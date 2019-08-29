Miranda Lambert has released a music video for “It All Comes Out in the Wash” from her forthcoming album Wildcard. The visual, directed by Trey Fanjoy, features the country star driving a truck through some mud pits, remaining remarkably clean while doing so, and then taking the truck to the car wash. Lambert, no stranger to messy situations, co-wrote the song with Nashville songwriting power players the Love Junkies, a.k.a. Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose.

Lambert’s album Wildcard is due Novemver 1 via Vanner Records/RCA. We’ve also heard the singles “Bluebird,” “Locomotive,” Mess With My Head,” and the Maren Morris duet “Way Too Pretty for Prison.” It’s Lambert’s first LP since 2016’s The Weight of These Wings, one of SPIN’s 50 best albums of that year.

She’s bringing the new project on the road with the “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” tour, accompanied by a rotating cast of openers including Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and the Pistol Annies