 1.