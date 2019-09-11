Jacques Greene Announces New Album Dawn Chorus, Releases “Do It Without You”

Jacques Greene, reliable purveyor of neon-glowing R&B-inflected dance music, has announced a new album entitled Dawn Chorus. It will be released October 18 via LuckyMe, and bears no apparent relation to the instant-classic recent Thom Yorke track of the same name.

Greene released a single called “Do It Without You,” in tandem with the announcement. It’s spacious and breakbeat-heavy, leaner and more utilitarian than anything on Greene’s last album (2017’s Feel Infinite) without sacrificing that album’s sense of late-night transcendence.

According to a press release, the album features significant use of live instrumentation, leaning less heavily on the R&B samples that colored his past work. Contributors to the album include Juliana Barwick, Cadence Weapon, film composer Brian Reitzell, and cellist Oliver Coates.

In June, Greene released the Cadence Weapon collaborations “Silencio” and “Night Service,” the latter of which will appear on Dawn Chorus. Hear “Do It Without You” below and read our 2017 interview with Greene here.