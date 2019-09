Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy Announce 2020 Stadium Tour

Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy are joining forces for a stadium tour next summer. Appropriately dubbed the “Hella Mega Tour,” the run kicks off June 13, 2020 in Paris, hits seven more cities in Europe, then 20 cities in North America, wrapping August 29, 2020 in Philadelphia. A promotional video that recreates Anchorman’s fight scene states that more dates on this three-headed monstrosity will be announced at a future date.

All three bands announced albums in conjunction with the tour reveal. Green Day’s new LP Father of All… will be released on February 7, 2020, Weezer’s Van Weezer on May 15, 2020, and Fall Out Boy’s greatest hits collection Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two on November 15. In the meantime, listen to Father of All…‘s title track, Weezer’s lead single “The End of the Game,” and Fall Out Boy’s Wyclef Jean-featuring new song “Dear Future Self (Hands Up).”

Before the Hella Mega Tour launches, Green Day will also play eight shows in Asia and two shows with Weezer in Europe. Tickets go on sale on September 16 and can be purchased via Green Day’s website. Watch that teaser video and view the full tour schedule below.

Green Day Tour Dates

MAR 8, 2020 – SINGAPORE INDOOR STADIUM – SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

MAR 11, 2020 – IMPACT ARENA – BANGKOK, THAILAND – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

MAR 14, 2020 – MALL OF ASIA ARENA – MANILA, PHILIPPINES – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

MAR 17, 2020 – TAIPEI ARENA – TAIPEI, TAIWAN – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

MAR 20, 2020 – WORLD EXPO – HONG KONG, HONG KONG – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

MAR 22, 2020 – JAMSIL INDOOR GYM – SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

MAR 25, 2020 – INTEX – OSAKA, JAPAN – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

MAR 27, 2020 – TOKYO MESSE – TOKYO, JAPAN – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

MAY 24, 2020 – SPARTAK STADIUM – MOSCOW, RUSSIA – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

MAY 27, 2020 – SUVILAHTI – HELSINKI, FINLAND – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

MAY 29, 2020 – TELE2 ARENA – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

MAY 31, 2020 – COLOR LINE STADION – ALESUND, NORWAY – W/ GREEN DAY ONLY

JUN 3, 2020 – WUHLHEIDE – BERLIN, GERMANY – W/ GREEN DAY + WEEZER

JUN 10, 2020 – IPPODROMO SAN SIRO – MILAN, ITALY – W/GREEN DAY + WEEZER

Hella Mega Tour Dates

JUN 13, 2020 – PARIS LA DEFENSE ARENA – PARIS, FRANCE

JUN 14, 2020 – STADSPARK – GRONINGEN, NETHERLANDS

JUN 17, 2020 – ANTWERPS SPORTPALEIS – ANTWERP, BELGIUM

JUN 21, 2020 – ERNST-HAPPEL STADION – VIENNA, VIENNA

JUN 24, 2020 – BELLAHOUSTON PARK – GLASGOW, UK

JUN 26, 2020 – LONDON STADIUM – LONDON, UK

JUN 27, 2020 – JOHN SMITH’S STADIUM – HUDDERSFIELD, UK

JUN 29, 2020 – RDS STADIUM – DUBLIN, IRELAND

JUL 17, 2020 – T-MOBILE PARK – SEATTLE, WA*

JUL 21, 2020 – ORACLE PARK – SAN FRANCISCO, CA*

JUL 24, 2020 – PETCO PARK – SAN DIEGO, CA*

JUL 25, 2020 – DODGER STADIUM – LOS ANGELES, CA*

JUL 28, 2020 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS PARK – COMMERCE CITY, CO*

JUL 31, 2020 – GLOBE LIFE FIELD – DALLAS, TX*

AUG 1, 2020 – MINUTE MAID PARK – HOUSTON, TX*

AUG 5, 2020 – HARD ROCK STADIUM – MIAMI BEACH, FL*

AUG 6, 2020 – TIAA BANK FIELD – JACKSONVILLE, FL*

AUG 8, 2020 – SUNTRUST PARK – ATLANTA, GA*

AUG 11, 2020 – TARGET FIELD – MINNEAPOLIS, MN*

AUG 13, 2020 – WRIGLEY FIELD – CHICAGO, IL*

AUG 15, 2020 – PNC PARK – PITTSBURGH, PA*

AUG 16, 2020 – HERSHEYPARK STADIUM – HERSHEY, PA*

AUG 19, 2020 – COMERICA PARK – DETROIT, MI*

AUG 21, 2020 – NATIONALS PARK – WASHINGTON, DC*

AUG 22, 2020 – CITI FIELD – NEW YORK, NY*

AUG 24, 2020 – ROGERS CENTRE – TORONTO, ON*

AUG 27, 2020 – FENWAY PARK – BOSTON, MA*

AUG 29, 2020 – CITIZENS BANK PARK – PHILADELPHIA, PA*

*W/ The Interrupters