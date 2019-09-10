Green Day have announced a new album called Father of All… and released the title track as its first single. The album will be released on on February 7, 2020 on Reprise/Warner and is available for pre-order here. It’s the band’s first album of new music since 2016’s Revolution Radio. The band also announced a new 2020 tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer called The Hella Mega Tour. The full list of tour dates is available here.

“We talked about how we weren’t really wanting to do stadiums and do something that was like throwback to the Monsters of Rock Tour,” Green Day frontman Billie Joe Amstrong said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “There was, of course, Fall Out Boy and Weezer and now we’re stoked.”

“I remember, in the 1990s, there was this one summer, and Guns N’ Roses [and] Metallica went on the stadium tour and my parents didn’t let me go to it,” Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz added. “And I feel trapped in that forever and we wanted to recreate that memory.”

In April, Green Day announced that they will release a graphic novel based on “Last of the American Girls” from their 2009 album 21st Century Breakdown on October 29.

Listen to “Father of All…” below.