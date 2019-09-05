Miranda Lambert – “Pretty Bitchin'”

We’ve already heard a few songs from Miranda Lambert’s forthcoming album Wildcard, and today we’re getting a new one. “Pretty Bitchin'” follows the previously released “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” “Locomotive,” “Mess with My Head,” “Bluebird,” and “Way Too Pretty for Prison,” and was co-written by Luke Dick, Jon Randall, and Natalie Hemby. Like the rest of Wildcard, it features production from Jay Joyce.

Wildcard is Lambert’s first album since 2017’s The Weight of These Wings—one of our 50 best albums of that year; the standout “Vice” made our list of the 101 best songs of 2017. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lambert talked about shifting her headspace in the wake of that album: “There were some fun moments on The Weight of These Wings, but just that whole portion of my life and art was not the funnest time. With this one I just wanted to cut loose a little bit and get back to the me that was willing to have fun with it and make fun of myself.”

Later this month, Lambert is heading out on her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour, which will see her crisscrossing the country until November. Elle King, Maren Morris, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBride, and Lambert’s own Pistol Annies are providing support on select dates.

The album is out November 1 via RCA Records Nashville. Check out the new single “Pretty Bitchin'” below.