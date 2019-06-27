Jacques Greene Releases Two New Songs Featuring Cadence Weapon

Canadian producer/DJ Jacques Greene has shared a pair of new singles today, both of which feature rapper and fellow Canadian Cadence Weapon. The two tracks, “Night Service” and “Silencio,” are dreamy, ambient dance records with a hypnotic effect.

“‘Night Service’ and a few others felt… different.” Jacques Green says, in a press statement about the two songs, regarding his collaboration with Cadence Weapon. “‘To the point where there was a moment when we wondered whether we should fully form a band and pursue this ‘vibe’ we’d stumbled upon. It’s always felt quite special to me and so does ‘Silencio’. It’s a pleasure to finally share them with the world. A love letter to the club.”

Along with the new tracks, Jacques Greene has shared a string of tour dates scheduled for the fall that’ll see him travel through the UK and the US. Jacques Greene’s released his last EP Fever Focus in November 2018. Listen to “Night Service” and “Silencio” and check out tour dates below. Read Spin’s 2017 interview with the producer here.

Jacques Greene Tour Dates:

Thu. Oct. 17 – Berlin, DE @ Burg Schnabel

Fri. Oct. 18 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

Fri. Oct. 18 – Manchester, UK @ Warehouse Project (DJ set) (late show)

Wed. Oct. 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

Fri. Oct. 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Sat. Oct. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Ausgang